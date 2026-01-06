Ellen Grace Diehl To Make 54 Below Debut With SINGIN’ IN A RAINSTORM: A DEBBIE REYNOLDS STORY

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Ellen Grace Diehl will make her debut at 54 Below with Singin’ in a Rainstorm: A Debbie Reynolds Story, a solo cabaret centered on the life and career of Debbie Reynolds. The performance will take place Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 9:30 p.m.

The cabaret draws on Reynolds’ personal and professional history, weaving together stories from her career in film and music alongside songs associated with her legacy, including “Good Mornin’,” “Tammy,” “I Ain’t Down Yet,” and “Singin’ in the Rain.” The piece explores Reynolds’ public image and private life, including her relationship with her daughter Carrie Fisher.

The work was previously developed in a workshop at the Tony Award–winning Cleveland Play House and received Best Actress, Best Singer, and Best Production Short honors at the New York Theatre Festival. Diehl performs the piece accompanied by music director Aidan S. Wells.

TICKETS

Singin’ in a Rainstorm: A Debbie Reynolds Story will be presented at 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street in New York City, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. Cover charges range from $29.50 to $40.50, with premium seating priced at $68. A $25 food and beverage minimum applies. Tickets and additional information are available at 54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 p.m. may be purchased by phone at (646) 476-3551.