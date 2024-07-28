Joe Iconis & Family, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, and More to Play 54 Below Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and expand the art of the cabaret, honor the music of Broadway, and provide an unparalleled experience to diverse communities. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

Joe Iconis & FAMILY – AUGUST 1 - 3 AT 7PM

Joe Iconis & Family are proud to return to their home-away-from-home for a blow-out run that promises to be their biggest shows yet. Featuring a massive cast of Iconis's beloved Rogue's Gallery of showtune punks, expect to hear classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend your Summer in the Cellar with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater principles as they blaze into the future. Family is forever. Come be part of ours.

Joe Iconis is a Tony-nominated musical theater writer and performer. His musical Be More Chill has played Broadway, London, and Tokyo, and his new show The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse this summer. Joe is the author of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, Punk Rock Girl!, and more. His albums include the 44-song retrospective Album, the original cast recordings of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter,Things To Ruin, and Be More Chill (both OCR and OBCR, which have been streamed over 750 million times); Two-Player Game (with George Salazar), and The Joe Iconis Rock & Roll Jamboree, all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. Joe is hugely inspired by Robert Altman, Dolly Parton, The Muppets, and the Family of artists he frequently surrounds himself with. www.MrJoeIconis.com

Featuring Sara Al-Bazali, Philippe Arroyo (Aug 1 only), Ali Louis Bourzgui (Aug 2 only), Liz Lark Brown, Katrina Rose Dideriksen (Aug 1 & Aug 3 only), Molly Hager (Aug 1 only), Annie Golden (Aug 2 & 3 only), Morgan Siobhan Green, Ian Kagey, Lorinda Lisitza, Amirah Joy Lomax, Lauren Marcus, Devon Meddock, Jeremy Morse, Jimmy O'Connell (Aug 1 & Aug 3), Josh Plotner, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Lance Rubin (Aug 2 & 3 only), George Salazar, Brooke Shapiro (Aug 1 only), A.J. Shively, Brent Stranathan, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and more stars to be announced!

For the full lineup for performances from July 30-Aug 3, click here.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees) - $111.50 (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ABBA, FEAT. Sydney Parra, Anna Zavelson, & MORE! – AUGUST 1 AT 9:30PM

ABBA will not appear at this performance

Here we go again! Back by popular demand, the music of legendary Swedish pop sensation ABBA returns to 54 Below! Come dance, jive, and have the time of your life alongside some of Broadway's best as they sing through the group's classic songbook, from “Dancing Queen” and “Super Trouper” to “Angel Eyes” and “The Name of the Game.” My my, how can you resist it?

Produced by Linnae Medeiros, with music direction by Danny K Bernstein.

Featuring Senzel Ahmady, Aryn Bohannon, Josh Breckenridge, Stephen Brower, Tristen Buettel, Jackera Davis, Kalonjee Gallimore, F Michael Haynie, Lily Kaufmann, Brennyn Lark, Chani Maisonet, Bailey McCall, Sydney Parra, Eric Peters, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Conor Ryan, Bethany Tesarck, Cecilia Trippiedi, Ashley Wool, and Anna Zavelson.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE TWISTED WORLDS OF CHRISTIAN DE GRÉ CÁRDENAS – AUGUST 2 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“A creepy-carnival vibe. Simply put, it's twisted and wonderful.” – Time Out New York

Join La Muerte, the boozy ruler of the underworld, and their adorably ill-made Diablito as they bicker over what worlds to weed in the coming “great reckoning” of their beloved garden. New York Innovative Theater Award nominee Christian De Gré Cárdenas returns to 54 Below with a dark and twisted, unsettling and hilarious, debaucherous retrospective of five fantastical worlds, spanning two centuries, on the verge of total blissful collapse.

Starring a macabre mix of Broadway veterans, opera stalwarts, and indie theater all-stars the evening features hilarious never before seen material along with highlights from the award winning*: Beware The Chupacabra, Jack of Hearts: Master of None, Ampathy (miscreated by a non writer), Fish Food For Feelings, Sappy Tales for a Broken Heart, Whiskey Pants: The Mayor of Williamsburg and the gleefully morbid cabaret series A Drink With Death.

*Featuring collaborations with Joseph Reese Anderson, Sarah Sanders, Elias UVA Díaz, Serrana Gay, R. Patrick Alberty, Brian Freeland, and Ariana Paganetti.

Musical direction by Trevor Pierce.

Hosted by Robb Moreira & Michael Berberich.

With special guest composer Dan Schlosberg.

Featuring Sebastian Armendariz, Matthew V. Carter, Sishel Claverie, Nicholas Connolly, Mollie Craven, Christian De Gré Cárdenas, Bethany Geraghty, Alyssa Giannetti, Katherine Henly, Edwin Joseph, Sarah Koenig-Plonskier, Caitlin Mesiano, Eric Michael Parker, Josh Plotner, Sam Quiggins, and Adam Wolfe.

Vol V. of the critically acclaimed series “Twisted Operettas” (developed at 54 Below, The Public Theater, Yaddo Colony, SPACE on Ryder, The National Opera Center, Mind The Art Entertainment & the BMI Musical Theater workshop.)

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – AUGUST 3 & 17 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel on August 3 and by Evan Zavada on August 17.

The performance on August 3 will feature Christopher Brian, Ryan Knowles, Allison Semmes, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on August 17 will feature Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Allison Semmes, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY LOVES Sabrina Carpenter – AUGUST 4 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Sabrina Carpenter will not appear at this performance.

