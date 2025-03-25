Tony Danza To Return To Perform at Café Carlyle This June

Tony Danza is set to return to Café Carlyle from June 3 to 10, 2025 with his new show, “Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories.” Following a sold-out three-week residency last fall, Danza is back by popular demand with his show that pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with.



In this special engagement, Danza, accompanied by his four-piece band, will bring his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics. The show promises to blend Danza’s captivating personal anecdotes with the unforgettable music of one of America’s most iconic crooners. The New York Times previously raved, “Tony’s a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught!” Broadway World highlighted his performance, stating, “His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that—because they're timeless.” Scott Spears of WWGH Radio added, “The man has TRUE stage presence like we don’t see anymore. His singing voice is on par with any of the great performers of yesteryear or any year. Seeing Tony Danza on stage in your lifetime is a must.”



Danza is currently starring in Starz’s hit show, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Renowned for his roles in beloved television series such as Taxi and Who’s The Boss, as well as popular films like Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon, Danza has firmly established himself as a song and dance man. He starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon in Vegas. Tickets are available online via Tock – General Seating $150 / Premium Seating $200 / Bar Seating $110.

