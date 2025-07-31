Beth Leavel, Casey Likes and More to Perform at 54 Below in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Beth Leavel, Casey Likes, Joe Iconis and more. See the full month of programming here!

Beth Leavel SINGS SONDHEIM – AUGUST 1 – 3 AT 7PM

Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel is back to light up the stage at 54 Below with a brand new show celebrating the great Stephen Sondheim!

Beth just finished a triumphant run in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends on Broadway. You know Beth and her show-stopping belt from such beloved Broadway hits as The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone. After several sold out 54 Below engagements, Beth is delighted, terrified, and thrilled to now bring Sondheim’s brilliance to 54 Below. Let the storytelling begin.

Beth Leavel was recently seen on Broadway in Lempicka. She was nominated for a 2019 Tony®, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in the critically acclaimed Broadway show The Prom. She received Tony®, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and L.A. Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Beth also received Tony®, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby It’s You. Other Broadway roles include Mrs. AUGUST Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince’s Showboat, and Anytime Annie (her Broadway debut) in 42nd Street. She has numerous Off-Broadway, regional theatre, commercials, and TV credits, including the final episode of “ER” and most recently “The Walking Dead.”

Licensed by Music Theatre International.

$95.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees) - $161.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UP AND COMING NYC: AN INDEPENDENT ARTIST CYPHER – AUGUST 1 AT 9:30PM

Join Music Director Rashad McPherson as he presents a debut artist showcase series titled Up and Coming NYC: An Independent Artist Cypher.

Also known as a cypher, this musical gathering will feature performances from several independent NY based artists who are making waves on Broadway, digital platforms, and various stages across the country. Complete with a house band, this show will shine an incandescent light on the journey of creation, as these artists share their gifts and form a new community here on the 54 Below stage.

Come and celebrate the next generation of musical talent who’s calling “Next!” on the world’s stage!

Featuring Amanda Barise, ASHTN MRTN, Omar Madden, Schado, Rachel Simone Webb, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums/programming, Marcos Robinson on guitar, and Daniel Winshall on bass.

Also joined by supporting vocalists Tyneshia Hill, Keeara Powell, and Tim Smith.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! GOODBYE, NYLE! – AUGUST 2 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a heart-wrenching evening featuring the songs of the new musical Goodbye, Nyle! Goodbye, Nyle follows Nyle, a well-known songwriter who — after his untimely death — attends his own funeral in spirit. In watching his friends and family grieve him, he’s forced to confront his past, the world around him, and, inevitably, himself. Full of off-beat laughs, touching moments, and featuring an all-star cast of Berklee and Boston Conservatory‘s best, this concert is composed and produced by Asher Shectman and Benji Hafetz-Price. Music direction by Asher Schechtman. Directed and produced by Ethan Shavelson.

Featuring Benji Hafetz-Price, Olivia Barrón, Ella Noriega, Miles Levitan, Jett Mills, Lucy Stearns, Meredith Pearl, Emma Werthein Cohen, Karina Tejera, and Bianca Castrillon-Robles.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – AUGUST 3 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Mar Di Meglio, Steven Drake, John Easterlin, Ryan Knowles, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Peter Filichia & FRIENDS: BROADWAY TALES AND TUNES, FEAT. Jackie Hoffman & MORE! – AUGUST 4 AT 7PM

Peter Filichia has seen more than 13,000 live stage shows. That’s not a typo: 13,000 and counting. Needless to say, when you’ve seen that many, you have plenty of memories of the very good, the very bad, and the mighty ugly. In Broadway Tales and Tunes, Filichia centers on the musicals he’s seen from A (Ari, the musical version of Exodus) to Z (The Zulu and the Zayda), and gets by with more than a little help from his talented friends who’ll sing songs from these hits and flops.

Called the “Ultimate Broadway Insider,” Peter Filichia has seen over 13,000 shows in 47 states and 17 foreign countries, appears on the “Broadway Radio” podcast and has a weekly column for Masterworks Broadway. He wrote a regular column, “Peter Filichia’s Diary,” for Playbill and TheaterMania for many years and is also the author of several books, including Let’s Put on a Musical!: How to Choose the Right Show for Your School, Community or Professional Theater and Broadway Musicals: the Biggest Hit and the Biggest Flop of the Season, 1959 to 2009. In addition, he served four terms as president and chairman of the nominating committee of the Drama Desk Awards.

