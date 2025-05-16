Joaquina Kalukango and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Joaquina Kalukango and more! See the full lineup here!

FINDING YOUR VOICE FEAT. ANTONIO CIPRIANO, ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN, & MORE – MAY 19 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Might Be Smart Productions is excited to present Finding Your Voice: A Fundraiser Concert at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Antonio Cipriano and Justine Verheul, this concert highlights the transformative power of music to inspire creativity and awaken the artist within. This special fundraiser will support Might Be Smart Productions’ mission to empower artists, create new opportunities, and cultivate an inclusive community through masterclasses, performances, and more, encouraging artists to see their worth and share their ideas. Featuring Antonio Cipriano, Andrew Barth Feldman, Adi Roy, and more! The evening will showcase songs by iconic composers like Stephen Schwartz, Alan Menken, Jason Robert Brown, and Carole King, chosen for their themes of inner confidence, self-discovery, and positive affirmation. Don’t miss this unforgettable night filled with inspiring music, personal stories, and a collective message of embracing our true potential!

Music direction by James Woods. Featuring Senzel Ahmady, Elyse Bell, Andrew Barth Feldman, Antonio Cipriano, Meg Dwinell, Tony Award nominee Derek Klena, Nathan Levy, Marcus M. Martin, Jade McLeod, Leslie Meloni, AJ Rafael, Wren Rivera, Adi Roy, Sadie Seelert, Justin David Sullivan, and Hannah Verdi.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Might Be Smart Productions. $68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANOTHER OPENING, ANOTHER DEBUT! BROADWAY DEBUTS OF THE 2024-2025 SEASON – MAY 19 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Whether it took them 8 auditions or they were picked out from a national casting call, getting that magical phone call is something they will never forget.

Listen up and meet the new faces appearing on the 41 Broadway stages as fairytale characters, time travelers, and even celebrities! Some join their show Off-Broadway or out-of-town, transferring from Chicago, Washington D.C., or even London. Other shows open fresh on Broadway. Nevertheless, each actor has a unique path to the moment they finally get to step onto a Broadway stage. So everybody join us at 54 Below as we cheer for the amazing and landmark 2024-2025 season of Broadway debuts!

Musical Direction by Drew Wutke. Produced by Jen Sandler.

Featuring Tatianna Córdoba, Alex Dorf, Emily Fink, Angelica Hale, Lakota Knuckle, Matt Magnusson, Nicholas Matos, Justin Showell, Christopher James Tamayo, and Grace Hodgett Young.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BEN JONES: TEMPTATION – MAY 20 AT 7PM

“One of the most unbelievable vocal instruments in the industry today.” – BroadwayWorld

Join award-winning vocalist Ben Jones and legendary pianist, composer, and music director Ron Abel as they combine their considerable talent for an evening of side-splitting laughs and unbelievable music. The band for this performance includes incredible New York musicians Yuka Tadano (bass), Sean Harkness (guitar), and Ray Marchica (drums).

Featuring the songs of Kaci Bolls, Nat King Cole, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Jason Isbell, Peggy Lee, Julie London, MIKA, Anthony Newley, Ed Sheeran, Nina Simone, Stephen Sondheim, Chris Stapleton, Rufus Wainwright, Tom Waits, The Weeknd, and more, Jones dazzles audiences with touching and hilarious renditions of your favorite songs of love, infatuation, heartbreak, obsession and temptation.

Jones and Abel have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible depth and originality to your favorite hits and deep cuts alike. It’s a joyful presentation of some of the best music of the 20th and 21st centuries, and an evening you won’t want to miss!

