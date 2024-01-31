Cast Members From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO, HAMILTON, MJ & More to Join AT THIS PERFORMANCE... at The Green Room 42

The performance will take place on Monday, February 19th at 7pm.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE…™ to be held on Monday, February 19th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 171st  edition are Jean Christian Barry (Understudy for the roles of Remy, Drew and Tommy in How to Dance in Ohio), D. Jerome (Understudy for the roles of   Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Randy Jackson/Adrian , Bob Fosse, and the Fred Astaire track in the Broadway production of MJ The Musical),. Rhonnirose Mantilla (Understudy for the role of Josephine Baker in Harmony), Belen Moyano (Understudy for the role of Eurydice in Hadestown,) Marina Pires (Understudy for the roles of Ashley Amigo, Terry, Johanna, Amy and Shauna in How To Dance in Ohio), Jen Sese (Standby for roles of Eliza Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler and Peggy/Maria Reynolds in Hamilton), Sabrina Shah (Understudy for the roles of Delia and Teresa in Kimberly Akimbo) and Martin Sola (Understudy for the roles of Dr, Emilio Amigp, Kurt/Rick/Hawkins and Michael/Derrick in How To Dance in Ohio. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg.

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of   1227 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered  5901 roles in 650 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Aaron Alcaraz, Major Attaway, Florrie Bagel, Caleb Barnett, Emily Bautista, Jeannette BayardelleJulie BenkoHeidi BlickenstaffKorie Lee Blossey, Ben BogenFelicia Boswell, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman,  Sharon Catherine Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Todd Buonopane, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Haven Burton, Gerard Canonico,  James CaverlyDarlesia Cearcy, Patti Cohenour, Britney Coleman, Holli Conway, Lorna CourtneyBen Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Felicia Curry, Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee DanielsCharity Angel Dawson,  Ariana DeBoseJoshua Dela Cruz, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Janine DiVita, Jordan Dobson, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Rona Figueroa, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean FordJasmine ForsbergAlyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Danyel Fulton, Annie FunkeJared GertnerChristian Mark Gibbs, Montego Glover, Lana GordonAlan H. Green, Jonathan GroffBecky Gulsvig, Shawna M. Hamic, Deedee Magno HallJoshua Henry, Adrianna Hicks, Megan HiltyKeirsten Hodgens, Jim Hogan, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Chibueze Ihuoma, Rodney Ingram, Troy Iwata, Arica Jackson, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson,Jamie Jackson, Savy Jackson, Morgan James, Jimmie ‘JJ’ Jeter,  Brittney Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Nehal Joshi, Joaquina Kalukango, Adam KaplanKendra Kassebaum, Tari Kelly, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober,  Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Traci Elaine Lee, Valisea LeKae, Kristina Leopold, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Elijah Ahmad LewisMateo Lizcano, Joseph LondonMichael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison LuffJaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable, Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Nick Martinez, Ginna Claire MasonKyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Michael McGowan, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy MompointBetsy MorganAbby MuellerLinda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Vanessa A, Myers, Shoba Narayan, Trevor Dion NicholasJJ Niemann, Desi Oakley, Brynn O’Malley, Rory O’Malley, Sarita Amani Nash, Sayo Oni, Kyle  Constantine Papaas, Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten,  Kayla Pecchioni, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Nadia Quinn, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Larkin Reilly, Jelani Remy, Mikayla Renfrow, Arbender Robinson, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina SajousLianah Sta. Ana, Paul SchoefflerAyla Schwartz, Rashidra Scott,  Vanessa Sears, Kayleen Sidl, Allison Semmes, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Sadie SinkAntonique Smith, Alexandra SochaKEVIN SPIRTASEdward StaudenmayerJenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Dennis StoweEric LaJuan SummersTalia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Haley SwindalLily TamburoJulius Thomas III, Gregory Treco, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer,  Frank ViverosDonna Vivino, Ryan Vona, Jessica VoskKathy VoytkoDanielle Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Ktistina Walz, Elena Wang,  Nyla Watsin, Rachel Webb, Rema Webb, Morgan WeedDeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Nita Whitaker, Christian Dante White, Diamond Essence White, Khaila Wilcoxin, Shonn Wiley, Aurelia Williams, Dan’yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow WilsonSidney Nicole Wilson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Cortney Wolfson, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young .

 
THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here or at the Box Office on the evening of performance. The concert will also be available via Livestream

 