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Aeja Barrows, Meg Bussert, Josie de Guzman, Penny Fuller, Jackie Hoffman, Janine LaManna, Karen Mason, and Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S RISING STARS HAVE RISEN: A REUNION CONCERT – AUGUST 5 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

At the start of their careers, they were chosen to be part of the prestigious Broadway’s Rising Stars program (and, later, its descendant, Broadway: The Next Generation). But where are they now? They are on Broadway, off-Broadway, national tours, regional productions, movies, television — in short, their future is NOW!

Broadway’s Rising Stars Have Risen! is a special concert event that will gather these stars on one stage, for one night only, at 54 Below, to proclaim that they have arrived! They will either sing famous songs that they have performed in the shows that put them on the map, or the songs that launched their careers in Broadway’s Rising Stars/Next Generation concerts. Either way, you will hear great musical theater stars singing great musical theater hit songs. And one more thing, the talent on the 54 Below stage will be indisputable! These are time-tested, brilliant young stars…of today!

Broadway’s Rising Stars Have Risen! will be produced, directed, written, and hosted by the legendary NYC impresario who originated Broadway’s Rising Stars/Next Generation, Scott Siegel. He handpicked every single performer for these concerts that have taken place over 16 summers; his track record for picking stars is unmatchable; they include movie & TV stars, Tony® Award winners, Olivier nominees, and scores and scores of working actors all over the world. In addition, he has produced, directed, and written shows for Michael Feinstein while creating more than 600 major concerts that have been performed all over the world. Simply put, Scott Siegel knows talent. And when you see Broadway’s Rising Stars Have Risen! you will know that talent, too!

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Stephanie Bacastow, Dawn Cantwell, Laura D’Andre, Alex Getlin, F. Michael Haynie, Paul J. Hernandez, Steven Martella, Tyler McCall, DJ Plunkett, Luana Psaros, Chelsea Lee Wheatley, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE MUSIC OF Frank Wildhorn – AUGUST 5 AT 9:30PM

Frank Wildhorn will not appear at this performance

Step into the world of Frank Wildhorn at 54 Below for an unforgettable night of music! Experience the soaring melodies and powerful storytelling of the award-winning composer behind Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and many more. This electrifying concert will feature show-stopping performances of Wildhorn’s greatest hits alongside newly produced works, all brought to life by a stellar lineup of talent. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering his genius for the first time, this is a night of Broadway magic you won’t want to miss!

Produced by Samantha Roberts.

Featuring Sarah Bloom, Alan Cid, Skylar Deming, Melissa Foreman, Isabel Hartzell, Wesley Hodges, Josh Ilan, Halle Kaufax, KP, Savannah LaSalle, Max Lynch, Adam Boggs McDonald, Ndanu Mutisya, Jake Nicholson, Samantha Roberts, Angel Rodela, Taylor Simon, and Mitchell Turner.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Isaac Mizrahi SURVIVES DEMOCRACY – AUGUST 6 – 9 AT 7PM

Entertainer, fashion designer and producer Isaac Mizrahi brings his six-piece jazz band with music ranging from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, leaving the audience with a cultural whiplash. Subjects ranging from social media to politics and a good deal of insider tea, The New York Times applauds Mizrahi’s performances noting, “he qualifies as a founding father of genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.”

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. With an annual residency at Cafe Carlyle in New York City, Isaac has taken his cabaret performances across the country and this past year made his Broadway debut in Chicago, starring as Amos Hart.

He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival and lives as a cult classic in the documentary film genre. Mizrahi hosted his own television talk show, “The Isaac Mizrahi Show,” for seven years, has written three books and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. Isaac served as a judge on “Project Runway All Stars” for the series entire seven-season run and has just completed the first season hosting his podcast, Hello Isaac, which is available now on all podcast platforms.

Mizrahi has also directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children’s classic Peter and the Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in 2019.

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $155.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) – $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS I’M NOT OLD ENOUGH TO SING YET – AUGUST 6 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a celebration of Broadway’s mothers, divas, grandparents, kings and queens, and characters of *ahem* mature age! We are an army of character actors and “children who are mature for their age” who want to perform the songs in our books before we age into the characters who sing them. NYU Tisch Grad Sara Gordon is proud to produce and direct her second show at 54 Below. Come celebrate the crotchety, the aging, the cynical, the wise, and the breaking down.

Music direction by Nick Benefield.

