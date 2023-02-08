Performers From SIX, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More to Join AT THIS PERFORMANCE... at The Green Room 42

Stephen DeAngelis is continuing his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE...™ to be held on Monday, February 27th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" which they called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 161st edition of the series are Malcolm Armwood (Understudy for the role of Hermes in Hadestown), Korie Lee Blossey (Standby for the roles of The Genie, The Sultan and Babkak in Aladdin), Yael Eden Chanukov (Understudy for the roles of Tsaytl, Hodl and Khave in Fiddler Afn Dakh [Fiddler on the Roof]), Kirk Geritano (Understudy for the roles of Motl, Pertshik and Fyedke in Fiddler afn Dakh [Fiddler on the Roof]), Keirsten Hodgens (Alternate for the roles of Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves and Catherine Parr in Six The Musical); Stephen Mark Lukas (Understudy for the roles of Nick Arnstein and Tenor in Funny Girl), Kayla Pecchioni (Understudy for the role of Sugar in Some Like It Hot), Evan Alexander Smith (Understudy for the role of Franklin Shepard in Merrily We Roll Along) and Chelsea Turbin (Understudy for the role of Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City