We're working late, cause she's a singer! On August 4th, music director and producer Benjamin Rauhala's Broadway Loves series makes its long-awaited return to 54 Below to celebrate the music of ‘Espresso' chanteuse (and star of Mean Girls on Broadway on March 10th and 11th of 2020), Sabrina Carpenter! At Broadway Loves Sabrina Carpenter, an all-star cast of over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices and a band of Broadway's finest instrumentalists will celebrate Carpenter's decade long pop music career, and, in particular, the distinctive open-hearted storytelling and cheeky humor of her latest album, emails i can't send. This is one night no pop music fan should miss as Broadway's best celebrate one of our generation's most promising and thrilling pop stars!

Carpenter is currently on a huge winning streak after her latest singles, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” both sky-rocketed to the top of the Global Spotify charts following two internet-breaking performances at Coachella, opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, and headlining two sold-out American legs of her own emails I can't send tour. Carpenters most recent album emails i can't send has steadily climbed the charts since its summer of 2022 release, led by the slow-burn smash singles “Nonsense” and “Feather,” as well as TikTok favorites “skinny dipping” and “because i liked a boy,” but the real ‘Carpenters' (her beloved fanbase) know she's released five albums of pop bops starting with her 2014 debut single, “Can't Blame A Girl For Trying.” Broadway Loves Sabrina Carpenter will feature a career-spanning setlists, highlighting her biggest hits as well as fan favorites like “Read Your Mind,” “Tornado Warnings,” and…maybe even “Thumbs.”

Featuring Olivia Donalson, Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher, Aisha Jackson, Olivia Kaufmann, Adam J. Levy, Devin Lewis, Storm Lever, Ginna Le Vine, Ashley Loren, Andy Mientus, Hayley Podschun, Daniel Quadrino, Nathan Salstone, Carrie St. Louis, and more stars to be annnounced!

The band will feature Justin Goldner (Dear Evan Hansen) on guitar, Alan Stevens Hewitt (Lizzie) on bass, Jamie Eblen (The Outsiders) on drums, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (The Great Gatsby) on cello, backing vocalists Sean Doherty, Sarah Killough, and Jillian Soares, and the show's music director and producer Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess – The Concert) on piano.

Broadway Loves Sabrina Carpenter is the twelfth concert in the Broadway Loves series, which previously celebrated the music of Celine Dion, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Sam Smith, the Spice Girls, and Mariah Carey.

For the 7pm performance:$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz- A SONG FOR YOU: REMEMBERING WHITNEY LIVE! – AUGUST 5 AT 7PM

Celebrating the legacy of Whitney Houston, here comes Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Spamilton, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Sister Act) with a brand new concert like no other!

A Song For You: Remembering Whitney LIVE is a celebration of not just Whitney Houston's greatest hits but a musical recreation of her iconic stage performances and live renditions of the classics we all know and love!

With a touch of special arrangements that honor her musical roots to the incomparable soulful crossover pop sound that placed Whitney Houston in a class of her own, songs like “Home,” “The Greatest Love of All,” and “One Moment in Time” are just a few favorites you can expect to see and hear in this brand new one-woman tribute concert!

So come celebrate your love for Whitney Houston as Nicole takes a heartfelt musical journey in remembrance of Whitney's global impact in the world of music today!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY – AUGUST 6-10 & 13-17 AT 7PM

“A revelatory show!”

–The New York Times, on one of Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp's previous engagements at 54 Below

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below in a duo show!

In this special 10-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

RENT, by Jonathan Larson, has gone on to become an international phenomenon from its Off-Broadway beginnings. Fans everywhere relate to the theme and stories of RENT and certainly have connected with the characters and the actors who portrayed them. Since their time as members of the original cast, Adam and Anthony have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional great work on Broadway, film, and TV, since originating the roles of Roger and Mark in this landmark show.

Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman. Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show Without You Off-Broadway, and is known for starring in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and If/Then.

Join Adam and Anthony at 54 Below for a very special evening you'll never forget!

$122.50 cover charge (includes $12.50 in fees) - $144.50 cover charge (includes $14.50 in fees). $181.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $206.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SURVIVES HIGH SCHOOL – AUGUST 6 AT 9:30PM

Grab your backpacks, binders, SQUIPs, and scrunchies, ‘cause school is back in session! Producers Joshua Turchin, Kaden Potak, and their ensemble of former theater kids-turned Broadway performers and musicians are thrilled to bring their high school musical survival guide to 54 Below! 54 Survives High School celebrates your favorite top-of-their-class phenomenons from Dear Evan Hansen to Spring Awakening and more, with a few surprises along the way, so grab your tickets before the bell rings! Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Josie Axelson, Jean Christian Barry, Audrey Bennett, Swayam Bhatia, RJ Christian, Erin Rose Doyle, Erica Faye, Ellis Gage, Ava Paris Locknar, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Clark Mantilla, Alyssa Marvin, Morgan Paige, Echo Deva Picone, Kaden Potak, and Joshua Turchin.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE BRITISH INVASION AND BEYOND! – AUGUST 7 AT 9:30PM

(You can get some) satisfaction!

Join us in celebrating beloved tunes from the British Invasion And Beyond! You'll hear songs like “Paint It Black,” “She Loves You,” and “House of the Rising Sun,” all from the classic invasion era. You'll also be able to twist and shout to more modern British artists like Fleetwood Mac, Adele, and Ed SHeeran. Produced by Sydney Stephan, this ensemble has come together off of tours from all over the world and while “You Can't Buy Love,” you can buy a ticket and be “Glad All Over” with 54 Sings the British Invasion And Beyond!

Produced by Sydney Stephan (she/her).

Hosted by Evan Vincent (any pronouns).