Featuring Shailen Patel Braun, Julia Kim Caldwell, Kat Capili, Javier Castro, Amelia Diaz, Andrew Geher, Sara Gordon, Riley Halpern, Rachel Jancarek, Darrow Klein, Grace Lumpkin, Marissa Madan, Elijah Maston, Angelina Mercurio, Juliet Perel, Juliana Rose Smith, and Lison Tunick.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – AUGUST 9 & 23 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel on Aug 9 and Michael Lavine on Aug 23.

The performance on August 9 will feature John Easterlin, Ryan Knowles, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on August 23 will feature Kyle Dalsimer, John Easterlin, Quentin Fettig, Ben Jones, Steven Martella, Izaya Perrier, Sopjie Rapeijko, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY – AUGUST 10 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards) and recently performed in the hit off-Broadway show Titanique. Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ali Ewoldt: WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR – AUGUST 10 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A dream came true for Ali Ewoldt when she became the first Asian-American to star on Broadway as Christine Daaé in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. It was one of many such dreams that have come true for this Broadway star, including landing major Broadway roles in Les Misérables and The King and I.

On August 10th on the 54 Below stage, Ali Ewoldt will share those dreams with you, singing the famous songs she performed on Broadway, as well as the equally famous songs she performed on her journey to the Great White Way: Disney hits, musical theater classics, and more. This will be a show bursting with Broadway hits by an actress who has walked the walk and sung the songs!

Ali Ewoldt: When You Wish Upon a Star will be produced and directed by legendary NYC impresario, Scott Siegel. He has created more than 600 major concert events and nightclub acts that have been performed all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Mr. Michael Feinstein. Music direction by Laura Bergquist.

With special guests Jose Llana, Jaygee Macapugay, and Lena Racelis.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees) – $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A CABARET TO DIE FOR: AN IMMERSIVE MURDER MYSTERY – AUGUST 10 AT 9:30PM

A Cabaret to Die For is an electrifying, immersive murder mystery cabaret where every number is a clue and every performer might just be the killer. Directed by a creative team of musical sleuths, the evening features iconic show tunes like “With One Look,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “Let Me Be Your Star,” and “Unworthy of Your Love,” all woven into a thrilling whodunit that unfolds in real time. Expect powerhouse vocals, unexpected twists, and a killer reveal that turns the whole night on its head. Whether you’re a musical theatre lover, a mystery buff, or just someone who enjoys drama with their drinks, this one-night-only event promises suspense, spectacle, and songs to die for.

Music direction by Sean Andrews.

Featuring Kaileigh Fiorillo, Logan Geddes, Eleni Kutay, Dory Lorenz, Jane Margolis, Emily Rudolph, Delaney Stephens, Joseph Thor, Tristan Tierney, and Rhys Samuel Washington.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES Henry Mancini – AUGUST 11 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Stars of Broadway and cabaret celebrate legendary American composer, conductor, arranger, pianist, and flutist Henry Mancini in an exciting evening. Often cited as one of the greatest composers in the history of film, his many accolades include 4 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, 20 Grammy Awards, and a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Last year would have been this musical icon’s 100th birthday. In honor of the man who gave us “Moon River,” “Two for the Road,” “Le Jazz Hot,” “The Days of Wine and Roses,” and more, we’re bringing together an all-star line-up to pay tribute to his genius.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Craig Bierko, Robert Cuccioli, Nicolas King, Javier Muñoz, Christine Pedi, Steve Ross, Tony Award® nominee AJ Shively, KT Sullivan, Tony Award® nominee Jane Summerhays, and more stars to be announced!

Michael Lavine will be hosting and musically directing the evening.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Let’s talk about being approved, affirmed and equipped for activation within the Divine. Nyla Watson is not only a Broadway performer and your favorite voice and acting coach. She is also a bonafide Jesus girl with a story to tell of miraculous alignment that can only be from above. Want to hear a journey to now that is full of unexplainable synchronicity and a whole lot of humanity and redirection? Come and see why we are all YESSED BY GOD! and learn to walk in your own stamped approval.

Featuring Kennedy Caughell, Judith Franklin, Kyra Kennedy, Benjamin H. Moore, Veronica Otim, Catherine Roddey, and CoCo Smith.

Joined by Rashad McPherson on piano.

