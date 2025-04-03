PICASSO IN PARIS Concert to be Presented at 54 Below in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Philip Hernández (Les Misérables, Kiss of the Spider Woman), Katerina McCrimmon (Fanny Brice, Funny Girl U.S. Tour), Rachel Rice (Disney’s Mary Poppins at Casa Manaña), William Ryall (Wicked, The Gilded Age), Tommy Schrider (War Horse), Michael Burrell (An American in Paris International Tour), Elizabeth Nestlerode (The Other Josh Cohen) and Pearl Scarlett Gold (Urinetown at NY City Center, Leopoldstadt) in the one-night-only concert debut of the new Broadway-bound musical, Picasso in Paris, on Monday April 14th at 9:30 PM EST at 54 Below (254 West 54th St.).

Picasso in Paris explores the untold story of Pablo Picasso’s struggle for artistic and personal survival in Nazi-occupied Paris. The concert will showcase an eclectic score blending jazz, classical, and wartime motifs, capturing the heart of an artist resisting oppression with the only weapon he had—his art. The event is inspired by a groundbreaking historical discovery—the resurfacing of a lost Picasso masterpiece, “The Lost Dove,” a fragile yet powerful piece created in 1942 on the back of a Vichy French banknote as both a protest against fascism and a beacon of hope. Forensic DNA analysis has revealed traces of blood suggesting it is Picasso’s own, making this an unprecedented discovery in the art world. In celebration of this historic and artistic revelation, Sir Kenneth Hawkins and Aruba Productions are bringing Picasso’s Paris to life by presenting this riveting musical event.

The concert band is led by Music Director Nicolas Perez (Buena Vista Social Club) with Music Supervision by Alejandro Senior (Urinetown at NY City Center, Death Becomes Her). Picasso in Paris features a score by Paul Cozby, Ray Andrews & Luis Banuelos, lyrics by Paul Cozby, and a book by Sir Kenneth Hawkins and Paul Cozby. Arrangements are by Agustín Alonso. Christa Scott-Reed (Shadowlands, A Man for All Seasons) is the concert’s Creative Producer and Director. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Comments