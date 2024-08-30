HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL National Tour Reunion & More at 54 Below Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and expand the art of the cabaret, honor the music of Broadway, and provide an unparalleled experience to diverse communities.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

HERE’S LOVE TO THE MUSIC MAN: A CELEBRATION OF SONGWRITER Meredith Willson – SEPTEMBER 1 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Musical fireworks will ignite sparks on stage this autumn, when 54 Below presents Here’s Love to The Music Man: A Celebration of Songwriter Meredith Willson. This intimate autobiographical revue takes you on a journey from the Midwestern icon’s humble beginnings as a piccolo virtuoso for John Phillip Sousa to becoming one of the most popular and acclaimed radio and TV personalities of the 20th century and recipient of The Presidential Medal of Freedom, two Academy Award nominations, the first ever Grammy award for an original cast recording, and a Tony Award® for his greatest success, The Music Man.

We may not have “Seventy-Six Trombones,” but we have a sensational cast of Broadway favorites from past and present, singing your favorite showstoppers from that quintessential American musical, as well as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Here’s Love (Miracle on 34th Street), 1491, and his Billboard chart-topping hits that have become standards, including “You and I,” “I See the Moon,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “May The Good Lord Bless and Keep You,” “Ya Got Trouble,” and “Till There Was You,” the only Broadway show tune ever recorded by The Beatles! Produced, conceived, directed, & hosted by Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison. Don’t miss this joyous evening of standards, showtunes, and unexpected surprises.

Featuring Loni Ackerman, Cheryl Ann Allen, Nikita Burshteyn, Melinda Hopkins, Jay Aubrey Jones, Marcy DeGonge Manfredi, Jill Paice, Cynthia Thomas, Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison, Sheila Wormer, plus a special video appearance by Nick Whitehurst, and more stars to be announced!

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE MUSIC OF [SCRUBS] – SEPTEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

Paging all fans of “[Scrubs]!” When laughter is the best medicine, the only cure is to spend an evening with your favorite musical theatre performers turned medical staff, singing through the songs of Sacred Heart. Featuring Mia Cherise Hall (Relapse), Lily Rose (Bad Cinderella), Morgan Dudley (Disney’s Descendants 4: Rise of Red), Tyler Eisenreich (The Who’s TOMMY) and many more, we’ve written a prescription for you to hear tunes like “Everything Comes Down to Poo” & “Guy Love” from the infamous musical episode, to the Fray’s “How to Save a Life” & Colin Hay’s “Overkill” from the show’s more emotional moments. The cast of 54 Sings the Music of [Scrubs] encourages audiences alike to enjoy the night shift full of singing doctors, nurses, patients, and dead guys reminiscing about one of TV’s greatest sitcoms.

Produced by Zach Faust.

Music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Featuring Marcus Antonio, Maeve Barth-Dwyer, Aaron Clark Burstein, Morgan Dudley, Tyler Eisenreich, Dylan Glick, Mia Cherise Hall, Katie Lemmen, Amari Lewis, Claire McConnell, Nadia Ra’Shaun, Lily Rose, Brad Sievers, Brian Vaulx Jr., Dara Weinstein, Andrew Wright, and Liam Thomas Young.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HELLO, 54! AN EVENING WITH MEMBERS OF THE CAST OF BROADWAY’S BOOK OF MORMON – SEPTEMBER 2 AT 7PM

Ma Ha Nei Bu, Eebowai! Broadway’s favorite missionaries are celebrating a night off from ringing doorbells with an evening at 54 Below! Join members of the Broadway company of The Book of Mormon for a concert filled with Broadway hits, pop/rock bangers, and lots of laughs. You certainly won’t want to miss it… this book concert will change your life!

Featuring PJ Adzima, D’Ambrose Boyd, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Jordan Matthew Brown, Jonathan Emmerick, Daniel Fetter, Addie Gerber, Joshua Keen, Ben Laxton, Henry McGinniss, Tony Moreno, Nurney, John Pinto Jr., Andrew Stevens Purdy, Arbender Robinson, and Paul Schwensen.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOULQUARIANS: A CELEBRATION OF R&B & SOUL MUSIC VOL.2 – SEPTEMBER 2 AT 9:30PM

Join us again for a blend of soul, funk, hip-hop, and pop music elements. Alana Janai is proud to bring the celebration of R&B and soul back to 54 Below in Soulquarians: A Celebration of R&B & Soul Music Vol.2! Directed and produced by Alana Janai, Soulqaurians is going to give you strong vocals, jazzy elements, African-American themes, and a driving rhythm that makes you want to dance. It will include old and new R&B songs from artists such as India Arie, Erykah Badu, Coco Jones, and more! Soulqaurians is going to have you dancing to this good ole soul music. Join us for a good time as this show is not to be missed!

Produced and directed by Alana Janai.

Co-produced by Dezmond Chavous.

Featuring Blu Allen, Solana Blu, Travon Chambers, Dezmond Chavous, Deja-Simone Crumpton, Tay’Shawn Elliott, Joshua Emmanuel, Harmony Grace, Alexa Hendrickson, Sydney E. Hughes, Alana Janai, Tyrone Kiaku, Peyton Leonard, William Maus, Jahcle’ Swann, and Daisy Wilson-Dzogbe.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF ONE NAME DIVAS: LIZA! BARBRA! PATTI! DOLLY! MADONNA! CHER! BEYONCÉ! FEAT. STEPHANIE D’ABRUZZO & MORE – SEPTEMBER 3 AT 7PM

Liza! Barbra! Patti! Dolly! Madonna! Cher! Beyoncé!

You only need their first names. These iconic stars have songs that are indelibly tied to them. And in our special concert event honoring their hits, you’ll thrill once again to the big sounds, the big personalities, and the bigger-than-life talent that has been their legacy. Liza’s “Maybe This Time,” Barbra’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” Patti’s “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” and Dolly’s “9 to 5” are just some of the songs you might hear in this divalicious show!

