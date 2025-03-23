Interview: Susie Mosher Dishes on THE LINEUP's New Home at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018. A hit with both critics and audiences, each Lineup is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

From Tony winners, pop artists and Broadway regulars to experimental groups, undiscovered newbies and subway performers, past guests include: Marilyn Maye, Alice Ripley, Katharine McPhee, Beth Leavel, Jill Hennessey, Amy Irving, Melissa Errico, Naturi Naughton, Billy Stritch, BETTY, Anya Marina, Dan Finnerty, Clint Holmes, Kimberley Locke, Kevin Chamberlin, Erich Bergen, KT Sullivan, Christina Bianco, Carole J. Bufford, Jarrod Specter, Mykal Kilgore, Kelli Barrett, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young and many more.

We spoke with Mosher about bringing the show to the Green Room 42 starting on April 1, her new plans for it, and more.

How does it feel to be starting the Line Up again in your new home?

I loved doing The Lineup at Birdland. I had known about this fabulous club since I was a kid listening to Manhattan Transfer’s cover of the song Birdland. We opened the new space downstairs (alongside my friend Marilyn Maye) and I always felt a thrill of history on that stage. Playing there for six years was an honor and I will always love my Birdland family.

But of course Birdland is the jazz corner of the world and The Lineup was a lot more than jazz; it was musical theater, comedy, dance... it really is classic variety. Leaving the nest and flying a couple blocks west to the new home of The Lineup, The Green Room 42 seems like the right fit. It feels like a fresh chapter in the life of a variety show, and I can’t wait to get started!

Is there anything in particular you're excited for in your upcoming shows that you have planned so far?

Well, the lineup is extraordinary. We have the Broadway star Melissa Errico, and the remarkable Darnell White and Diva Lamar, the fast rising cabaret singer Marieann Meringolo, the hilarious Kenn Boisinger to name a few. There are so many gifted performers in this city, each reaching for the brass ring that brought them here. I want to give them a space to remember why they came, the joy of performing. It’s a brutal career and we all need positive places to stretch and feel safe.

And in this new space, anything can happen.

What have you been doing with yourself in the break between now and your last Birdland show?

We did the last Lineup at Birdland on October 15th. Since then I did a show in Indianapolis with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and the wonderful Sandi Patty for six weeks. I just got off a fabulous LGBTQ+ cruise with VACAYA. But I am itching to get back to THE LINEUP. I am delighted to say I will be joined by my bandmates once again, the drummer to the stars Clint de Ganon, the best bass man around John Miller, and my beloved friend from Hairspray days, Lon Hoyt, will once again be my Musical Director. Lucky me!

What's coming up next for you aside from this?

We have lots of side gigs coming, we go to Palm Springs in May to do Cashino, the show I do with John Boswell, I have another cruise, but my focus is on The Green Room 42 and making The Lineup the place to be the first and third Tuesday of the month at 8:30 pm. I hope you all will consider coming out and have a blast with us!

Learn more about Susie Mosher online at www.susiemosher.com

Tickets to the Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Green Room 42 on April 1 are available here.

To purchase livestream tickets, click here.

