THE GUNFIGHTER MEETS HIS MATCH to be Presented at 54 Below

A new presentation of Abby Payne’s new musical The Gunfighter Meets His Match! will take place at 54 Below on Thursday, February 27th at 9:30pm. This special one-night only concert presentation will spotlight new music performed by creator/composer/writer Abby Payne, along with her full band and special guests.

A “feminist wild West adventure,” The Gunfighter Meets His Match! (featured at the New York Musical Festival and Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals) began as a concept album, using the WIld West as a setting for the ever changing and challenging music business. Now a full-length musical, the 54 Below show will showcase its soulful, rousing songs and a few new surprises.

“I am so thrilled to bring this evening of song and celebration to 54 Below,” says Ms. Payne. “Gunfighter is like True Grit meets Blazing Saddles meets Oklahoma – pretty much everything you could possibly want in a new musical– adventure, romance, comedy and a classic high noon showdown,” she adds. “To perform this piece with the very best singers and musicians in New York City is truly a dream come true. We can’t wait to share this magical night with a live audience!”