NYC impresario, Scott Siegel, will assemble an impressive roster of Broadway and nightclub stars to celebrate these legends and the music they made famous. Siegel is the creator of more than 500 major concert events all over the world. He has produced, directed, and written concerts for Michael Feinstein. His critically acclaimed anchor series at 54 Below celebrating Broadway’s greatest hits has been called one of the great nightclub shows of the 21st Century! Music direction by Robert Frost.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Kristin Dausch, Melanie Puente Ervin, Mia Gerachis, Alex Getlin, Emily Janes, Luana Psaros, Haley Swindal, and more stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Andrew Lloyd Webber, FEAT. Miki Abraham & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 3 AT 9:30PM

We are proud to bring you 54 Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber, a tribute show to one of The Kings Of Broadway. Composer of the longest running show on the Great White Way, The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber has brought us some of the most breathtaking and successful shows in musical theater history. Beginning with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1967 and most recently with Bad Cinderella, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s career has truly been one for the ages. In fact, he’s one of the only Broadway composers to produce a greatest hits album: The Best of Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1988. At this one-night only event, you’ll get to hear songs from some of Lloyd Webber’s greatest hits like The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Sunset Boulevard, and Evita. You’ll also hear some of his newer pieces, as well as some oldies you might have forgotten! Join us for a night of celebrating the man that lyricist Don Black one said “single-handedly reinvented the musical.”

Produced and directed by Stephanie Todd.

Assistant produced by Liam Fitzpatrick.

Music direction by Aidan Wells.

Featuring Miki Abraham, Duane Banks, Liam Fitzpatrick, Jacob Hammill, Jeffrey Kringer, Tori Jade Lopez, Aria Maholchic, Sarah J. Miller, Christopher Robert Prozeller-Canales, Stephanie Todd, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Tim Schneider on percussion.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Carole J. Bufford: COME TOGETHER- WHEN THE 60S MET THE 70S – SEPTEMBER 4 AT 7PM

“The real thing: you know it when you see it! The way her voice, with its blues inflections, cut a swath, leaving nothing standing, tempts me to describe her with groveling hyperbole as an earthier, more acerbic 21st-century Barbra Streisand.”

-Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“Bufford is definitely one of the gifts the Entertainment Gods sent to earth to spread joy to the masses, and, with each show that she does, Carole captures new hearts, re-ensnares the hearts of those already committed to her, and makes merrier the masses smart enough to have acquired a ticket.”

-Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

With music made famous by Cher, The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, and more, Carole J. Bufford‘s new rockin’ show explores the changing musical landscape from 1965-1975. Come Together brings to life the musical soundtrack of one of the most exciting, controversial, and impactful decades our country has ever seen. Featuring hits like “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” “Come Together,” and “Killing Me Softly,” sung as only Carole can sing them!

Carole J. Bufford is one of the most sought after performers on the American vintage pop and cabaret scene. Her shows, including speak easy. (featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks), Come Together, and You Don’t Own Me, earned her rave reviews from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Times (UK). She currently tours with her solo shows as well as with symphonies all over the country. She has performed in most of NYC’s top rooms, including Birdland Jazz Club where she recently enjoyed a highly praised 10 month solo run, 54 Below, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and The Town Hall. Carole is also the recipient of the Nightlife, Bistro and Broadway World Awards for Outstanding Vocalist and Show of the Year. She is the recent Gold Medal winner of the American Traditions Vocal Competition. www.carolejbufford.com

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HAPPY TRAILS TO UARTS – SEPTEMBER 4 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

On June 7th, 2024, The University of The Arts closed its doors after over 150 years of educating the next generation of artists. With hundreds of alumni working regionally, on Broadway, on the West End, and more, UArts has been a vital institution. Join us for one final show with the community of UArts artists celebrating where their foundations were laid. This will be an evening in honor of one of the oldest musical theater programs in the country, as alumni and recent grads band together to sing Happy Trails to UArts.

Music directed by Charis Duke.

Produced by Aly Marie Mazzie and Eve Tjoumakaris.

Featuring Arielle “Faye” Bean, Olivia Berkson, Zachary Bright, Corinne Brock, Anna Caccavaro, Lindsey Coffey, Gio Coppola, Cara Corrigan, Alexia Correa, Jamison Foreman, Camryn Harrigan, Peter Hoefler, Jack Hopewell, Abbie Elana Jacobson, Skylar Jeffries, Sofia Marchese, Aly Marie Mazzie, Naia Morgan, Abby Rose Morris, Emma Price, Lussi Samela, Bryan Stopak, Shannon Sullivan, Cassidy Summerville, Eve Tjoumakaris, and Rob Tucker.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Michelle Collins: THE BIG NATURAL TOUR – SEPTEMBER 5 & 7 AT 7PM

“The fastest mind in comedy.” –Time Out New York

“If you’ve seen Collins in any of her after-show gigs… then you know already know how off-the-cuff and quick her comedy is.” –The New York Times

She’s funny, tall, glam and finally long-legging her way across these United States… it’s the Michelle Collins stand-up comedy tour the world has been waiting for!

After a sensational spring around North America, Michelle Collins: The Big Natural Tour is hitting the road again this fall and if you think you know what to expect, believe us, you don’t. In this hilarious rollercoaster of a show, we crack the case open, via first person stories, foreign- language fights, dates gone wrong, gowns, songs, and excitingly… slides. Funny ones!!!

A 6’1”, luscious-haired phenomenon who swears she is not writing this herself, Michelle guides you through her insane life via shocking stories, dating mishaps, songs, gowns, and pictures that we assure you will change your life. And her lightning fast, off-the-cuff style means that no two shows are ever the same. Michelle Collins: The Big Natural Tour is a must-see for anyone needing 75 minutes of solid life-changing laughter. (She did write this.)

Michelle Collins is a comedian and host of the Michelle Collins Show and Midnight Snack, available on Patreon and all podcast platforms. The Michelle Collins Show ran on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy for five years before going independent, and has new episodes daily and features interviews, news, and a stream-of-consciousness energy that has become her signature style.

Michelle is one of a handful of lucky ladies who can call herself a former host of “The View,” where she co-hosted alongside Whoopi Goldberg and co., as well as hosting “After Paradise,” a “Bachelor in Paradise” after show on ABC, “90 Day Fiancé” on TLC, “Married at First Sight,” and “Little Women LA” on Lifetime. She is a frequent contributor to “The Today Show” and “Hoda and Jenna” on NBC, and has appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” and “Chelsea Lately,” amongst many others. She is also the very first American host of Eurovision.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees) - $122 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Seth Sikes AND Nicolas King WITH Billy Stritch: THE NEW BELTERS SING MGM – SEPTEMBER 6 AT 7PM

Seth Sikes and Nicolas King return to 54 Below, with Billy Stritch leading the band, in their show celebrating music from the golden age of MGM! This vast and iconic catalog includes songs fromSinging in the Rain, The Bandwagon, Meet Me In St. Louis, The Wizard Of Oz, and many more.

