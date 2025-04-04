Christine Andreas, Isabel Keating, Brad Oscar, And More Join 54 SINGS COCO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present a concert of the Alan Jay Lerner and Andre Previn musical Coco, which premiered on Broadway in 1969 and starred Katharine Hepburn.

The concert is produced and hosted by Charles Kirsch, the 17-year-old host of the theater podcast Backstage Babble, An all-star cast of beloved Broadway divas will give the score a rare New York hearing in this one-time-only concert. So get out your favorite dresses from “Orbach's, Bloomingdale's, Best, and Saks” and let “The Money Ring Out Like Freedom” as you attend an evening that's sure to be anything but a “Fiasco.”

Participating artists include two-time Tony nominee Christine Andreas (My Fair Lady), Steven Brinberg (Funny Girl), Paula Leggett Chase (Tootsie), Britney Coleman (Company), two-time Tony nominee Josie de Guzman (West Side Story), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Sara Gettelfinger (Water for Elephants), Adam Grupper (Gatsby), concert artist Ben Jones, Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats), Tony nominee Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz), Neal Mayer (Les Miserables), Tony nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers), Tony nominee AJ Shively (Bright Star), Tony nominee Jane Summerhays (Me and My Girl), and Lenny Wolpe (Bullets Over Broadway), as well as original cast members Jean Preece and Penny Worth. The evening will be accompanied by Broadway's music man Michael Lavine.

54 Sings Coco by Alan Jay Lerner and Andre Previn plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, April 14 at 7 PM. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees), with premiums available for $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). The performance will also be live streamed. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT CHARLES KIRSCH

Charles Kirsch is the 17-year-old host of the Broadway podcast Backstage Babble, which has presented over 200 in-depth interviews with theater legends such as Lin-Manuel Miranda and Carol Burnett. Kirsch has also hosted game night benefits for the non-profit organization Dancers Over 40, and his YouTube reunions of Follies, Applause, and On the Twentieth Century have garnered thousands of viewers. He has hosted events at 54 Below, The Drama Book Shop, Theater Row, BroadwayCon, and more, and contributed to Cast Album Reviews, Encore Magazine, and 50 Key Stage Musicals (Routledge Press). He is the youngest voting member of the Drama Desk.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