Ben Jones is a singer, comedian, storyteller and actor who has appeared in front of audiences worldwide, from the Edinburgh International Festival to the Shanghai Concert Hall. He’s shared the spotlight with the likes of Rita Moreno, Michael Tilson Thomas, and the Bang on a Can All-Stars. His versatile voice has been featured on recordings on the Albany, Naxos and Delos labels, on A Prairie Home Companion, on the soundtracks for the best-selling video game franchises Halo and Civilization, and on commercials for Coors Light and Meow Mix. Jones made his Carnegie Hall debut in the 2021 Voices of Hope Festival. Ben’s latest live album–I Think We Should See Other People–is available wherever you listen.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HENRY PATTERSON & ANNA ZAVELSON – BROADWAY: THE NIGHT IS YOUNG – MAY 20 AT 9:30PM

Anna Zavelson, star of The Light in the Piazza at City Center Encores! and The Notebook on Broadway, and 2022 Jimmy Awards Finalist, returns to 54 Below alongside British singer Henry Patterson. Henry is making his 54 Below debut after selling out a series of London concerts. Join Anna and Henry as they perform reimagined songs from musical theatre favourites, including The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, Phantom of the Opera, and the songs of Cole Porter and Stephen Sondheim.

Music direction by Tedd Firth. Anna Zavelson

Theatre: The Light in the Piazza (Encores! at New York City Center), Love Actually, Live, Lyrics and Lyricists- Sheldon Harnick (92nd street Y). TV: “13 Reasons Why,” “Revolution.” Awards: 2022 Jimmy Awards Finalist, 2022 Joci Awards Winner. Always grateful for family and friends for their continued support. University of Michigan (BFA Musical Theatre ‘26).

Henry Patterson

Henry is a UK based singer renowned for his reimagined takes on classic musical theatre and jazz. His debut London concert series Around the Corner launched in 2024 and sold out within hours. During the 2020 presidential election, Henry’s musical parodies received over 20 million views on TikTok, and gained the attention of journalists, politicians and comedians.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DARWIN DEL FABRO: A MUSICAL JOURNEY – MAY 22 AT 7PM

After a year-long pause for surgeries and recovery during her transition, Darwin Del Fabro is thrilled to step back onto the stage for the first time at 54 Below with A Musical Journey. Featuring a melodic blend of her latest four albums, and showcasing a rich tapestry of music in both English and Portuguese that highlights her roots, Darwin will explore the vibrant American musical landscape while also paying tribute to the iconic Brazilian singer Elis Regina.

From Irving Berlin’s timeless works to the stories that define her journey and transition intermingling with the classics of Tom Jobim songs in English, this show will be a heartfelt exploration of identity, culture, and the power of music.

Darwin (she/her) recently appeared in Blumhouse Productions’ They/Them, a new film directed by John Logan, now now streaming on Peacock. Since moving to New York, she starred as Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream with the Juneberry Collective, as Adam in The Feather Doesn’t Fall Far From The Wing at Signature Theatre, and as Dominic in Real the Play at the Tank.

Darwin has four albums recorded — the cast recording of the Irving Berlin revue Be Careful, It’s My Heart, Darwin Del Fabro in Rio, and Darwin Del Fabro: Revisiting Jobim. She recently released Darwin Del Fabro: Revisiting Jobim 2, and Darwin Del Fabro: Revisiting Elis Regina. Darwin was in the original Brazilian productions of Shrek The Musical, Fiddler on The Roof, and The Wizard of Oz, and was in the hit Brazilian soap opera “Ligações Perigosas” (based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and “Novo Mundo.”

Darwin founded Madalena Productions, a production company working across stage, screen, and music studios.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ADAM LAMBERT – MAY 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Adam Lambert will not appear at this performance

Join us at 54 Below for an energetic, unapologetically queer evening featuring the songs of Adam Lambert! In an unforgettable celebration of the first openly queer artist to debut at number 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, experience your 2010s favorites all over again, including hits like “If I Had You,” “Whataya Want From Me,” “Runnin’,” “Trespassing,” and more! Featuring an all-star cast of New York’s up and coming LGBTQ+ vocalists and drag artists, this concert is produced and directed by Henry Dougherty (he/they), with music direction by Halle Mitchell (she/they).

Featuring Mae Burrus (they/she), Henry Dougherty (he/they), Danny Drewes (he/him), Emma Gervasi, Amelio Kirschon (he/him), Katryna Marttala (they/them), Erika Mesa (she/her), Clover Pujols (they/them), Amanda Ribnick (she/her), Eva Scherrer (they/she), Emily Shafner (she/they), Diana Taylor (she/her), Mitchell Turner (he/him), and Operetta Waltz (they/them).