The swinging American Songbook is the specialty of these performers, and the duo has been touring the country with their debut show, The New Belters.

King is an award-winning artist who’s been ‘belting’ out tunes since he was 4-years-old, having been seen in dozens of TV commercials, and numerous times on Broadway opposite Tom Selleck, Carol Burnett, Linda Lavin and Andrea McArdle. King was the longest running Chip in Disney’s Beauty And The Beast. He toured the country as Liza Minnelli’s opening act, and has performed on stages all over the world from Carnegie Hall to “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

Sikes is one of New York’s most popular young nightclub singers. His critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a BroadwayWorld Award), Liza Minnelli, and Barbra Streisand are a consistent draw for audiences. Sikes was also Associate Director on the multiple Tony Award® winning musical The Band’s Visit and many other productions.

Under the musical baton of Billy Stritch, Sikes and King will deliver a powerhouse performance that promises to capture the glitter and magic of the golden age of Hollywood and bring it into the next generation.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $122 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HEERRAA: LIVE IN NYC! – SEPTEMBER 6 AT 9:30PM

Heerraa, a Voting Member of The Recording Academy® (GRAMMYs®) and award-winning singer-songwriter hailing from Malaysia, makes her 54 Below and NYC debut this fall with Heerraa: Live in NYC! An acoustic afternoon filled with heartfelt lyrics and powerful vocals, audiences will step into Heerraa’s world of changing the world with music as she weaves between the styles of pop, R&B, and folk. Featuring radio-charting hits such as “Feel Alive” [Best in North America (Pop), LA], “Peter Pan” [Best in Pop (Young Adult), Netherlands], “The Girl Who Loved” [from the original soundtrack of Simulacra 2] as well as the brand new single, “Love Wins” [produced by Billboard-charting producer, Justine Blazer]. A vibrant and engaging performer, Heerraa leaves audiences captivated and in awe, as she showcases the powers of positive pop music through her lyrics on life, mistakes, lessons, and reflections. For one night only, catch this rising pop phenomenon live in New York City!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – SEPTEMBER 7 & 21 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Robert Frost on Sep 7 and by Ron Abel on Sep 21.

The performance on September 7 will feature Melissa Burke-Manwaring, Cooper Grodin, Paul J. Hernandez, Allison Megan Joyce, Ryan Knowles, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on September 21 will feature Gabrielle Baker, Alexandra Bryant, John Easterlin, Marina Jurica, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Nyjair Wilkerson, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY, FEAT. Lilli Cooper! – SEPTEMBER 8 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring special guest Tony® Award nominee Lilli Cooper.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tom Kitt: THE TRUNK SONGS – SEPTEMBER 8 AT 7PM

Looking back on my work in the theater and beyond, I have written a number of songs that have been placed in what we writers refer to as “the trunk.” Some were songs that were cut from shows, some from projects that are still in development. But there are a number of these songs that I truly love and have always wanted to share publicly. And so, joined by a group of extraordinarily talented friends, I invite you to join me for an evening of stories and performances in celebration of these “trunk songs,” that thankfully for me, at least for an evening, will be let out.

Featuring Tony® Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony® Award nominee Jenn Colella, Drew Gehling, Elizabeth Gillies, Tony® Award winner Lena Hall, Michael Kitt, Tony® Award nominee Derek Klena, Solea Pfeiffer, Maia Reficco, Emily Saliers, and Abby Quinn.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 TAKES A WALK DOWN MEMORY LANE: BACK2SCHOOL – SEPTEMBER 8 AT 9:30PM

Join us as the cast of 54 Takes a Walk Down Memory Lane heads Back to School! Watch these performers from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and beyond roam ‘the halls’ and revisit the golden days of high school where they will reflect on moments such as their first party, first ‘love’ and a whole lot more! Featuring selections from 13 the Musical, Bring It On, Spring Awakening, Mean Girls, and more.

Produced by Sophia Manuguerra and John Ryan O’Connor.

Featuring Mark Aguirre (He/Him), Olivia Bailey (She/Her), August Blanco (He/Him), Angelina Colon (She/Her), Miranda Jo DeMott (She/Her), Scarlett Diaz (She/Her), Richard Divirgilio (He/Him), Morgan Dodds (She/Her), Willem Ehrenfreund (He/Him), Olivia Gonzalez (She/Her), John Guaragna (He/Him), Travis Harley (Ze/Zir/They/Them), Jennifer Huvane (She/Her), Irena Kogarova (She/Her), Kate Louissaint (She/Her), Sophia Manuguerra (She/Her), TJ McCarthy (He/They), Margot Mills (They/Them), Caitlin Navarette (She/They), John O’Connor (He/Him), Precious Omigie (She/Her), Violet Vale Reil (She/Her), Myah Segura (She/Her), Katie Timmons (She/Her), and Amara Valerio (She/Her).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT VOLUME 6 – SEPTEMBER 9 AT 7PM

Write Out Loud is back for its SIXTH year at 54 Below! This annual celebration of new musical theatre writers is hosted by Team Write Out Loud, and produced by Taylor Louderman (Tony Award® nominee, Mean Girls) and the Write Out Loud team — Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess- The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, and Josh Collopy. The evening is music directed by Alex “Goldie” Golden (The Notebook).

This evening of new music will feature the work of our 2024 contest winners and finalists; and a full cast of New York theatre’s finest!

Featuring Karl Amundson, Mike Cefalo, Cara Rose DiPietro, Bradley Gibson, Hawley Gould, F Michael Haynie, Danielle Hope, Savy Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Emily Kristen Morris, Akira Sky, Sis Thee Doll, and Cherry Torres.

Past Write Out Loud winners include: Matt Copley, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Kailey Marshall, Matthew Peña, Emmet Smith, Indy Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kat Siciliano, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan, Veronica Mansour, abs wilson, Callum Shannon, Kat O’Sullivan, Delaney Guyer, and Kenny Youch.

Watch performances from Volumes 1-5 here! And listen to all Write Out Loud winning singles on Spotify (370K Monthly Listeners).