Giving all glory to God, Nyla Watson is a Cleveland-born NYC-based multi-hyphenated performer, coach and budding author. Broadway: Waitress (filmed). Off-Broadway: Black No More, Gigantic. National tours: Wicked, The Color Purple (revival), Hadestown. Notable concerts: PBS’ ShowBoat: Live at Lincoln Center, the 75th Anniversary of Oklahoma! with the Rodgers and Hammerstein estate, Broadway Sings: Whitney Houston, An Ode to Audra. She attributes her success to her Christian faith, her team (CLA & DDO), her parents, her education, and her professional and personal influences. Proud graduate of Baldwin Wallace and NYU – Steinhardt. Thank you to all involved in this production! www.queennyla.com / @brandnewnyla. Acts 4:7-12.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Leah Crocetto: A QUIET THING – AUGUST 12 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Grammy Award-winning American soprano Leah Crocetto will make her 54 Below debut with her show A Quiet Thing. Described by The New York Times as possessing an “agile coloratura technique and a feeling for the Italianate style… with warmth, full penetrating sound and tenderness,” Crocetto continues to astonish audiences with her moving portrayals of opera’s greatest heroines. She’s played such opera houses as The Metropolitan Opera, Opera Australia, San Francisco Opera, Opera Frankfurt, English National Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Washington National Opera, Fondazione di Petruzelli, Teatro La Fenice, Opera National de Bordeaux, Arena di Verona, and Seattle Opera. Now she brings her love of other styles to 54 Below with an evening of jazz, standards, and show tunes (with a little opera thrown in for good measure), chronicling her career from small towns in Michigan and Connecticut to the major opera stages of the world.

The evening will feature musical direction by Ronny Michael Greenberg, with direction by Michael Kirk Lane.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! TWELVE MAIDS – AUGUST 12 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an epic evening featuring the songs of the original musical Twelve Maids. Created by Amanda Fischler and Adam Gloc, Twelve Maids takes you behind-the-scenes of life in Ithaca during Odysseus’s journey in The Odyssey, from the never-before-heard point of view of a palace maid. Often silenced or glossed over, Penelope’s maids are given a voice for the very first time in this dynamic new musical. Our stellar cast will transport you to Bronze Age Greece, where love, loyalty, and laughs await. Featuring breathtaking ballads, dazzling duets, and electric ensemble numbers, Twelve Maids is sure to excite lovers of myth and musical theater alike.

Featuring Amanda Fischler, Griffin Hutchins, Michelle Jennings, Ari Mack, Tania Mazariego, Gabbi McCarren, and Peter Rezkalla.

All cast will double as maids, suitors, and villagers where necessary.

Also joined by Thomas Deen Baker (male swing) and Kaden Potak (female swing).

Created by Amanda Fischler (Life Insurance, Snow White), with book & lyrics also by Fischler and music by Adam Gloc (Catching Fireflies, San Francisco Daydream) who also serves as music director.

Social media advisor: Federico Hradek.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GEORGE BUGATTI: THE GREAT STORY OF BROADWAY JAZZ – AUGUST 13 AT 7PM

Famed jazz singer/musician George Bugatti, a headliner in Las Vegas and L.A., who has performed with everyone from Tony Bennett to Michel Legrand, returns to his hometown, New York City, to tell (and play and sing!) the history of jazz on Broadway. And what a story it is! With George Bugatti at the helm, you will be guided through the pivotal moments and the great songs that made jazz on Broadway a musical theater legacy. From Eubie Blake, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Fats Waller, and Harold Arlen to Cy Coleman, Kander & Ebb, and beyond, Broadway jazz has been the pulse and the heartbeat of the Great White Way! And George Bugatti will perform it all with the grace, style, and the musical chops that all of these songs deserve!

Legendary NYC impresario Scott Siegel will produce and direct Mr. Bugatti’s show. In his 25-year career, Siegel has produced, written, and directed more than 600 major concert events that have been performed all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing shows for Michael Feinstein and creating Broadway by the Year for New York City’s The Town Hall that ran for 22 years.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SPEAKING OUT, SINGING LOUDER!: STANDING UP THROUGH SONG – AUGUST 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for a powerful night of Broadway music as we amplify marginalized voices, fostering hope and community in these challenging times in Speaking Out, Singing Louder! Performers from all over the world are coming together and will donate a portion of the proceeds to Democracy Forward – a national legal organization that advances democracy and social progress through litigation, policy and public education, and regulatory engagement – supporting those affected by changes to their rights.