Featuring Arden Agos (she/her), Stephanie Ainsworth (she/her), Eric Byers (he/him), Kya Cafaro (she/her), Patrick Ryan Castle (he/they), Juan Castro (he/him), Michelle D'Amico (she/her), Sarah Anne Fernandez (she/her), Amanda Gomes (they/them), Jessie Kranz (she/her), Blair Lamb (she/her), Mary Nikols (she/her), Macy Robinson (she/her), Aathaven Tharmarajah (he/him), and Mikey Vultaggio (they/he).

Joined by JT Kaufman (he/they) on piano, AJ Kostromina (she/her) on drums, Matt SanGiovanni (he/him) on guitar, and Skyler Volpe (she/her) on bass.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KARLEY BURAS: A TRIBUTE TO ALL THE TENORS I'VE LOVED BEFORE – AUGUST 8 AT 9:30PM

A Tribute To All The Tenors I've Loved Before, devised by Karley Buras, is a collection of girlboss songs that clearly articulate the journey of each of Karley's exes. From stoners to on-stage boners, they all didn't make it to the final bow. As she jetes on her journey into real adulthood, it's time to acknowledge all the regrets, challenges, and embarrassment. Despite all the heartbreak, tears, Adele karaoke in my dorm room, boys are boys. And they freaking suck. SO LET'S SING ABOUT IT! With songs by Marina, Conan Gray, Katy Perry, Sara Bareilles, The Cranberries, Taylor Swift, and The Temptations, you will be fully backstage on the phases of dating the most dangerous type of woman: a Musical Theatre Major.

Piano by Aidan Wells.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! VINCENT BY MATT DEMARIA – AUGUST 9 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a one night only concert of Vincent, a brand new emo/progressive rock musical inspired by the world's most famous painter: Vincent Van Gogh. Taking place in modern day Brooklyn, we follow Vincent as she navigates the life of being an artist in search of that ultimate goal… to be seen and heard. With book, music, and lyrics by Matt DeMaria, Vincent is a blurry biography that holds a mirror up to the modern struggles of the artist. After an award winning run at the New York Theater Festival (Best Score, Best Direction), Vincent is ready to blow the roof off of 54 Below. Directed by Alyssa Kakis and conducted by Matt DeMaria.

Featuring Delilah Jane Dunn, Erica Enriquez, Amanda Mac, Charlotte Odusanya, Kate Shoulders, and Devyn White.

Joined by Tiffany Jordan Anderson on cello, Matt DeMaria on piano, Conner Duke on bass, Eitan Prouser on guitar, and Justin Scheidling on drums.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GINGER CANDY COMEDY: AN EVENING OF CARIBBEAN DELIGHTS – 2ND EDITION – AUGUST 10 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Ginger Candy Comedy is an immersive evening of Caribbean delights hosted by Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton and acclaimed comedian Sinck. The moment guests arrive, all senses will be greeted and awakened. Performances will include comedy, music, songs and spoken word. The evening will introduce audiences to many elements of Caribbean culture including that of Barbados, Trinidad, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and The Virgin Islands. Join us for an unforgettable summer evening at 54 Below!

Featuring Osyris Antham, Frantz Casseus, Jonas Jeannot, Leighann Lord, and Sinck.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY, FEAT. Gabriel Ebert! – AUGUST 11 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let's face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring special guest Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo' from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHAT IF? BELOVED MUSICAL THEATRE CHARACTERS SWITCH SONGS- PART 5, FEAT. Allie Trimm & MORE! – AUGUST 11 AT 7PM

What if Aladdin and Jasmine sang “Carry You Home” as a representation of their newfound love? What if Karen Smith sings “Naughty” while telling the audience about what it's really like to be a high schooler in modern times? Join us for an exciting evening of What Ifs as your favorite characters sing musical theater songs that normally have no relation to them, all while interacting with characters that they usually never get the chance to speak to. Come see familiar and new faces, from Broadway and beyond, sing unexpected combinations of the most beloved musicals in our fifth installment of this series, while you ponder the question, What If?…

Produced and music directed by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Angelina Amato, Brayden Bambino, Natalie Kaye Clater, Helora Danna, Brielle Diaz Withers, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Isabela Garcia, Sarah Isola, Molly Jobe, Halle Just, Mikey Mousaw, Katie Nieto, Juliette Ojeda, Moana Poyer, Chloe Pugh, Allie Trimm, Ayden Weinstein, and David Wright.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS GREEK MYTHS – AUGUST 11 AT 9:30PM

Bless my soul, Broadway's on a roll! Producers Joshua Turchin, Josie Axelson, Ryan Greenberg Failla, and their ensemble of Broadway performers are “Bouncing Off The Walls” in excitement to bring their celebration of the biggest Greek Myth musicals to 54 Below in 54 Sings Greek Myths! Come along our journey to Hadestown, Xanadu, the underworld and beyond to honor classic tales of giant spiders, magic swords, and lots of frogs. Along the “Road to Hell,” who knows what you'll find… and that's the gospel truth!

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Josie Axelson, Swayam Bhatia, L.R. Davidson, Erin Rose Doyle, Ryan Greenberg Failla, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Julia Macchio, Clark Mantilla, Mia Rose, Graham Stevens, Isabella Scolaro, Michael Thatcher, Gabriela Torres, and a special Broadway guest from Hadestown to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOUNG SHELDON (HARNICK) – AUGUST 12 AT 7PM

This year, 2024, marks the centenary of the birth of Sheldon Harnick, one of the country's finest lyricists for the American musical. Sheldon, along with his writing partner, Jerry Bock, have contributed some of the greatest musicals written for the Broadway stage, including Fiddler on the Roof, The Apple Tree, and The Rothschilds, to name a few. But long before his Pulitzer Prize and many Tony Awards, Sheldon was hard at work writing for the Northwestern University WAA-MU shows. And those early revue songs make the basis for our Sheldon centenary event at 54 Below.

