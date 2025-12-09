54 STOPS MAKING SENSE To Feature James C. Harris, Monster Mike Welch, And More At 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present 54 Stops Making Sense, a tribute concert built around the music of Talking Heads.

The lineup will feature Grammy nominee James C. Harris, three-time Blues Music Award winner Monster Mike Welch, and additional performers from Broadway and the New York music community.

Produced and music directed by JQ Welch with band direction by Monster Mike Welch, the event will highlight selections from the band’s catalog in a live format; Talking Heads will not appear.

The cast includes James C. Harris, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, Ella Ruth Francis, Xavier Moses, Grant Evan, Kirstin Wolf, Dyoisa Wiggins, Sofia R.C. Melendez, Marquis Ellis, and Valerie Mandl. The performance will be ASL-interpreted.

TICKETING INFORMATION

54 Stops Making Sense will take place at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street). Cover charges range from $35–$46, with premiums at $79; a $25 food and beverage minimum applies. Tickets and information are available online, and same-day tickets after 7 p.m. may be purchased by calling (646) 476-3551.