Prepare to hear songs from your favorite musicals such as “Seasons of Love,” “She Used to Be Mine,” and many other inspiring selections. This cabaret is produced by Makaila Anderson, a student at the Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT). Music direction and piano by Darrick Brown.

Featuring Trinity Acker-Neves, Makaila Anderson, Mark Bonney, Isabella Concetta Borte, Angelina Brennen, Nadia Comba, Olivia Conti, Caetano de Sá, Ty Ford-Everett, Gabby Gibbs, Samantha Hallenberg, Eve Harrison, Hunter Hurt, Sofia Jaramillo, Josiah Jennings, Callie Lepselter, Morgan Maher, Paola Marcías, Venice Ella Mayor, Maggie McClure, Bea Mienik, Abigail Mokady, Jacob Morrell, Amber Quinn, Emily Rose, Kal Scott, Jensenn Tavssberger, Ava Tyler, Grace Wilkerson, and Alana Zimon.

Joined by Darrick Brown on piano, Zach Friedman on bass, Jonathan Goldberg on guitar, and Mitchell Lee on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Frank Sinatra: THE CONCERT! – AUGUST 14 AT 7PM

A Special Night of Sinatra Classics!

After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel knows which great Sinatra songs thrilled the most, which performers sang them the best, what audiences most want to hear. That’s what his Frank Sinatra: The Concert! will deliver! This will be the ultimate tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, performed with all the love, passion, and style that his sensational cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub stars will bring to the 54 Below stage.

Scott Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of Frank Sinatra: The Concert, created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Willie Demyan, John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TROPICANA: A CUBAN CABARET – AUGUST 14 AT 9:30PM

Tropicana: A Cuban Cabaret will transport you to 1950s Havana, a time when Cuba was alive and thriving. With a live Cuban band and some of NYC’s finest Latine performers, this show will take you on a luscious journey back in time: showgirls, salsa, feathers, glitz and glamour. You’ll get lost in the aroma of cigars, sugar cane and the sweet sounds of Guaguancó. Music direction by Daniel Gutierrez.

Featuring Pixie Aventura, Molly Hagman, Brayan Llamoza, Amanda Lopez, Machiran, Claudia Mulet, Julius Anthony Rubio, and Emma Sofia.

Joined by Facundo Colman on percussion, Daniel Guiterrez, and Santi Moyona.

Tropicana: A Cuban Cabaret is presented by Emma Sofia. Emma Sofia graduated from SUNY Purchase Dance Conservatory and immediately joined the international tour of West Side Story. She danced with contemporary ballet companies Morphoses and Ballet Hispánico. She made her debut in the original Broadway cast of Finding Neverland as Wendy before originating the role of Veruca Salt in Broadway’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. She originated the roles of Cassandra and Skimbleshanks in CATS: The Jellicle Ball in the inaugural season of the Perelman Performing Arts Center in downtown NYC. TV credits include “Fosse/Verdon,” “Law and Order SVU,” “Alternatino,” Celia on “Call Your Mother,” and on film in the highly anticipated Kiss of the Spider Woman (2024).

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Rex Smith: CONFESSIONS OF A TEEN IDOL – AUGUST 15 & 16 AT 7PM

Join Rex’s journey of 40 years in sixty minutes (maybe a little longer) as he takes you on the rollercoaster ride of his career!

It’s a journey that has everything and more, from the crazy antics of rock ‘n’ roll to the excitement and pressure behind a six album deal as a number one Platinum Recording Artist with Columbia Records to two years opening for Ted Nugent and beyond. Rex will fill you in on what it was like to become an overnight sensation as a teen idol and the despair that came with the title. He’ll share insider info, giving audiences the scoop on his last concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd before their plane crash (and what really happened), his many TV/movie roles, and nabbing the lead role as the closing Danny Zuko in Grease on Broadway from an open call. You’ll hear all about his adventures with Kevin Kline and Linda Ronstadt during The Pirates of Penzance, and his star turns in Grand Hotel, Annie Get Your Gun, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Kiss Me, Kate, Sunset Boulevard, and Grease (again!). You’ll even hear what it was like to meet his 16 year old son for the first time… a son he never knew he had.