Our revue, Young Sheldon (Harnick), features some of Sheldon's earliest compositions. They're full of wit, emotion and silliness. We've got a cast of three singers from the worlds of Broadway and cabaret to deliver a rousing evening that is guaranteed to make us forget the troubles outside the doors of 54 Below. All of which will be accompanied by an actual live pianist! No expense is being spared.

Sheldon's career started writing in fifth grade with this surprisingly mature piece of the poet's art:

The turkey has my sympathy

Why must we be so mean

What has the turkey done

That he deserves the guillotine?

Nevertheless, Sheldon went on to the heights of the lyricist's art.

Young Sheldon (Harnick) guarantees laughs. No sad songs, no lessons, no grand pronouncements. Just guffaws, howls, and roars of delight. Oh, and don't forget to bring lots of tissues. Not because you'll be emotionally laid bare. But because you'll be crying with laughter.

Produced by Grammy Award winner Ken Bloom, acclaimed for his work as a theater historian, author/playwright, director, and record producer.

Featuring Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano, Kenneth Kantor, Ellen Mittenthal, and Sara Zahn.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DILIA: DE DONDE VENGO / WHERE I COME FROM – AUGUST 12 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

DILIA, an international artist and philanthropist based in New York City and Mexico, is thrilled to make her 54 Below debut with De Donde Vengo / Where I Come From. This bilingual show and album are a heartfelt tribute to the melodies of her roots. Musical arrangements by Yahir Montes blend the timeless American sounds of the 50s, 60s, and 70s with the rich, regional Mariachi sounds of Mexico, DILIA creates a harmonious tapestry that celebrates the universal language of music. From the enchanting melodies of Patsy Cline to the soulful embrace of Elvis and the captivating rhythms of Van Morrison, this show promises to be a truly immersive experience. Celebrate the universal language of music and witness the power and beauty of cultural exchange. Join DILIA and her talented Mariachi ensemble as they release this music for the first time.

Featuring special guests Yahir Montes and Mariachi Real de Mexico.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CAMPY MUSICALS – AUGUST 13 AT 9:30PM

What do Bat Boy, The Rocky Horror Show, and Be More Chill all seem to have in common? They’re perfectly CAMP. That’s right, we want to end this summer with a bang- and what better way to do that than with the campiest showdown of all the most eccentric Broadway bops!

Featuring songs from Bat Boy, Be More Chill, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers, Ride The Cyclone, Cry Baby, and so many more. This concert will explore the silliest, craziest tunes in the musical theater canon. So what are you waiting for? Come on down to Broadway’s living room for the wackiest night of the summer.

Music directed by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Andie Angel, Max Bartos, Luke Bove, Mackenzie Bruen, Flynn Jungbin Byunn, Chloe Castro Santos, Amanda Fawell, Luke Gilmore, Sam Hamilton, JQ Hennessy, Alyssa Jaffe, Hannah Jane Jennings, Emma-Kate Lampe, Sam Luck, Alec Ludacka, William M. Martin, Aly Marie Mazzie, Andrew McNamara, Laura Renee Mehl, Ellie O’Hara, Erich Schleck, Eli Weary, and Jaclyn B. Wood.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PUNK GOES BROADWAY! – AUGUST 14 AT 9:30PM

Punk Goes Broadway! is a showstopping marriage between two distinct styles of music that has never been performed like this! Creatively arranged by the mind of producer Andrea Shapiro, Punk Goes Broadway! brings a classical and contemporary showtune spirit to the songs that defined our teens. Songs such as “Decode” by Paramore, “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance, “Thnks fr th Mmrs” by Fall Out Boy, and more iconic pop punk tunes will be transformed and performed in one radical evening. Directed by Jonathan McLawhorn, with music direction by Shapiro and Nick Sienkiewicz, these solos, duets, and group numbers will be an event for any punk or Broadway enthusiast. Come celebrate the music as well as some up and coming artists when they perform a one of a kind night you’ve never seen before!

Featuring Marco Giacona, Liam Lindig, Jason Long, Ava Masias, Stone Mountain, Sekou Nance, Cali Newman, Justin Perez, Jesse Pike, Kayla Rodríguez Pérez, Maggie Schneider, Andrea Shapiro, Maxwell Swangel, and Margot May Waldron.

Joined by Jude Fleischman on percussion and Nick Sienkiewicz on piano.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

APRIL BY APRIL VARNER – AUGUST 15 AT 9:30PM

“A direct, authentic singer, demonstrating vocal dynamism, authentic phrasing, electrifying numbers, and possessing a profound command of deep scat and vocalese…”- The New York City Jazz Record

April Varner, curly redhead and award-winning jazz vocalist, makes her 54 Below debut. Having worked with a multitude of legendary artists and jazz luminaries such as Russell Malone, Tierney Sutton, Michael Feinstein, and more, this is a show you do NOT want to miss. April by April Varner, her debut album, pays homage to her name, consisting exclusively of songs that contain the word “April.” Produced by Grammy nominated drummer, educator, and producer, Ulysses Owens Jr., the idea behind Ms. Varner’s album is tongue-in-cheek, but it spans across styles and textures. This record shows her breadth of influence, and is matched by a real depth of feeling, discipline, vocal prowess, and active listening. On April by April Varner– a letter to herself, perhaps- she shows us just how much she believes in this music.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOUND MIND, SOUND HEART: A BENEFIT FOR THE AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION – AUGUST 16 AT 9:30PM

Join us for an evening of extraordinary performances by stars of stage and screen as they come together to share their voices in songs of resilience, healing, and hope to raise support and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Through the healing power of beautiful music and a strong community, we aim to help de-stigmatize mental health and start a conversation.

