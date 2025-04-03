ALAN TURING & THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT In Concert Comes to 54 Below In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A concert of ALAN TURING & THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT will be performed at 54 Below on May 15. ALAN TURING & THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT is a queer fantasy based on the life of Alan Turing, gay hero and inventor of the computer. The story incorporates characters and motifs from Mozart's Magic Flute, not least of which is the infamous Queen of the Night.

“We're injecting a bolt of weird energy into a theatre world that has gotten stale and tired,” said playwright Michael Vegas Mussman. “These songs hit hard, and they're demanding to be heard. We've got some amazing talent to sing them.”

The concert stars Spencer Petro (Shooting Star) as Alan Turing and Sara Lucille Law (Magic Flute) as Mrs Morcom / the Queen of the Night.

Michael Vegas and Payton Millet, both based in Brooklyn, co-wrote these songs and lyrics. Andrew Coopman will direct, and the show is produced by Colibri Theatrical.

Michael Vegas Mussman is a playwright, librettist, and theatermaker. He wrote the libretto for BRUNCH WITH THE BOYS, which won Best Ensemble at the Capital Fringe 2023. That same year, San Diego Opera staged GHOSTS, a horror opera for which he wrote a libretto. He lives in Brooklyn.

Payton Millet is a Brooklyn-based composer and lyricist. Having started writing musicals at the age of 15, Payton spent much of their youth in Mountain View, California dreaming of a career in New York theater. After graduating with High Honors in Music from Wesleyan University, they struck out to make this dream a reality. In addition to student productions of many of their collegiate works, they have found success in off-broadway festivals, most recently with a 2022 production of HEARTBREAK COUNTY (book by Ramsay Burgess) at Soho Playhouse. Some recent and ongoing projects include music and lyrics for Season 2 of DON'T SUCK (a queer web series by Tyler Martin), and the original score to JESUS OF SUBURBIA (a short film by Ciara Hergott).

Andrew Coopman is a director - choreographer and playwright whose work has been seen on stages across the country. Highlight credits include THE APOLLO OF BELLAC (Hangar Theatre), HEAD OVER HEELS (Lakewood Playhouse), THE WIZARD OF OZ (Tacoma Little Theater), ROSMERSHOLM (Jones Playhouse), BODY AWARENESS (Jones Playhouse), FROZEN: A PLAY (Studio Theater), and the world premier of GEORGIA & THE BUTCH (The Tank). Andrew is an alumni of The Drama League Directors Project FutureNow Fellowship. SDC Member.

The evening performance will begin at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $35 plus fees, and are available for sale at the 54 Below box office or by visiting the website: https://54below.org/events/alan-turing-the-queen-of-the-night/

