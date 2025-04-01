BROADWAY KARAOKE NIGHT Announced At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present Broadway Karaoke Night on April 17, 2025 at 9:30pm. Calling all musical theater singers: are you ready to sing beyond 32 bars of a song, step into the warmth of a spotlight, and belt your heart out with live accompaniment? Look no further than Broadway Karaoke Night at 54 Below.

Buy a ticket, bring your book of music, and enter our raffle for a chance to sing a full song onstage at the legendary 54 Below. Hosted and produced by Lyla Ross and music directed by Joshua Turchin, Broadway Karaoke Night at 54 Below is a celebration of the vibrant voices and boundless talents of New York City. Grab your tickets, warm up those cords, and get ready to step into the spotlight.

Broadway Karaoke Night plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 17, 2025 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $68 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Lyla Ross (Host/Producer) is a soon-to-be graduate of NYU, where she studies musical theater and entertainment business. Combining her magnetism toward the stage and driving business sense, Lyla founded Birdsong Productions LLC, where hatching artists take flight. With her second production, Broadway Karaoke Night, Lyla strives to vitalize the importance of accessibility to performance spaces for the many artists of NYC.

Joshua Turchin (Music Director) first began music directing for 54 below when he was 12 years old. A multi-hyphenate, Joshua is known as a performer, composer, music director, and writer. Tonight, he adds karaoke DJ to that list.