Past Performers Include: Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl), Jaime Lyn Beatty (Team Starkid), Tee Boyich (Mean Girls), Bebe Browning, Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls), Lissa deGuzman (Wicked), Cailen Fu (Mean Girls), Jeff Heimbrock (Wicked), Janet Krupin (Bring It On), Danny Marin, Bailey McCall (Waitress), Artemis Montague, JJ Niemann (Back to the Future), Emmet Smith, Jake David Smith (Between the Lines), Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), Dani Wade (Mean Girls), & Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar). Major Attaway (Disney’s Aladdin), Jordan Barrow (Wicked), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom, Between the Lines), Madison Deadman, Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Linedy Genao (Dear Evan Hansen), Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Freaky Friday), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Arielle Jacobs (Disney’s Aladdin, In the Heights), Olivia Kaufmann (Mean Girls), Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge, Jagged Little Pill), Hannah Kloepfer, Andrew Kober (She Loves Me), Pablo Laucerica (Dear Evan Hansen), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Izzy McCalla (The Prom, Disney’s Aladdin), Desi Oakley (Waitress), Kim Onah (& Juliet), Marina Pires (How to Dance in Ohio), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Heath Saunders (Company), A.J. Shively (Paradise Square), Allie Trimm (Bye Bye Birdie), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), Gabe Violett (“The Voice”), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked), Eleri Ward, Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change).

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CELEBRATING DIVERSITY IN THEATRE: A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION – SEPTEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an incredible evening highlighting the importance of representation in theater! In an unforgettable celebration of shows such as Miss Saigon, Hamilton, Disney’s The Lion King, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, In the Heights, and more, experience the works of POC writers and performers that helped bring some of Broadway’s beloved roles to life. Produced by Alyssa Wong and featuring stars from Disney’s The Lion King, Harmony, Merrily We Roll Along, KPOP, and more, this is a concert that no theater lover should miss! Music direction by Jason Belanger (Hell’s Kitchen).

Featuring Isaiah Baston, Leana Rae Concepcion, Sierra Fermin, Chris Fukuda, Amy Keum, Lauren A. Marchand, Mehret Marsh, Steven Telsey, Alyssa Wong, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Eitan Prouser on guitar, Jaidev Rishiyur on bass, and Brendan Rorke on drums.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY- PART SEVEN, FEAT. Joe Iconis & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 10 AT 7PM

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway is back!!!

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway offers a behind the scenes look at the musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did…told by the actors, writers, and directors who were there!

From producers with no money, to actors who wouldn’t go on, to shows that were way ahead of their time, Broadway Bound will introduce New York audiences to the shows that were supposed to find a home on the Great White Way, all sung by an all star Broadway cast.

The concert will be co-hosted by the host of the podcast, Behind The Curtain: Broadway’s Living Legends, Robert W. Schneider and Backstage Babble’s Charles Kirsch, and music directed by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Klea Blackhurst, LaDonna Burns, Mary Callanan, Douglas J. Cohen, Robert Cuccioli, Michael Thomas Holmes, Tony Award® nominee Joe Iconis, Aaron Jackson, Amy Jo Jackson, Jillian Louis, Bianca Marroquín, Karen Mason, Lisa Dawn Miller, Tony Award® nominee Christiane Noll, Christine Pedi, Eve Plumb, Steve Ross, Amy Spanger, and Jim Walton.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PEN & PIANO: THE SONGS OF Sara Bareilles & Sir Elton John – SEPTEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Elton John and Sara Bareilles will not appear at this performance

Following the hit performance of Together or Apart: The Songs of Menken and Schwartz, producers Rhys Samuel Washington and Hannah Stein will present a cast of talented performers celebrating another set of iconic writers.

Pen & Piano will fête Sara Bareilles and Elton John, who have graced the Broadway stage and the Billboard Hot 100 with their emotional and dynamic songs. Sir Elton John and Sara Bareilles use the power of their pens and pianos to delight, creating crowd pleasers like “Brave,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “Love Song,” and “Tiny Dancer.” Enjoy this fabulous night with us as 54 Below celebrates their brilliance, in a concert featuring songs from Little Voice, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Disney’s The Lion King, Waitress, and more! Music direction by Michael Louis Curcio.

Featuring Madison Alexander, Giuliana Augello, Steven Bennett, Keara Byron, Hannah Cullagh, Kyle Dalsimer, Logan Geddes, Jeff Hines-Mohrman, Elias Husiak, Burke Hutchinson, Ava Julia, Elizah Knight, Dory Lorenz, AnnaJo Lubasi, Sushma Saha, Joe Serafini, St. Sara Speax, Tristan Tierney, Rhys Samuel Washington, and Amanda Xander.

Joined by Michael Louis Curcio on piano and Ryan Sheehan on guitar.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Santino Fontana: BY REQUEST – SEPTEMBER 11 - 14 AT 7PM

A new show made up entirely of YOUR requests.

Yes, you read that right. With a new format never before tried at 54 Below, Tony® winner Santino Fontana will be back at the microphone September 11, 12, 13, and 14!

Buy a ticket to one (or more) of Fontana’s performances and you will have the opportunity to make up to five song requests. Each night’s show will be made up entirely of that audience’s requests. This direct-to-consumer model is sure to be either epically thrilling and spontaneous…or a disaster…buy a ticket to watch it all go down and have pretty great odds of your song being sung. Although not everyone’s choices will be included, we promise the only songs sung will be ones chosen from that evening’s ticket buyers.

Purchase your tickets now to make your requests early and raise its chances of being performed!

All ticket buyers will receive an email prior to the show with a link where they can make their requests. One link per order.

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and charisma, Santino Fontana has cemented himself as one of Broadway’s favorite leading men. Fontana was last seen starring on Broadway in his tour de force dual role in Tootsie for which he received the 2019 Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony® Awards.

He is perhaps best known to audiences as the voice of villainous Prince Hans in the Academy Award winning Disney film Frozen. Television audiences saw him on the most recent season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and recognize him from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Shades of Blue,” “Mozart In The Jungle,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Royal Pains,” “Nurse Jackie,” and more.

His other Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Act One, Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest (Clarence Derwent Award), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George. He also received Lortel and Obie Awards for his Off-Broadway performance in Stephen Karam’s Sons of the Prophet.

As an interpreter of the American Songbook, he won the renowned Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival when he was 18 and has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, NY Pops, National Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Master Voices, Westchester Philharmonic, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Sesame Street Muppets, Phoenix Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Birdland, and the Bravo Festival at Vail. @santinofontana

$89.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $150 premium seating (includes $15 in fees) - $155.50 (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS HISTORY 102: SOPHOMORE YEAR – SEPTEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Do you know what Eva Perón, Annie Oakley, and Aaron Burr all have in common? They probably never sang in real life. But that hasn’t stopped us from portraying them as belting, screlting, and ballading versions of themselves for centuries.