Sound Mind, Sound Heart: A Benefit for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, produced by Alyssa Kirchner and Michael D’Elia with music direction by Jorden Amir, will be full of empowering songs such as “Purpose” from Avenue Q, an original work by Vince Ermita titled “After The Storm,” and many more.

Featuring Frenie Acoba, Jackie Andrea, Jamie Baio, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Cara Rose DiPietro, Michael D’Elia, Desmond Luis Edwards, Vince Ermita, Brett Evans, Akira Golz, Matthew J. Hoffman, Jetta Juriansz, Madison Kopec, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, and Leah Kate Romero.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit AFSP. Donate to AFSP here.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jonathan Poretz- TOTALLY TONY: KEEPIN’ THE MUSIC PLAYIN’ – AUGUST 18 AT 7PM

“Bay Area singer Jonathan Poretz once again proves his crooning chops with a SF cabaret show spotlighting Frank Sinatra and Bobby Darin!”

–San Jose Mercury News

Following sold out shows in 2018 and 2019, New York native Jonathan Poretz makes his long-awaited return to the 54 Below stage with a brand-new show – Totally Tony: Keepin’ The Music Playin’! With Tony Bennett’s passing on July 21, 2023, the world lost perhaps the last of the Great American Crooners. But his music and spirit live on! Backed by his amazing trio, Poretz, the Bay Area’s Favorite Crooner, takes audiences on a musical journey through the life of a man considered by many to be the greatest voice of his generation.

Among the more than two dozen songs featured in this musical tribute are some of Tony Bennett’s most beloved and well-known hits, including “Rags To Riches,” “For Once In My Life,” “The Good Life,” “I Wanna Be Around,” “Put On A Happy Face,” “Steppin’ Out,“ “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” and many, many more!

Featuring Jonathan’s brother, Andrew Poretz, a wonderful singer of the Great American Songbook standards, now known to many throughout NYC for his insightful reviews of cabaret and jazz shows at virtually every nightclub in town. Piano by Richard Nelson Hall.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nyla Watson: AN ODE TO AUDRA – AUGUST 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lotte Lenya Competition 1st Prize recipient Nyla Watson, one of Broadway’s next class of starlets, makes her NYC cabaret debut at 54 Below with An Ode to Audra. Nyla, a Cleveland-born NYC-based actor, concert artist, voice and acting coach, last seen on tour with Hadestown playing Fate 2 and covering Persephone is ready to celebrate. After ten years in NYC, almost a decade of abstinence, a reintroduction to the industry, and a host of other personal and professional accomplishments, it’s time to give credit and gratitude to the voice that gave Nyla the permission to be, Audra McDonald. Singing some of McDonald’s most acclaimed selections from George Gershwin to Stephen Sondheim, come and witness one of NYC’s best cross-trained voices give honor where it is most certainly due. Count on some surprises and maybe even a mash-up or two.

Giving all glory to God and a proud graduate of Baldwin Wallace and NYU – Steinhardt. For all things Nyla Watson, you can keep up with her at www.queennyla.com or connect personally on Instagram at @brandnewnyla. Acts 4:7-12.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christopher Sieber – AUGUST 19 & 20 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Two-time Tony Award® nominee Christopher Sieber shares stories and songs from his 14 and 1/2 Broadway shows. These include Company, The Prom, Matilda, Spamalot, Shrek, La Cage, Chicago, Pippin, and so many more! Hear about the disasters and triumphs onstage and off, the many Broadway stars he has had the honor of working with, and everything along the way, during his 33 year Broadway career.

Christopher Sieber started performing shows in his parents’ living room where he was a triumph at age seven in The Christopher Comedy Cavalcade of 1976 seen by both his parents and unsuspecting neighbors driving by. Then, Broadway: Company, The Prom, Matilda, Pippin, La Cage Aux Folles, Shrek (Tony®, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Monty Python’s Spamalot (Tony Award® nomination and West End production), Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into The Woods, Beauty and The Beast, and Triumph of Love. Television: “Law And Order: SVU,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “Elementary,” “Ed,” “Sex & The City,” “Pushing Daisies,” “It’s All Relative,” “Two Of A Kind,” and lots of daytime television like “Guiding Light,” “All My Children,” “Another World,” where his many recurring characters never went anywhere.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GETS WARPED: DISC 2! FEAT. Lindsay Heather Pearce, Hawley Gould, & MORE – AUGUST 19 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The weather is finally heating up! Think back to the feelings you had on those hot summer days in the sun, jumping around and screaming for all your favorite pop/punk rock bands at a musical festival like no other. When you had to find your favorite band on a big inflatable wall to determine the time and stage for their set. If the nostalgia is hitting you hard, worry not!

Join us for an evening at our “punk rock summer camp” with stars from the stage and screen as we bring you back to those days at 54 Gets Warped: Disc 2! With new arrangements, get ready to hear songs from bands such as Paramore, The Used, Simple Plan, Incubus, All Time Low, The Ataris, and more in ways you’ve never heard them before! Don’t miss your chance to see some of New York’s best honor bands who’ve played Warped Tour over its 20+ years of touring the country. Produced by Elmo Zapp and Stephanie Lazard, with music direction by Elmo Zapp.

Featuring Courtney Bassett, Kathryn Francisco, Hawley Gould, Haley Gustafson, Jakeim Hart, F Michael Haynie, Michelle Beth Herman, Carson Higgins, Brian Charles Johnson, Cassi Mikat, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Jake Pedersen, Fergie L. Philippe, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Morgan Reilly, Kyle Scatliffe, Emily Schultheis, and Michael Williams.