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOAQUINA KALUKANGO – MAY 23 & 24 AT 7PM

The performance on May 24 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Joaquina Kalukango’s performance is a tour de force, filled with raw emotion and vocal brilliance.” – The New York Times

Back by popular demand, Tony Award® winner Joaquina Kalukango returns to 54 Below with an intimate and soul-stirring new show, blending Broadway classics, jazz, R&B, and unexpected pop influences into a deeply personal evening of storytelling through song. Featuring masterful music direction from the brilliant and intuitive Michael Orland, she takes risks with fresh interpretations, infusing familiar melodies with new textures. This thoughtfully curated performance will leave audiences feeling uplifted, reflective, and deeply connected, as each song resonates with the heart in a unique and unforgettable way.

$79 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBBIE ROZELLE: CITATION NEEDED – MAY 23 AT 9:30PM

Robbie Rozelle has it all… almost. Known internationally as a cabaret icon, a cast album maven, and a devoted husband, the only thing he’s missing is seemingly the most crucial: his own Wikipedia entry. It has become clear that he has to take matters into his own hands. Hailed by BroadwayWorld as “a cabaret train that won’t be stopped”, and “a genius at crafting an evening” by StageBuddy, the celebrated creator of Songs From Inside My Locker will take you on a hilarious all-encompassing romp through everything from “Early Life” to “Career” to “Discography” and beyond with his new show, Citation Needed.

Featuring songs and stories from his nearly 30 years in show business, and his requisite razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, snazzy special guests and his merry band The Two Drink Minimum, led by Drama Desk nominee Yasuhiko Fukuoka. Be there as he hits “publish” on the most important Wikipedia entry of all time.

Featuring special guest Samantha Rotella.

Written and performed by Robbie Rozelle

Music direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – MAY 24 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Willie Demyan, Quentin Fettig, Jared Goodwin, Ryan Knowles, Kendra Foster McBride, Izaya Perrier, Jon Peterson, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – MAY 25 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Mark T Evans.

Featuring Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Dory Lorenz, Chandler McCune, Benjamin T. Swanson, Vikas Venuthurupalli, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – MAY 25 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

With special guests Ta’Nika Gibson, Tony Award® winner Nikki M. James, Ramona Mallory, Karen Mason, and Aléna Watters.

Featuring Kelli Rabke and Soara-Joye Ross.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOVIE MUSICAL MASHUPS! FEAT. ADI ROY, COLE THOMPSON, & MORE – MAY 25 AT 9:30PM

Your favorite Movie Musical Mashups! dreams come true!

Join us for an electrifying evening featuring performers from Broadway and beyond singing one of a kind mashups of songs from your favorite hit movie musicals that you’ve seen both on stage and screen. Take a musical journey with us down memory lane as we discover the common factors that pair the pieces together while revisiting some of our favorite shows – with trivia and prizes! The winners who guess the most common factors will receive an exclusive prize! Produced by Ayden Weinstein, with music direction and arrangements by Jorden Amir this is sure to be a night of non stop entertainment!

Featuring Senzel Ahmady, Delaney Brown, Bridgette Caroline, Brevan Collins, Brielle Diaz Withers, Tori Gill, Halle Just, Liesie Kelly, Naomi Lawley, Lauren A. Marchand, Mikey Mousaw, Sammi O’Connor, Tommy Pegan, Adi Roy, Shea Suffoletta, Cole Thompson, Charlie Webb, Ayden Weinstein, and Kov Zelonky.

Additional arrangements by Jayla McLennan.

Also joined by Lindsay Rosenberg on bass, Tim Schneider on drums, and Joseph Thor on guitar.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

FINDING YOUR VOICE FEAT. ANTONIO CIPRIANO, ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN, & MORE May 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ANOTHER OPENING, ANOTHER DEBUT! BROADWAY DEBUTS OF THE 2024-2025 SEASON May 19 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 SINGS ADAM LAMBERT May 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

JOAQUINA KALUKANGO May 24 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED May 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 22% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 11% Vote Now!