History class is BACK in session! After a successful first installment, we’re hitting the books again in a celebration of some of the most iconic portrayals of real people from history, culture, and politics: featuring selections from Evita, Six, Ragtime, Children of Eden, and more! Songs will include “Beautiful City,” “Unworthy of Your Love,” “Buenos Aires,” “Some People,” and more musical theater pieces from the POV of historical figures.

Produced and directed by Aidy McKeon and Courtney Anne Nelson (54 Sings History 101 and more), with music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Lara Allison, Kelsey Bentz, Andy Donnelly, Hannah Ellowitz, Sarah Anne Fernandez, Sydney McQueen Fieseler, Randie Ford, Mia Goodman, Aiyana Greene, Kirstin Henry, Katie Jordan, Alexa Joseph, Sami Kennett, Ally Massey, Aidy McKeon, Andryi Nahirniak, Courtney Anne Nelson, Abigail Tucker, Jay Wade, and Hallie Walker.

Joined by Alex Alfaro on drums, Canaan J. Harris on piano, and Joseph Thor on bass.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 9TH ANNUAL HARVARD-YALE CANTATA – SEPTEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM

Looking to avenge last year’s defeat, Team Yale will summon some of its formidable musical theater resources to fight Team Harvard in The 9th Annual Harvard-Yale Cantata. This show is a competition of Harvard alumni vs. Yale alumni, as performers and writers. Both schools have renowned songwriter alumni (Harvard: Leonard Bernstein & Alan Jay Lerner, Yale: Cole Porter & Bobby Lopez), although a lot of the appeal comes from younger alums and even current students. Yale leads this series 5-2-1. Last year Harvard scored their second win, in a 32-31 point nail biter.

Derek Speedy returns as the Harvard team captain, and Josh Rosenblum is coming back as the Yale music director. More participants will be announced as the date approaches. Join producer and host Tom Toce for a cutthroat evening of terrific songs and wonderful performers. The critics have raved about past shows. As we always say, you don’t have to have gone to West Point to enjoy the Army-Navy game, and you don’t have to be affiliated with either school to love The Harvard-Yale Cantata.

The Harvard performers include Ian Chan, Natalie Choo, Elio Kennedy-Yoon, Ashley LaLonde, Henry Lynch, Lindsay McAuliffe, Maddy Ranalli, Sarah Rossman, Derek Speedy, and more stars to be announced!

The Harvard songwriters include Tony Award® winner Leonard Bernstein (West Side Story, etc.), Ian Chan (1776 rehearsal pianist, 2-time Eugene O’Neill National Theater Conference semi-finalist), and Sarah Rossman (Itchin’ for an Itch at Williamstown and The Emperor’s New Clothes at ART).

The Yale performers include Alaina Anderson, Sara Armstrong, Shannon Barr, Kira Berman, Sam Bolen, Serena Feniger, Julian Fleisher, Amy Justman, Joanne Lessner, Lauren Marut, Isabelle Millman, KG Montes, KG Montes, Aditi Narayanan, Ava-Riley-Miles, Joshua Rosenblum, Sarah Shapiro, Lori-Ann Wynter, and more stars to be announced!

The Yale songwriters include Brittney Benton (current Yale student), Peter Foley (The Hidden Sky, The Names We Gave Him), Michael Gore (Oscar winner, Fame), Tony Award® winner Robert Lopez (The Book of Mormon, Disney’s Frozen), Joshua Rosenblum (Fermat’s Last Tango, Einstein’s Dreams, Faculty at Yale), and Tony Award® winner Maury Yeston (Nine, Titanic).

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! FEAT. Antonio Cipriano & MORE – SEPTEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Now That’s What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone’s favorite hits from Tony Award®-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan’s rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you’ll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won’t forget!

Produced by Haley Keizur.

Featuring Lily Burka, Antonio Cipriano, Ben Clark, Emmy Daniels, Mary Beth Donahoe, Danielle Kelsey, Gracie Kendall, Ashley LaLonde, Chessa Metz, Steven Isaac Rice, Nevada Riley, Jenna Lea Rosen, Lauren Zakrin, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOSPEL BRUNCH, FEAT. RASHAD MCPHERSON! – SEPTEMBER 14 AT 1PM

We’re bringing brunch back with a hefty dose of spirit rousing Gospel music here at 54 Below! Join us as we journey through a celebratory Saturday, complete with great food, great music, and an all-around good time. Featuring our brand-new Gospel Brunch House Band led by music director, composer, arranger, and host Rashad McPherson, you’ll be clamoring for seats as we feature an alternating roster of featured soloists every month. Come out, relax, enjoy yourself, and ensure nourishment for both your body and your soul. Hosted by Melody A. Betts.

Featuring Jay Copeland, Elijah Ahmad Lewis (EAL), and Cristina Raé.

Joined by Rashad McPherson on piano, Criston Oates on bass, Sherrod Barnes on guitar, and Shawn Dustin on drums.

Also joined by supporting vocalists Elliot Alguilar, Crystal Fauntleroy, Jazmin McCray, and Alexis Tidwell.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS 2000S TV TOP BOPS: 2ND EDITION – SEPTEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Dreaming of the Disney Channel days? Nostalgic for Nickelodeon? Join us at 54 Below for the ultimate challenge of the channels, including other TV hits from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Schmigadoon,” “Julie and the Phantoms,” and so much more! Produced by Julie Biancheri.

Featuring Aja Simone Baitey, Nicholas Barrón, Swayam Bhatia, Ian Dembek, Desmond Luis Edwards, Tyler Irwin, London Riley Keller, Madison Kopec, Gabbi Mack, Clark Mantilla, Noah McKane, Morgan Paige, Kaden Potak, Monica Danae Ricketts, Christopher Salvaggio, Katie Trumbull, Joshua Turchin, Chloë Wendler, and more stars to be announced!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AN EVENING WITH BROADWAY LEGEND LaChanze BENEFITTING 54 BELOW – SEPTEMBER 15 AT 7PM

Tony Award® winner LaChanze makes a dazzling 54 Below debut with a joyous and thrilling show. Armed with a gift for dramatic storytelling and a sultry vocal dexterity, LaChanze brings her powerful mezzo-soprano and commanding stage presence to Broadway’s Living Room for an intimate one-night only event to benefit 54 Below.