Joined by Jared Decker on drums, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, Andrea Yohe on keys, and Elmo Zapp on bass.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE GLEE VERSION (THE FINALE), FEAT. Antonio Cipriano & MORE! – AUGUST 20 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Return by popular demand! Calling all Gleeks! It’s the revival you’ve been waiting for! Grab your slushees and head down to 54th Street to celebrate the songs made famous by the iconic hit TV show, “GLEE.” From songs like “Don’t Stop Believing” … to “Loser Like Me”, this isn’t an episode you’ll want to miss. And that’s how Sue “C”s it.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Associate produced by Caitlin Brightman.

Music directed by James Stryska.

Featuring Senzel Ahmady, Joseph Frederick Allen, Alex Allred, Antonio Cipriano, Cara Rose DiPietro, Meg Dwinell, Gabe Escobar, Zach Faust, Fernell Hogan, Nicole Lamb, Katie Lemmen, Andi Maroney, Marcus McGee, Ren Parker, Braden Phillips, Sue Sylvester, Jenna Lea Rosen, Brian Vaulx Jr., and Justine Verheul.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway: FINDING BEAUTY- INSPIRED CLASSICS AND ORIGINALS – AUGUST 21-24 AT 7PM

The performance on Aug 24 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway.”

– Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn and Dianne Reeves…”

– Christopher Loudon, JazzTimes

“Just as Ella Fitzgerald was the greatest jazz singer of her era, so too is the magnificent Ann Hampton Callaway of hers.”

– Musical Theatre Review

Don’t miss Tony® nominee Ann Hampton Callaway in her hit show Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. Ann’s show is comprised of classics from her songwriting inspirations- Carole King, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Paul Simon, and many more. Also, the recent inductee into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame shares songs from her new CD, Finding Beauty: Originals Vol. 1. Expect AHC hits like Streisand’s “At the Same Time” as well as new songs she’s co-written with Oscar winner Alan Bergman, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester, and Grammy nominee Amanda McBroom. Spoil yourself with a spellbinding show of rousing showstoppers and exquisite ballads, as we follow the arc of Ann’s musical inspiration!

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Elijah Lyons & FRIENDS – AUGUST 21 AT 9:30PM

From Erie to Illinoise, join Elijah Lyons as he makes his 54 Below debut following his Broadway debut in Sufjan Stevens’ Illinoise. Elijah Lyons & Friends is a celebration of the vocation of music, friendship, and young talent. Elijah Lyons & Friends highlights his multi instrumentalist talents and natural genre bending style. Featuring Billy Engle of Lyons’ duo Human Hands Are Cigarettes, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin (Peacock’s “Poker Face”), and more.

Produced by Matt Tierney.

Featuring Julian Decker, Billy Engle, Samantha Fierro, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Elijah Lyons, Eli Neslund, Gian Perez, Matt Tierney, and Katrell Vonn Thomas.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE NEW YORK CITY GAY MEN’S CHORUS: SHOWER SONGS – AUGUST 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Members of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus return once again to 54 Below for a salute to singing in the shower! Produced by Chorus Royals Gigi St. Croix and Temple Grandé, with musical direction by Kent Dennis, Shower Songs is a bubbly cabaret show destined to make you feel refreshed and ready for anything. With a mix of classic Broadway and pop songs, Shower Songs is sure to scrub all your cares away. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus.

Featuring Patrick Bodd, Thom Cantey, Roy Chicas, James Lesu’i, Kyle Medieros, Michael Perotto, and Alvic Plan.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COMEDY 2NIGHT! ANOTHER CELEBRATION OF MUSICAL COMEDY CHARACTERS – AUGUST 23 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tragedy tomorrow, Comedy 2night! We’re BACK with our history-lesson-turned-cabaret celebrating the crazy characters and beloved tropes in “the most glorious words in the English language:” Musical Comedy! This concert will include even MORE songs and zany characters from classics your mom loves and hilarious new favorites. Featuring Broadway’s most side-splitting scores: Something Rotten! The Book of Mormon! Funny Girl! and MORE! Laugh along with these fantastically funny folks on another journey through their comedic inspirations and aspirations and finally know why that chicken crossed the road (to see this show AGAIN, of course!) *bah dum tss*

Produced by Lauren Dietzel.

Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Kelly Autry (he/him), Daniel Barrett (he/they), Emilee Clapp (she/her), Lauren Dietzel (she/they), Bobby Eddy (he/him), Rachel Eddy (she/her), Caleb Funk (he/him), Ali Funkhauser (she/her), Andrew Gryniewicz (he/him), Jayne Ng (she/her), Matt Paris (he/him), Chloe Savit (she/her), James Stryska (he/they), Kai B White (she/her), and Lu Zielinski (she/her).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH, FEAT. Alice Ripley & MORE! – AUGUST 24 AT 12PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your body and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (and is fast-approaching 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town! Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring John Easterlin, Tony Award® nominee Willy Falk, Ryan Knowles, Tony Award® nominee Alice Ripley, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS A STAR IS BORN – AUGUST 24 AT 9:30PM

Ever heard a combination of pop, blues, rock and roll, and country, all in one night? Join us at 54 Below for a classic yet modern evening featuring songs from A Star Is Born. Yes, you’ll hear songs from the Lady Gaga version, but also from the versions of the story that feature Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, and Janet Gaynor. Expect an unmissable celebration of music, romance and passion throughout the years from 1937 to 2018 with songs by Andrew Wyatt Blakemore, Paul Blair, Ray Heindorf, Max Steiner, and more such as “Shallow,” “The Man That Got Away,” “I Believe In Love,” and many more! Join musical theatre rising stars for an exciting night as they make their 54 Below debuts performing these stellar numbers! Produced by Lari Panini, with music direction by Paulie D. Mills.

