Lineup Set for K-POP DEMON HUNTERS Tribute Show at The Cutting Room

On February 8 at 3pm and 6pm, Broadway Sings will present KPop: The Hunt is On!, a live concert event inspired by the music of “K-Pop Demon Hunters”. Featuring a cast of powerhouse Korean vocalists and musicians, the show will bring the film’s soundtrack to life with a live band, blending pop spectacle with theatrical storytelling.

Featured in the lineup are Joo Won Shin (“Squid Game”), Abraham Lim (KPop), Alison Lea Bender (“Baby Shark”), Josh Hoon Lee (Waitress), Amy Keum (KPop), and Timothy H. Lee (Hadestown).

The band will feature Sujin Kim-Ramsey, Mingyu Kim, Seungmin Jung, Haedong Yoon, and Minseok Kim.

The concert will not only feature every song on the soundtrack, such as the Grammy Winning “Golden”, “Takedown”, and “Strategy”, but will also celebrate the K-Pop phenomenon as a whole, featuring iconic songs made famous by bands such as BTS and BLACKPINK. The music will be arranged and music directed by Sujin Kim-Ramsey (KPop). The series is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along).

Upcoming Broadway Sings concerts will feature Taylor Swift and ABBA, as well as shows under the Stripped umbrella, such as Sabrina Carpenter and Fleetwood Mac.