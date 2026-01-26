Cabaret Roundup: Jan. 26-Feb. 1- Laura Benanti, Jennifer Egan & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Laura Benanti, singer-songwriter Nellie McKay, jazz, a songwriter's response to new work by writer Jennifer Egan (Visit from the Goon Squad) and more.

Gunhild Carling at Birdland

January 26 at 7 pm

New York City audiences are in for an electrifying evening of jazz, virtuosity, and vintage glamour when international jazz sensation Gunhild Carling takes the stage at the legendary Birdland on January 26. Carling will be joined by an outstanding rhythm section featuring Neil Fontano on piano and Neal Caine on bass. Known worldwide as the Queen of Swing, Carling delivers a breathtaking, high-energy performance that blends masterful musicianship with infectious joy. A true multi-instrumentalist, she seamlessly moves between trumpet, trombone, recorder, harmonica, piano, as well as singing and tap dancing, creating a whirlwind celebration that recalls the spirit of a roaring Gatsby-era party.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.06 including fees. There is a $20 food/drink minimum per person.

Adriane Lenox: Paying It Forward! at The Green Room 42

January 26 at 7 pm

Welcome to 2026 with Award winning Broadway veteran Adriane Lenox in Paying It Forward! Adriane and friends will present songs and scenes; dancing and designing dreams. There may also be some "starry" surprise guests. She and friends will share songs like Queen's, Don'T Stop Me Now; Change The World by Eric Clapton plus original material from new voices. Expect an energetic and a fun evening with fresh faces and those whom GenZ would refer to as, “Still Got It!”.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $32.75 including fees. There is no minimum at the Green Room 42. Livestream tickets are available for $26.75.

Nellie McKay at The Beechman

January 27 at 7 pm

When Get Away From Me was released on February 10, 2004, Rolling Stone gave the album ★★★★. McKay made her national TV debut on The Late Show with David Letterman, and the record landed in the Billboard Top 200. “But if older reviewers—mostly men—scoffed at her juvenile assessment of George Bush and world politics, with twenty years of hindsight, we can now say that she was a lot more astute than many of the scholars writing at the time,” writes Audiophix.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & drink minimum.

The sublimely talented Tony Award winner Laura Benanti steals hearts with every role she plays: On Broadway, as Maria in The Sound of Music, opposite Antonio Banderas in Nine, as Louise in Gypsy, and in other hits from Into the Woods to My Fair Lady to She Loves Me.

On television, with her roles in Younger, The Gilded Age, and more. And on late night television, channeling Melania Trump in the hilarious brilliant recurring role on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that introduced her to millions. Benanti joins us for a one-night-only concert of musical theater and personal favorites – experience her soaring soprano, razor sharp wit and, just possibly, a scoop of “Vanilla Ice Cream.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $65. Much of the orchestra is already sold out but there’s still good availability in the balcony.

John Burns: Boy Band at Don’t Tell Mama

January 26 @ 7 pm

Featuring the music of classic boy bands like NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and One Direction. “Sexy. Stunning. Hilarious. A little bit wrong!”

Tickets: Tickets are $20 with a $20 minimum (must Include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Ute Lemper : Celebrating Marlene Dietrich ’s 125th Birthday at 54 Below

January 29 - 31, 2026 @ 7 pm

Join 54 Below to celebrate the 125th birthday of the iconic Marlene Dietrich with her expert interpreter Ute Lemper.

This show is based on a three-hour phone call and exchange between Marlene Dietrich and Ute Lemper in 1988 in Paris, 30 years ago. After receiving the French Moliére Award for her performance in Cabaret in Paris, Ute had sent a postcard to Marlene, who had lived at 12 Avenue de Montaigne since 1979, essentially apologizing for all the media attention comparing her to Marlene Dietrich. Ute was just at the beginning of her career in theatre and music, whereas Marlene looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories and stardom. In this unforgettable show, Ute tells us Marlene’s story, along with singing her fabulous songs from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations. From “Just a Gigolo” to “Blowin’ In The Wind,” every musical moment is not to be missed.

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

SongWriter: Jennifer Egan + Rhett Miller at Joe’s Pub

January 31 @ 9:30 pm

In this live recording of the SongWriter podcast, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jennifer Egan will read an excerpt from The Candy House, and songwriter Rhett Miller (Old 97s) will perform a brand new song written in response. NYU's Dr. Chris Barrie will discuss AI with host Ben Arthur and the other artists, and the audience will be invited to interact.

Tickets: Tickets are $42 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.