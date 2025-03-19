Video: John Bolton Sings 'Someday, Baby' from PAPER MOON at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



So many beloved musicals made their Broadway debut on West 46th Street at the historic Marquis Theatre. 54 Below celebrated the Marquis Theatre’s rich, legendary history with an all-star musical celebration, honoring its many years of bringing memorable stories and life changing performances to audiences.

John Bolton made his Broadway debut in Damn Yankees at the Marquis Theatre. He was also cast in Paper Moon, which was canceled before its run at the theatre. His other credits include Anastasia, Dames at Sea (Astaire nomination); A Christmas Story (Drama Desk nomination); Curtains; Monty Python's Spamalot; Contact; Titanic; How to Succeed...; Damn Yankees. He was also seen in Guys & Dolls (Carnegie Hall), NY Pops and NY Philharmonic headliner, host of Off-Broadway's Pageant.

He has been seen on screen in "Madam Secretary," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "Boardwalk Empire," "Gossip Girl," "Law and Order: Criminal Intent," "Ed," "Show Boat," "The Savages," "All My Children," "As the World Turns."

