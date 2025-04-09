Photos: See Highlights from Marilyn Maye's 97th Birthday Show at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From tonight through Saturday April 19, 2025, singer Marilyn Maye is doing her annual birthday bash at 54 Below. The show opened with a bang last night on Tuesday April 8. Every performance during this run will feature a special 97th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—at 54 Below.

Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. The singer will celebrate the actual day of her birthday on Thursday April 10. That performance is unfortunately completely sold out, but act fast and you can get tickets to one of the remaining nights of the run. (The show runs nightly from tonight, April 9 through Sunday April 13 and Wednesday April 16 through Saturday April 19 at 7 pm.) You don’t want to miss the incredible Maye, a singer who makes the room explode with “palpable joy” when she enters. (Read the full review of last year’s birthday show here.)

Maye is accompanied by Music Director Tedd Firth on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass,

and Mark McLean on drums.

Below, see the full set of photos from the opening night of this run snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Visit Marilyn Maye online at www.marilynmaye.com.

Find more shows at 54 Below on their website. Tickets to the rest of Marilyn Maye’s birthday show are available here.

