Lewberger's Alex Lewis to Star in SLAM FRANK at Asylum NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Slam Frank, satirical reimagining of Anne Frank's story, will have two staged concert readings at The Asylum on June 16. Created by composer and lyricist Andrew Fox and writer Joel Sinensky, the show will star Lewberger's Alex Lewis as Peter Van Daan.

“Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?” This question — asked and debated by real people in a viral 2022 twitter thread — is the inspiration behind Slam Frank.

The musical satire imagines what happens when a progressive community theater company decides that maybe now is not the time for us to center these privileged, straight, white European Jews (who spent three years in an attic, hiding from Nazis).

And so, in an effort to make our world a better place, this heroic fictional theater troupe transforms Anne Frank’s true story into an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical.

The Slam Frank creative team are aiming for an Off-Broadway run in the 2025-2026 season.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

ANDREW FOX (CONCEPT, MUSIC & LYRICS)

In 2020 Andrew co-wrote The Last Magic Negro with Jamil Ellis, which was as successful as you’d expect a show with that title to be. Orchestrations include Starkid: Homecomingand Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier. Andrew produced the SONDHEIM IN THE STYLE OF… visual album, and the viral video “A Thousand Giant Steps”, which has more views than it deserves.

JOEL SINENSKY (BOOK)

Joel was the recipient of a Humanitas “New Voices” Grant, a Nicholl Fellowship, and was a 2024 fellow with the Almanack Screenwriters Colony. Over more than a decade in Hollywood, he has worked on numerous high-profile productions including “Roadies” for Showtime, “Daisy Jones & The Six” for Amazon, and the “Wicked” films for Universal Pictures, as well as selling and developing some really great shows that never aired. He is repped by CAA and Artists First.

STEVEN BRANDON (PRODUCER)

Hailing from Australia, Steven was a successful theatre producer before moving to Los Angeles where he sold a single-camera comedy pilot titled “Single Girl Theory” to ABC Family and was staffed on the CBS sitcom “Friend Me.” Steven co-wrote and directed Lost: The Musical in 2014 and its remount in 2019. He also co-wrote and produced the Los Angeles, San Diego, and Off-Broadway runs of Shame of Thrones: The Musical. Recently Steven produced the successful Los Angeles and Off-Broadway runs of Lewberger and The Wizard of Friendship.

ALEX LEWIS (PRODUCER/PETER VAN DAAN)

Alex Lewis is an actor and musical comedian. You might know him from his viral sensation comedy band Lewberger boasting millions of followers and views online. He was on Bring The Funny and AGT with them. You can also see him in film and television with projects like Valley Girl, All About Nina, Dexter, The Lincoln Lawyer, and lots of other stuff. You’re gonna like Alex. Or you won’t, he’s not for everyone.