The acclaimed performer will present an exhilarating and electrifying new concert featuring music from her celebrated four-decade career, as well as beloved Broadway classics, Great American Songbook standards, personal favorites, and more.

Known for bringing women of complexity and triumph into the cultural lexicon, LaChanze won hearts—and a Tony Award®—for her performance as Celie in The Color Purple. She also originated the role of Ti Moune in Once on This Island (Tony Award® nomination) and starred as Wiletta in Alice Childress’ historic play, Trouble In Mind (Tony Award® nomination) in 2021. Other notable stage performances include roles in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Tony Award® nomination), A Christmas Carol, The Secret Life of Bees, If/Then, The Wiz, Ragtime, Uptown… It’s Hot!, and Dreamgirls.

On screen, she has delivered memorable roles in both TV and film including: “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” Handel’s Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise (Emmy Award), Melinda, The Help, HBO’s “The Night Of,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Good Fight,” “Sex And The City,” and Disney animated feature film Hercules among other titles.

All benefit tickets include a three-course dinner and open bar. Premium ticket buyers will be invited to a special post-show meet and greet with LaChanze.

Bar Seats: $125 each, $60 tax deductible. Bar Rail Seats: $250 each, $185 tax deductible. Main Dining Room Seats: $500 each, $435 tax deductible. Premium Seats: $1,250 each, $1,185 tax deductible.



THEIR PRONOUNS ARE ÉL/ ELLE/ ELLA: CELEBRATING TRANS LATINE PERFORMERS – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

This show is part of our Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts.

¡Oye! Welcome to Their Pronouns Are Él/ Elle/ Ella, a concert all about trans Latine performers playing their dream roles! Starring performers from all over the gender spectrum and Latin America, this concert aims to uplift and inspire audiences to open their minds to what is possible on stage… and off! You won’t want to miss this kick off to Hispanic Heritage Month!

Produced by Cesario Tirado-Ortiz [they/he/it].

Music direction by Omar Camps-Kamrin [he/him] (Winner of Best Original Score at Hudson Film Fest 2023).

Featuring Yan-Carlos Diaz [any pronouns], Blanca Del Loco [she/they], Luz [he/they], Sofia R.C. Melendez [she/they], Flower Estefana Rios [she/her], Cesario Tirado-Ortiz [they/he/it], Spencer J. Vigil [he/they], JQ Welch [she/they], and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIONEL COLE: THE BEAUTIFUL SOULS & EMOTIONS – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7PM

There’ll be a new kind of studio on 54th between 8th and Broadway!

Lionel Cole – The Beautiful Souls & Emotion pulls together the vast talent of Oceania, the small towns of the South Pacific and brings it, with love, to the Big Apple. In this night out, Lionel Cole teams up with The Beautiful Souls & Emotion, and Australian mentor program working with First Nations and South Pacific Islanders, and Beautiful Souls Collective, an Australian R&B/soul music group. Coupled with a stunning multimedia presentation and a groovy world premiere of new material, the show will be a melting pot of music and culture that spans from South Pacific soul to New York City, so be prepared for a heartfelt tribute to the universal language of music that will bring the “Down Under” to Broadway.

Providing an immersive experience with soul-stirring visual art from various Pacific Island traditions, displayed across multiple screens and featuring 15-year-old Filipino dynamo Matthew Dino and others, this Seven Nation soul squad is proud to share their culture, stories, all-time classic songs, along with some brand-new music as a gift. So come on out and experience a night of stories from a Brooklyn-born smooth baritone boy who has traveled from standing in the shadows of the greats, to strutting his stuff in the limelight, to discovering dynamic and beautifully diverse treasures while on his walkabout in the land down under.

With over 300 original works under his belt, Lionel Cole has performed with countless musical heavyweights such as Mariah Carey (having co-written her platinum song “Through The Rain”), Randy Jackson, and Joss Stone as well as producing numerous television and film compositions. Lionel has also been featured as part of Robert Downey Jr’s band. Lionel is the host of the show, “Center Stage” for American Airlines with over 17 million listeners a month that has included guests such as Aloe Blacc, Laufey, Noah Kahan, Alfredo Rodriguez, and Dropkick Murphy to name a few. In 2007, Lionel arranged the Grammy Award-winning recording, “Family Affair,” with Vocals by John Legend, Joss Stone, and Van Hunt.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TO THE FAIREST: A NEW MUSICAL BY MILES MESSIER – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Join us at 54 Below for an epic evening of the hilarious new musical, To the Fairest! Come along with Achilles, our war-hero-turned-rockstar-pianist in a look back at what really started the Trojan War! Complete with a trio of bickering goddesses, the most beautiful woman in the world, and the wedding of the century (done Mount Olympus-style), it’s Hadestown meets “Krapopolis.”

To the Fairest is a product of Showpeople Theatre Collective’s annual workshop where artists write and stage a musical in less than a week. After the Collective fleshed out the story, the New York Theatre Festival produced To the Fairest for its Fall/Winter 2023 Festival.

To the Fairest by Miles Messier and Showpeople Theatre Collective.

Music supervision by Miles Messier.

Book supervision by Brighton Horan.

Featuring Zeke Bardash, Annika Beth, Ariana Caldwell, Dylan Cote, Mary Grace Epps, Miles Messier, Amanda Lee Morrill, Kyle Munson, Adam Richardson, Autum Eliza Sheffy, Nick Sienkiewicz, Nicole Visco, and Chloë Wendler.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOPH & MAD TAKE NEW YORK! – SEPTEMBER 18 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Internationally recognized touring musicians, Sophie Amelkin and Mad Gallica make their 54 Below debut in their long-awaited NYC duo performance Soph & Mad Take New York! This powerhouse female duo has worked Off-Broadway, regionally, and internationally – performing together in a Grammy award-winning band opening for Metallica, Ozzy, and other rock industry heavy hitters across the globe and headlining some of the largest music festivals in the world. Soph & Mad invite the audience to embark on a journey that celebrates the importance and power of deep bonds between women through the music that has inspired and driven them since they first started their artistic collaboration at the age of 18. The program features original music from Mad Gallica’s highly-anticipated debut EP Enter The Vortex: Act I, a rock opera recorded with the Prague Symphony, as well as solo and duo performances of classic pop/rock and musical theater favorites. For one night only, join this high-energy duo debut for a musical evening that will leave you equally moved and enthralled!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THANK GOODNESS!: AN EVENING OF ACT II OPENERS – SEPTEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Ever since Rodgers and Hammerstein cracked the code with Oklahoma!’s “The Farmer and the Cowman,” Act II Openers have been putting in the work every single night on Broadway, but who has ever given them the spotlight they deserve? A SHARP Theater Collective is ready to showcase these musical masterpieces here at 54 Below with an entire evening of our favorite Act II Openers from some of your favorite musical theater shows. You’ll hear music from shows such as Wicked, Waitress, She Loves Me, Carousel, and more! Join this incredible cast as they tackle the most energetic, unexpected, and memorable numbers in the musical theater canon that deserve their day in the spotlight.

