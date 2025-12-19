Matthew Morrison and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Matthew Morrison, Norm Lewis, Scott Siegel and more.

Norm Lewis: CHRISTMAS LIVES HERE – DECEMBER 18 - 24 AT 7PM

It’s official! Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is returning to 54 Below for an 11th season of his Christmas and Holiday residency, right back where it all began, here in Broadway’s Living Room. It can easily be stated that the Tony® and Emmy-nominated Broadway, film, and television star is a holiday time attraction and must-see, adding him and 54 Below to your lists of Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, the windows at Saks Fifth Avenue, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, and any other beloved New York City tradition you cherish at Christmastime. And because it all started right here at 54 Below, Mr. Lewis is calling this year’s edition, Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here. On board, once again, are his director Richard Jay-Alexander and his musical director Joseph Joubert, as well as the hottest holiday band, featuring Joubert on the keys, Marco Panascia on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion. There’s plenty of new material and annual favorites and, as usual, Norm always has some surprises and tricks up his sleeve. You won’t want to miss it and you’re going to want to secure your reservations early, as this engagement is always a sellout.

$117.50 cover charge (includes $12.50 in fees). $182 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $187 premium seating (includes $17 in fees. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOLDEN HOUR: A BENEFIT FOR SKIN CANCER AWARENESS – DECEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Golden Hour: A Benefit for Skin Cancer Awareness is a heartfelt evening of music and storytelling designed to inspire, uplift, and spread awareness. Featuring a dynamic set of Broadway favorites and contemporary hits, the concert blends powerful vocals with meaningful stories that shine a light on the importance of skin protection and cancer prevention. Presented in partnership with director Jessica Evgenikos—National American Miss Florida Junior Teen’s platform Glow With Care, the evening pairs artistry with advocacy to create a night of meaning and connection. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Produced by Jessica Evgenikos, Zoe Dunn, and Isabella Concetta Borte, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Stage management by Sophia D’Erasmo.

Featuring Talia Brandwein, Angelina Theresa Brennen, Allison Calabrese, Olivia Conti, Zoe Dunn, Jessica Evgenikos, William Field, Annie Hunt, Josiah D. Jennings, Reilly Kearney, Harrison Lewis, Dayven Martinez, Michael Mintz, Michael Moretti, Austin Nedrow, Danielle Nodelman, Andy Norbuta, Philip Podhurst, Lilianna Rindal, Miles Salerno, Maritina Sardis, Maggie Stephens, Carmine Trovato, and Charles Van Flaherty.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – DECEMBER 26 AT 7PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Featuring Mar Di Meglio, John Easterlin, Tommy Ferolano, Jared Goodwin, Cooper Grodin, Coulby Jenkins, William Michals, Christopher Scanlon, Ann Stein, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Robert Bannon: ‘TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS – DECEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

‘Twas the night after Christmas and all through the club, we are celebrating! Robert Bannon is back and set to captivate audiences with his brand new holiday show ‘Twas The Night AFTER Christmas. His Christmas shows have been called “a delight from start to finish” by BroadwayWorld and this year will be no different. The show is directed by Robbie Rozelle and music directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

The evening will feature live music and special guests filled with holiday cheer. Robert will also be celebrating the holidays and his single from last Christmas, “Don’t Save It All For Christmas Day.” It’s a must-see event that will bring joy and holiday spirit to everyone this season. Bring your family, your friends, put on some holiday matching pajamas, and come celebrate the season with all your favorite holiday classics.

Featuring special guests Kelsie Watts (Six), Robbie Rozelle, and maybe even a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Joined by Wes Bourland on bass, David Cinquegrana on guitar, Simon Fishburn on drums, and Yasuhiko Fukuoka on piano.

With a background in performing arts that includes hosting The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld, YouTube, and the Broadway Podcast Network, as well as creating The Broadway Lecture Series, Bannon has established himself as a versatile talent. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned stars such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Chastain, and Josh Groban, and his debut album, Unfinished Business, soared to the top of the Amazon A/C Chart. His Pride single “I Think He Knew” has become a viral anthem for the queer community, all while he teaches 6th grade in Detroit during the day.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Matthew Morrison: RHYTHMS & REVELATIONS – DECEMBER 27 – 30 AT 7PM

The performance on December 28 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Matthew Morrison (Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific), known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” is a dynamic performer whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances. Here’s a description of Matthew’s brand new show Rhythms & Revelations in his own words:

Step into a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment—they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human.