Featuring Rossana Barrera, Lari Panini, Andres Quintero, Julissa Reyes, Jared Adrian Williams, and more stars to be announced!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Michael Jackson, STARRING YOUNG, GIFTED AND BROADWAY – AUGUST 25 AT 7PM

“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin!” Join Young Gifted and Broadway for a night that will be “Off The Wall!” Hear your favorites and some classics from Michael Jackson’s catalog like “Got To Be There,” “Black & White,” “PYT,” and more, all sung by Broadway’s best and brightest including Grammy winner Walter Russell III and more.

It will be a night filled with great music and unbelievable performances, so get your tickets and get ready to “Get on the Floor” and have a great time! “Can You Feel It?”

Young Gifted and Broadway is a community for young Broadway performers of color to be seen and heard, providing guidance, advocacy and unwavering encouragement for Broadway’s Best and Brightest.

Produced by Angela Russell, Young, Gifted & Broadway Founder/Creative Director.

Featuring Juliet Benn, Jace Bently, Layla Capers, Bryan Holden Chan, Scarlett Diviney, Jackson Hayes, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Mehret Marsh, Davis Matthews, Phierce Phoenix, Jillian Paige Platero, Austin Rankin, AJ Rhodes, Kalandra Rhodes, Grammy Award winner Walter Russell III, and Eric Williams.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE PIANO MEN: A NIGHT OF Billy Joel & Elton John HITS – AUGUST 25 AT 9:30PM

Billy Joel and Elton John will not appear at this performance.

Step into Broadway’s living room for a captivating cabaret experience featuring the iconic music of Billy Joel and Elton John. With careers that have spanned decades, these two legendary musicians have left an indelible mark on the world of musical theatre and beyond. Get ready to experience a “New York State of Mind” as Broadway and NYC cabaret favorites take you on a journey through iconic discographies. With “The Longest Time” of toe-tapping and singing along, this cabaret will have you “Crocodile Rock”-ing and “Movin’ Out” of your seat. It’s time to show these two legends some “Honesty” and “Sacrifice” by joining us for an unforgettable night that’ll leave you saying, “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” but we sure had a blast!

Produced by Sarah Isola and Eli Hamilton.

Music direction by Sean Andrews.

Featuring Drew Black, Kate Coffey, Jaden Dominique, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Eli Hamilton, Sarah Isola, Alana Janai, Felicia Josey, Steven Klenk, Angelina Milici, Cullen Parrish, Jack Roden, Kevin James Sievert, Andrew Tufano, Alyssa Wray, and Elijah Zurek.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY CELEBRATES EQUAL RIGHTS! FEAT. Laura Benanti & MORE – AUGUST 26 AT 7PM

Join Broadway Celebrates Awareness of Women’s Suffrage (BCAWS) in recognizing Women’s Equality Day (Aug. 26). It’s the 104th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — women’s suffrage.

The concert will feature songs about empowerment and inclusion performed by an all-star cast.

The program will also raise awareness about a referendum to amend the New York State Constitution.

The measure has been referred to as the “New York State Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).”

The New York Times reports: “Not only would [the ERA] prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, but also on the basis of ‘pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, reproductive health care and autonomy.’ It would ban government discrimination based on age, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Groups like BCAWS and the New York Civil Liberties Union Artist Ambassadors are proud to promote events aimed at enhancing awareness about the ERA.

BCAWS has taken no position, for or against, the proposed Amendment.

This concert is dedicated in memory of Rebecca Luker.

Produced by Lauren Molina and Steve Kleinberg.

Directed by Lauren Molina.

Featuring Ari Afsar, Jenna Bainbridge, Tony® Award winner Laura Benanti, Carole J. Bufford, Tamika Lawrence, Lauren Molina, Shakina Nayfack, Jennifer Sánchez, Alexandra Silber, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Sam Behr on piano and vocals, Laura Dadap (Here Lies Love) on cello, and Debbie Christine Tjong (Sammy Rae & The Friends) on bass.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS – AUGUST 26 AT 9:30PM

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will not appear at this performance.

Join us at 54 Below for a joyous evening celebrating the songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons! Hosted by Samantha Roberts and featuring a fabulous cast, this show will go back to where it all began as performers celebrate the group’s incredible music, their inspirations, and the lives of Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Nick Massi, and Tommy DeVito. It will be an unforgettable tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and were better for a concert of these songs… than in Broadway’s Supper Club?! With songs like “Sherry,” “Beggin’,” “Toy Soldier,” “Candy Girl,” “Big Man in Town,” and more, this evening will be one you don’t want to miss! Oh what a night!

Produced by T’Bone Rube. Directed and hosted by Samantha Roberts. Associate directed and co-hosted by Lex Laas, with choreography by Gianna Avino. Music direction/piano by Sean Andrews.

Featuring Matt Braddak, Melani C. Michiko Carrié, Alan Cid, Ari Conte, Coyah, Alyx Levesque, Darren Lorenzo, Dale Melancon, Clay Miller, KP, Caroline Ritacco, Katie Sacks, Taylor Simon, Maxwell Smaretsky, Christian David Tinajero, Lyla Tsiokos, Mitchell Turner, Yi Ming Sofyia Xue, Zane Zapata, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TIMELESS TUNES: A LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY, FEAT. Erin Rose Doyle & MORE! – AUGUST 27 AT 7PM

Come, sit back and enjoy a collection of all the songs that make Broadway the magical world we all know and love! Featuring performers ranging from Broadway prodigies to veterans, complete with songs from YOUR favorite shows, Timeless Tunes: A Love Letter To Broadway, is sure to leave you amazed with a newfound, and potentially, revived love for musical theater. Whether you are looking to escape, relax, or just indulge in your favorite show tunes, this show is guaranteed to rejuvenate your soul with a journey through heartbreaking ballads, feel good tunes, and heartwarming duets. Produced by Mikey Jantzen and Michael Kushner.

