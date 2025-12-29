BATTLE OF THE RUHR POCKET Comes to the Tank in January

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Tank NYC will present a live, in-person, presentation of BATTLE OF THE RUHR POCKET, conceived and performed by John Fisher, with live musical accompaniment by Daniel Tobias. The performance will take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026 at 7:00pm EST at The Tank NYC, 312 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018.

John recreates The Battle of the Ruhr Pocket onstage complete with the capture of the Bridge at Remagen, the deceit of General Von Zangen, and the Race for Berlin. As he inhabits the incidents of this famous World War II battle, John restages his going toe-to-toe with various insane queer artists in a single tumultuous year.

John Fisher has performed numerous shows at The Tank and around NYC: Actor’s Temple, LGBTQ Center, Pangea, Actors’ Playhouse, etc. He is the recipient of the Best Actor Award from the United Solo Festival as well as a GLAAD Media Award, an NEA Project Grant and numerous other awards, grants and fellowships. John is Artistic Director of Theatre Rhinoceros, the longest-running queer theatre on the planet, and has taught at Yale and UC Berkeley. www.JohnLathamFisher.com

Daniel Tobias is a graduate of Julliard and the winner of a LAMBDA literary award for fiction. He is a composer, playwright, and performer.

Tickets are free, just show up, or make a reservation here.