Produced by Anthony Allocca.

Music direction by Cullen Curth.

Featuring Travis Anderson, Nicholas Barrón, Bella Bosco, Sabrina Brush, Cara Rose DiPietro, Adam Forward, Amanda Gomes, Cynthia Kauffman, Kyra Longenecker, Sarah Pansing, Kayla Rush, and Jayke Workman.

Joined by Jack Beal on bass and Jack Smith on percussion.

A SHARP Theater Collective is based in New York City; producing pieces of theater, comedy, and more that strive to reimagine the theater-going experience. This collective of young artists in NYC hope to shake up the tradition of going to the theater and make it more accessible to all. They want people to experience theater in a way that allows them to see the inherent theatricality in everyday life. They embrace the inherent immersivity and camp that is naturally infused into a theatrical production- leaving audience members with a transformative experience that won’t fall “FLAT.”

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nina West IS THE VERY QUEEN! – SEPTEMBER 19 & 20 AT 7PM

Nina West, star of television, stage, and film makes her 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in a brand new show called Nina West is The Very Queen! Through story and song, Nina will take you on a journey of the moments that have made her career one to watch. Featuring selections from Broadway’s Hairspray, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Into the Woods, along with many of her own personal favorites, she’ll dazzle you with her wit and sparkling personality. All together, the music and stories shared will reveal why Nina is, in fact, The Very Queen. “Of what,” you may ask? Maybe we’ll all find out together. Bring your best “Judy” and join us for this fun and fascinating night of entertainment.

Nina West (he/him/they/them) is a veritable “every-queen” – an actor, singer/songwriter, producer, author, host, and activist who won the title of Miss Congeniality on the 11th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and recently competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 9.” Nina rose to international acclaim in 2019 on season 11 of VH1’s hit show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” placing sixth and receiving the coveted title of Miss Congeniality. She returned to the show in 2021 as a guest and was anointed “America’s Sweetheart” by RuPaul. Nina made history at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2019 as the first person to walk the carpet in full drag, in support of her season; that year, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won five Primetime Emmy Awards, including Best Reality Competition Show.

In the world of music, Nina has released three EPs: John Goodman, a musical comedy EP, which reached no. 2 on the Billboard Comedy Charts; Drag Is Magic, a children’s music album, which reached no. 9 on the Billboard Children’s Charts; and The West Christmas Ever, featuring Disney legend Jim Cummings, which debuted at no. 5 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. She has also released a handful of singles along the way including acclaimed Halloween favorites “Slayer” featuring Taran Killam and “Lisa Frankenstein” featuring Bobby Moynihan.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees) - $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! HANGOVER SQUARE BY BAKER & RYALL – SEPTEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

This show is part of our Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts.

Be transported at 54 Below to London, 1939, for an unforgettable evening featuring the songs of Hangover Square, a new musical adapted from the novel by Patrick Hamilton, written by up-and-coming UK writing team Baker & Ryall. Hangover Square follows George Harvey Bone in his hopeless infatuation with the cool, unobtainable Netta. As he fights against loneliness, alcoholism, and the unflinching march of the world towards war, can anything put a stop to George’s spiral into darkness? Subtitled “A Tale of Darkest Earls Court,” Hangover Square peers into the murky depths of what it is to be human and at war with oneself, whilst exploring the bars, pubs, hostelries, and characters inhabiting the seedy London underworld at the very moment the world as we knew it changed forever.

With a score and lyrics by Olivier Award-nominated Richard Baker (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mischief Movie Night) and book and lyrics by Charlie Ryall, whose “multi-layered script is the star of this show” (The Spectator for Tasting Notes), you’re sure to witness history in the making.

Music direction by Richard Baker.

Featuring Bartley Booz, Shane David-Joseph, Phoebe-Loveday Raymond, Alan Richardson, Charlie Ryall, and Rhys Tees.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! FEAT. Christopher Sieber – SEPTEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

“Hilarious!” — The New York Times

“At last! A musical of, for, and by the people!” — Time Out NY

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards® meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Emceed by Greg Triggs, with music direction and piano by Gary Adler.

Featuring presenters/improvisers Heidi Gleichauf, Deb Rabbai, Stefan Schick, and Rob Schiffmann.

Joined by special guest Tony Award® nominee Christopher Sieber.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Patrick Page AND PERLA BATALLA: LOOKING FOR LEONARD – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Join the captivating duo of Patrick Page and Perla Batalla as they ignite the stage with an electrifying celebration of Leonard Cohen’s enduring legacy. In a soul-stirring evening of music, poetry, and personal anecdotes, they honor the profound impact of Cohen’s genius on their lives and careers.

Grammy-nominated powerhouse Perla Batalla, once a cherished member of Leonard Cohen’s inner circle, enchants audiences with her velvety vocals and intimate reflections. Having blossomed from Cohen’s backing vocalist to a globally acclaimed artist with seven albums in her own right, Batalla’s concert-homage to her mentor, In the House of Cohen, continues to captivate sold-out crowds worldwide. Her second album devoted to Cohen’s repertoire will be released this year.

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning virtuoso Patrick Page, celebrated for his magnetic performances on Broadway, infuses Cohen’s melodies with a poignant depth born from his own reverence for the iconic troubadour. Known for his Tony®-nominated portrayal of Hades in Hadestown and his multifaceted roles across 15 Broadway productions and numerous films and television shows, Page’s voice has frequently been compared to Cohen’s.