Featuring Abby Arza, Noah Ong Bamola, Ava Broneer, Xavier Campos, Ian Coursey, Erin Rose Doyle, Parker Godnai, Mikey Jantzen, Michael Kushner, Corbin Ross, Noah Sucato, Charlie Tingen, Jake Urban, Zalah Vallien, and Brielle Withers.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS STEVEN UNIVERSE – AUGUST 27 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a sparkling evening featuring the songs of Steven Universe! In an unforgettable celebration of the brilliant songs of Rebecca Sugar, experience series favorites like “It’s Over Isn’t It,” “Let Us Adore You,” “Love Like You,” and of course “We Are The Crystal Gems” from the show, movie, and epilogue series! The cast will feature some of the city’s brightest up-and-comers, ready to shine like diamonds! This concert is produced and directed by Toby Chernesky, Megan Onello, and Aidan S. Wells and music directed by Wells.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Isaac Mizrahi: A BRIEF HISTORY – AUGUST 28-31 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand, Isaac Mizrahi returns to 54 Below with his band in Isaac Mizrahi: A Brief History. With music ranging from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, Isaac will leave you with cultural whiplash. Subjects range from social media to politics and a good deal of insider tea. The New York Times applauds Mizrahi’s performances noting, “he qualifies as a founding father of genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.”

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. With an annual residency at Cafe Carlyle in New York City, Isaac has taken his cabaret performances across the country and this past year made his Broadway debut in Chicago, starring as Amos Hart.

He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival and lives as a cult classic in the documentary film genre. Mizrahi hosted his own television talk show, “The Isaac Mizrahi Show,” for seven years, has written three books and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. Isaac served as a judge on “Project Runway All Stars” for the series entire seven- run season and has just completed the first season hosting his podcast, Hello Isaac, which is available now on all podcast platforms.

Mizrahi has also directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children’s classic Peter and the Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in 2019.

For more information, visit HELLOISAAC.COM.

$89.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $150 premium seating (includes $15 in fees) - $155.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

J.R. Heckman: TIMELESS – AUGUST 28 AT 9:30PM

Award-winning vocalist and actor J.R. Heckman makes his 54 Below debut with his newest live album, Timeless. J.R. and his special guests take you on a journey through the melodies of yesterday, revitalized for a new generation. Producer of two benefit concerts for Josh Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation for underserved arts education, J.R. was a National Jimmy Award Finalist and three-time nominee in addition to being a three-time Cleveland Playhouse Square (nation’s 2nd largest theatre district) Dazzle Award Recipient for Best Actor. Timeless promises to be an evening of pure musical magic that transcends time and captivates the heart.

@jrheckmanmusic jrheckman.com

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BO BURNHAM, VOLUME 2 – AUGUST 29 AT 9:30PM

Bo Burnham will not appear in this performance.

Healing the world with comedy…again!

Back by popular demand, we are once again celebrating the vast musical and comedic career of Bo Burnham. Get ready for a hell of a ride as we explore a variety of songs including “Bo fo Sho,” “What,” “Words Words Words,” “Make Happy,” and “Inside.” Join Gabriela Torres (producer) as we try to find that funny feeling with this star-studded cast.

Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Charmien Byrd, Miguel Castillo, Kyle Dalsimer, Aaron Dix, Cameron Hale Elliott, Madison Halla, Montana Iverson, Drake Leach, Augustine Maiorino, Alyssa Payne, Joseph Thor, Brian Vaulx, and Elijah Zurek.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! – AUGUST 30 AT 9:30PM

Now That’s What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone’s favorite hits from Tony Award®-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan’s rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you’ll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won’t forget!

Featuring Jean Christian Barry, Anika Braganza, Carlos Encinias, Arnold Harper II, Christian Adriana Johannsen, Sandra Okuboyejo, Kaitlyn O'Leary, Jay Owens, Ariel Reich, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS OFF-BROADWAY MUSICALS – AUGUST 31 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a special evening featuring the iconic musicals that made their mark Off-Broadway over the past 30 years. Celebrate the vibrant creativity and spirit of shows like Songs for a New World, Heathers, and tick, tick… BOOM!, sung by some of the best up-and-coming voices that New York City has to offer.

Off-Broadway musicals house hidden gems of stagecraft and music that often don’t get the same recognition as the big Broadway shows that we know and love. This concert promises to feature the unsung and under-appreciated numbers of Off-Broadway shows like, “Sunday” (tick, tick… BOOM!), “Dogfight” (Dogfight), “Willow” (Venice), “Secret of Happiness” (Daddy Long Legs), “Heart and Music” (A New Brain), and more!

Grab your tickets and join us in celebrating the path less traveled in the world of musical theatre. This is a night you won’t want to miss!

Produced and directed by Kiera Matthews.

Music direction by Mason Margut (A Little Night Music at American Theater Group).

Joined by Joseph Thor on guitar.

Featuring Julian Carli, Annabel Cromwell, Fernando Flores, Heidi Liz Johnson, Yael Karoly, Chris King, Ben Knight, Kiera Matthews, Kayla Rodriguez Perez, Jong Sang Rheu, Drew Schoenhofer, and Ryanne Solinsky.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Comments