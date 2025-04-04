Alexis Michelle Brings 50 WAYS TO LEAVE YOUR LOVER To Joe's Pub This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joe's Pub welcomes back Alexis Michelle on Sunday, April 27 at 6:00 PM. Go all the way downtown with Alexis Michelle as she strolls through love, sex and relationships with a kaleidoscopic lens of 60s and 70s tunes.

A little bit cabaret, a little bit musical memoir and most definitely a lot bit Alexis. Musical Direction by Brandon James Gwinn. Directed by Scout Davis. James Will McBride produces the evening.

Alexis Michelle plays Joe's Pub at Astor Place (425 Lafayette Street) on April 27. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. Tickets and information are available at: https://web1.publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2025/a/alexis-michelle/.

For last-minute tickets, please visit our Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street. Web sales and phone sales end when doors open, and tickets may be available for in-person, walk-up sale right before the show begins.

