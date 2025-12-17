MY MIND AND YOURS: AN EVENING OF YEBBA Will Play 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below

54 Below will present My Mind and Yours: An Evening of Yebba, a one-night concert celebrating the music of Grammy Award–winning artist Yebba. The performance will take place at the venue on January 26, 2026, at 9:30 p.m.

The concert will feature a group of Broadway and New York City performers interpreting songs from Yebba’s catalog, including selections such as “My Mind,” “How Many Years,” and “Distance.” The program explores themes of grief, love, healing, and self-reflection through arrangements that draw on R&B, soul, and contemporary pop influences.

The cast includes Blu Allen (MJ the Musical), Erin Morton (Heathers), Syd Sider, Kiara Michelle Lee (Heathers), Carissa Gaughran (The Great Gatsby), and Brandon Large (The Great Gatsby). The concert is produced by William Maus and Brianna Paradiso, with music direction by Dave Klodowski.

Ticket Information

My Mind and Yours: An Evening of Yebba will be performed at 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street in New York City. Cover charges range from $29.50 to $40.50, with premium seating available for $68. All ticket prices include fees, and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets purchased after 7:00 p.m. on the day of the performance are available by phone only at (646) 476-3551.

About the Artists

Erin Morton is a Mississippi native currently appearing as Martha Dunnstock in the Off-Broadway production of Heathers: The Musical. Blu Allen is a Chicago-based singer and actor currently swinging in MJ the Musical on Broadway. Carissa Gaughran is an original Broadway cast member of The Great Gatsby and currently covers multiple roles in the production. Kiara Michelle Lee is making her Off-Broadway debut in Heathers and is a 2024 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

William Maus is a New York City–based performer who has appeared at venues including 54 Below, Joe’s Pub, and Rockwood Music Hall, and recently performed as a backup vocalist on Saturday Night Live. Brianna Paradiso is a New York–based actor and singer and a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Music director Dave Klodowski has worked extensively in theater as a pianist, vocal coach, and music director, with credits including Little Shop of Horrors and Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.