Welcome to Rhythms & Revelations— a car wash for your soul. In this show, I’m not just here to perform; I’m here to spark something within you. I want you to leave with a sense of inquiry, curiosity, and wonder about your own life. Many concerts entertain, but I invite you to take a closer look inside. To see the beating heart of music and dance, not just as art forms but as reflections of our deepest selves. This show comes from my heart—it’s a piece of my soul laid bare. I’m stepping outside of all the characters I’ve played, shedding every mask, and diving deep into my authenticity and vulnerability. In Rhythms & Revelations, I’m fully alive, and I want you to feel that aliveness too. Join me on this journey, and let’s explore the depths within us all.

– MM

Matthew Morrison is a versatile actor who is recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen. He has been nominated for Tony®, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

Morrison made his debut on Broadway in Footloose but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit Hairspray. Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award® for his role in The Light in the Piazza, and received a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for 10 Million Miles. He also starred in the Tony® winning revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theater in New York. He also starred as J.M. Barrie in the musical Finding Neverland. Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations for his role, and won the category of Favorite Actor in a Musical in the Broadway.com Audience Awards.

In addition to his Broadway tenure, Morrison is probably best known for starring in Fox’s musical comedy series “Glee,” where he played the director of the glee club, Mr. Schuester. The show was created by Ryan Murphy and received the Golden Globe award “Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical” in 2010 and 2011. Morrison was also nominated for Best Actor those years.

Morrison has many other iconic roles on TV/film, but most notably on the hit CBS show “The Good Wife,” where he played the role of U.S. Attorney Connor Fox through the series finale, and as Paul Stadler throughout Season 13 and 14 of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Morrison has released four studio albums, including his debut, self-titled album through Mercury Records in 2011, which featured an A-list lineup of guest artists including Sting, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sir Elton John, and most recently, Where It All Began, a Broadway standards record that was produced by the legendary Phil Ramone.

$106.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $167 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $172 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW YEAR, NEW VOICES: TOMORROW’S GENERATION TAKES THE MIC – DECEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Join us as we welcome the new year with new voices and passionate dreams! Produced by Melinda DeSantis and Jamielynn Korotki, New Year, New Voices is an inspiring celebration of emerging artists as they break into the industry, step into the spotlight, and work towards turning their dreams into reality.

Come out, support these young performers, and be able to say, “I saw them first!”

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Reese Aguilar, Vita Augugliaro, Angelina Brennen, Joseph Brennen, Queyonté Carolina, Ilaria Davniero, Samantha Fiore, Gabby Gibbs, Ben Goffredo, Abigail Granowsky, Lina Harrison, Lorenzo Hilliard, Isabella Jackson, Siri Joliffe, Rhylee Larson, Ollie Mauer, Sienna Mello, Caelyn Osbern, Cecelia Reina, Alixea Reyes, Zayla Rodriguez, Isabella Romero, Mary Claire Smyth, and Isabel Marin Young.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF RANKIN/BASS, FEATURING THE CHROMATICS – DECEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

The Songs of Rankin/Bass is comin’ back to 54 Below! For 65 years, the animated classics created by Rankin/Bass productions have inspired everyone to have a Holly Jolly Christmas. Timeless holiday figures like Kris Kringle, Frosty the Snowman, the Miser Brothers, and more remind us every year of the season of giving and goodwill towards all. From traditional classics to obscure gems, The Chromatics are ready to provide you with the best entertainment outside of the North Pole!

Featuring Shailen Patel Braun, Emmarose Campbell, Jackson Cline, Jailyn Feliz, Alloria Frayser, Richard Michael Gomez, Emma Iannuzzi, Andrew Tompkins Lewis, Noel MacNeal, Lora Margerum, Katie Nail, Ally Cachay Narva, Connor O’Shea, Will Porter, Allison Posner, Lav Raman, Eric Scherer, Ashley Vankirk, Lachlan Watson, and Michael Evan Williams.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Robert Bannon: ‘TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS December 26 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Matthew Morrison: RHYTHMS & REVELATIONS December 28 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)