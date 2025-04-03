Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer to Present KRITZER! LIVE AT THE BEECHMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer will headline as the first act of “The Beechman Renaissance” with, Kritzer! Live at The Beechman, for two performances only: Friday, April 18th at 7 PM and Saturday, April 19th at 8 PM. Featuring music direction by Adam Cole, the evening promises a raucous blend of backstage stories, high belting, and mayhem.

In Kritzer’s words, “We are living in a world where every day we think, ‘What the f*ck is happening?’ No one knows, so let’s have a fun night of stories, belting, laughter, and some surprises I haven’t brought out in 20 years! Let’s make life beautiful again at The Beechman!”

This event is the perfect way to celebrate the venue’s stunning redesign by Tony Award-winning Broadway designer David Rockwell and The Rockwell Group. Audiences will be the first to experience this glamorous reimagined space in an evening that will set the tone for the next chapter of The Beechman.

Leslie Kritzer Rodriguez is one of Broadway’s most versatile and electrifying performers, known for her powerhouse vocals, fearless comedic chops, and show-stopping performances.

most recently starred as Lady of The Lake on Broadway in Spamalot (Tony nomination). Other Broadway credits include Beetlejuice (Drama Desk, Drama League nominations), Something Rotten!, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde, A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nomination) and Hairspray. Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom (Lucille Lortel Award and Drama League awards) Gigantic (Lucille Lortel nomination), ROOMS: A Rock Romance (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Memory Show, The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nomination), and more. She was recently featured as Carol Burnett in the series finale of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. Other TV credits include: The First Lady”, “Bridge and Tunnel”, “New Amsterdam”, and “Vinyl”. Other television appearances include “Difficult People”, “Slugfest", “Kevin Can Wait”,” Younger” and “Law and Order: SVU”. She also plays Rosie on the hit animated series “HAZBIN HOTEL” on Amazon. Kritzer has created several solo shows, including Burn it to the Ground, Beautiful Disaster, and Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches, for which she received a TimeOutNY award.