In Looking for Leonard Page and Batalla tenderly navigate through a tapestry of personal anecdotes and cherished memories, uniting with a dynamic ensemble to deliver soul-stirring renditions of Cohen classics like “Hallelujah,” “Bird on a Wire,” “I’m Your Man,” “Suzanne,” and “So Long, Marianne.”

This premiere event marks the beginning of a journey destined to traverse the globe, offering an unforgettable experience for devotees of Leonard Cohen, Patrick Page, and Perla Batalla alike. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the timeless magic of Cohen’s legacy brought to life by two extraordinary talents.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jaime Lozano & Florencia Cuenca’S BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH: ALBUM RELEASE CELEBRATION, FEAT. MARIACHI REAL & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 22 AT 7PM

“Florencia Cuenca’s soaring Spanglish cover of Burn is one of my favorite renditions of the song. She has that lagrima in her voice, and it is perfect for conveying Eliza’s heartbreak.” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“It is the greatest gift when extraordinary artists take a song that you’ve written and bring their own gorgeous artistry to it. Listening to Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca’s beautiful new interpretation of I Miss the Mountains, I am moved by all the rich tonalities they have captured on this beautiful recording. It is a recording that I will always cherish, and it is an honor that it will live on this exquisite collection of songs.” – Tom Kitt

Husband and wife duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca are back at 54 Below with their acclaimed project Broadway en Spanglish to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the upcoming release of their anticipated album by Concord Theatricals Recordings. Featuring live accompaniment from the renowned Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce, the show includes some of musical theater’s most iconic contemporary tunes with a Mexican twist. You’ll hear songs from shows such as Hamilton, Waitress, Disney’s Frozen, and others, along with exciting new arrangements by Lozano.

Featuring special guest performer, Mayelah Barrera!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF “FRIENDS” – SEPTEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

“How you doin?’” Join 54 Below as we celebrate the thirtieth anniversary and ten seasons of the iconic 1990s/early 2000s sitcom, “Friends!” Expect to hear songs like the famous theme song, “I’ll Be There For You” as well as hit songs featured in the series like “Wicked Game,” “With Or Without You,” “Copacabana (At The Copa),” and “Space Oddity” reimagined for the 54 Below stage. Curl up with a cup of coffee from Central Perk as you listen to some of Phoebe Buffay’s originals, such as “Smelly Cat.” Make sure to bring your friends and your lobster for this fantastic night of music!

Produced by Thomas Carley.

Featuring Harley Barton, Hannah Bonnett, Juliana Chimenti, Dillon Knight Drozdz, Colin Hodgkin, Matt Kelley, Taylor Lloyd, Andi Maroney, Kendall Morgan, Moana Poyer, Jack Roden, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Cheyenne Jackson: SIGNS OF LIFE – SEPTEMBER 23 - 29 AT 8PM

Cheyenne Jackson is back with a bang! After his acclaimed sold out run at 54 Below last year, this Emmy and Grammy- nominated luminary brings his infectious charm and powerhouse vocals to the iconic 54 Below stage once more with Signs of Life, a musical meditation on art, love, fatherhood, and the cosmic twists that have shaped his remarkable path.

In Signs of Life, Cheyenne invites audiences on a deeply personal and uproariously funny exploration of the universe’s subtle cues, and will be joined each night by a different legendary guest star. From toe-tapping melodies to saucy showbiz anecdotes, prepare for an unforgettable night filled with whimsy, laughter, and the sheer joy of a perfectly imperfect night of shared experience.

Mr. Jackson’s shows are scheduled at 8pm instead of the usual 7pm and will be the only show of the night to allow for an extended dinner hour and enhanced patron experience. Following the show, the bar will remain open for patrons who wish to linger and continue to enjoy the evening.

Featuring Nikki Renée Daniels on Sep 23 only, Abby Mueller on Sep 24 only, Tony Award® winner J. Harrison Ghee on Sep 25 only, Claybourne Elder on Sep 27 only, Tony Award® winner Jane Krakowski on Sep 28 only, and Jessica Vosk on Sep 29 only.

Plus one more surprise special guest to be announced!

$106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees) - $128 cover charge (includes $13 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $191.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – SEPTEMBER 29 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Castrata, Diva LaMarr, and Selma Nilla.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a Broadway World Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Brandon’s work as a piano bar artist has been celebrated around the world and they have been nominated for 2 Glam Awards and a MAC Award, as well as winning 3 Broadway World Awards including Best Piano Bar Entertainer. Their tribute show Four Pianos won the Bistro Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Brandon is a proud Grammy voting member of the Recording Academy, the American Federation of Musicians, The Americana Music Association, AFM Local 802, ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild of America. He is an MFA graduate of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU, Tisch School of the Arts. Represented by WME.

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ON STAGE! NATIONAL TOUR REUNION CONCERT, FEAT. Patti Murin, Arielle Jacobs, & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 30 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

High School Musical: On Stage! — National Tour Reunion Concert

School is back in session and “We’re All in This Together” – again! Join the stars of Disney’s High School Musical: On Stage! National Tour as they take us back to East High with iconic hit songs that inspired and expanded the love of theater for a new generation. Reprising their original stage roles are Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love, Disney’s Aladdin) as Gabriella Montez, John Jeffrey Martin (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) as Troy Bolton, Ellen Harvey (How to Succeed…, Disney’s Mary Poppins) as Ms. Darbus, Ron Bohmer (Ragtime, Scarlet Pimpernel) as Coach Bolton, Patti Murin (Lysistrata Jones, Disney’s Frozen), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Disney’s The Lion King), and more!

Directed by Jelani Remy.

Music direction by Reagan Casteel.

Featuring Tia Altinay, Ron Bohmer, Ashley Campana, Ellen Harvey, Colin Isreal, Arielle Jacobs, Shaullanda Lacombe, Michael Mahany, Ben Mapp, Renée Marino, John Jeffrey Martin, Patti Murin, Kat Nejat, Olivia Oguma, Chase Peacock, Colt Prattes, Jelani Remy, Leonard Sullivan, Ben Thompson, and Travis Waldschmidt.

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

HERE’S LOVE TO THE MUSIC MAN: A CELEBRATION OF SONGWRITER Meredith Willson September 1 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 SINGS HAPPY TRAILS TO UARTS September 4 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

TO THE FAIREST: A NEW MUSICAL BY MILES MESSIER September 17 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

SOPH & MAD TAKE NEW YORK! September 18 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Patrick Page AND PERLA BATALLA: LOOKING FOR LEONARD September 21 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