If you haven’t heard “the stories behind the stories,” then this is your show. Join Rex Smith for a musical evening full of rock and Broadway songs and celebrity dish from someone who was there.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BONNIE & CLYDE – AUGUST 15 AT 9:30PM

Join this talented cast for an intimate cabaret experience celebrating the electrifying and tragic story of Bonnie and Clyde, the iconic duo that captivated America in the 1930s. With songs from the critically acclaimed musical Bonnie & Clyde—featuring music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell—this performance will bring to life the fiery romance and thrilling drama of their legendary journey through the American heartland.

Featuring a mix of Broadway-style renditions and personal interpretations, the cast will perform some of the show’s most powerful numbers, including “Raise a Little Hell,” “This World Will Remember Us,” and “Dyin’ Ain’t So Bad,” while exploring the characters’ complex emotions and desires. Don’t miss this one-night-only performance that offers a fresh and intimate take on the beloved musical.

Directed and produced by Grace Mitscherlich.

Music direction by Marissa May.

Featuring Mackenzie Cannon, Katie Gleason, Mitchell Goecke, Sarah Gordon-Macey, Lainee Jentz, Ana Kirsch, Nicholas Kraft, Nicolas Nelson, Braxton Offor, Seth Remington, and Anna Telfer.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIKE A CELEBRATION: A MADONNA BIRTHDAY BASH – AUGUST 16 AT 9:30PM

Madonna will not appear at this performance

Strike a pose and get ready to express yourself—because we’re throwing a birthday party for the Queen of Pop! Join a fierce lineup of Broadway and NYC performers as they honor the icon herself in Like a Celebration: A Madonna Birthday Bash at 54 Below.

From “Like a Virgin” to “Ray of Light,” “Material Girl” to “Hung Up,” this glitter-drenched tribute spans every era of Madonna’s reign—blending high camp, raw vocals, dancefloor anthems, and heartfelt ballads. With reimagined arrangements, unexpected duets, and plenty of cone bra energy, it’s a one-night-only celebration of empowerment, reinvention, and pure pop magic.

Directed and curated by Mikayla Petrilla (Sleep No More, 54 Below, Public Theater) and Claire McConnell, this showcase is equal parts concert, cabaret, and confession—all in honor of Madge’s birthday week. Music direction by Caleb McCarroll.

Featuring Samuel Vincent Aubuchon, Victoria Bost, Cara Rose DiPietro, Zach Faust, Stephanie Goulart, Morgan Higgins, Sage Jepson, Zoey Johnson, Sydney Kane, Angelique Kortright, Kyra Linekin, Marcus McGee, Brian Vaulx Jr., and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nick Cartell: BIG NICK ENERGY, FEAT. NATALIE CHARLÉ ELLIS! – AUGUST 17 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Grab your tickets for an electrifying evening as Nick Cartell returns for his third engagement at 54 Below—and this time, he’s bringing Big Nick Energy!

Best known as the long-running (pun-intended) Jean Valjean on the current North American tour of Les Misérables, Nick’s powerhouse vocals will be back in Broadway’s Living Room for a rousing night filled with dynamic performances and engaging stories, all delivered with Nick’s signature charm, which is basically the Broadway equivalent of a double shot of espresso (necessary to keep 24601-ing for over 1400 performances, right?).

Whether you’re a long-time fan or just someone who likes to see someone’s Big Nick Energy up close and personal, this show is sure to take the audience on a musical ride, from heartfelt ballads to high-energy bangers. Grab your tickets, and get ready for a night of high notes, hijinks, and maybe a few surprise cameos (spoiler: they’re BIG, too).

Don’t miss the chance to experience the vigor, vivacity, and vitality of Nick Cartell live, as he brings his unique Big Nick Energy to the iconic 54 Below stage!

Featuring Natalie Charlé Ellis (Death Becomes Her, Beetlejuice, School of Rock) and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE WHITE HOUSE BY Darius Delk AND Matthew Lowy – AUGUST 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a thrilling evening featuring the songs of The White House, a new one-man musical by Darius Delk with additional arrangements and music by Matthew Lowy! In this unforgettable show, William Dorsey Swann tells the nighttime tale of the Bruce Dynasty from the perspective of Marie Laveau, the famed New Orleans herbalist, midwife, and Voodoo practitioner. Audiences will experience songs like “Mother,” “AuntieBellum,” “SneakyLink,” “Dreamland Descending,” and “Letters of Love.”

Produced and directed by Darius Delk (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical national tour, A Chorus Line international tour) with music direction by Matthew Lowy (The Music Man, Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof at Paper Mill Playhouse).

Joined by Jake McDonnell on rock guitar and Liam McGeary on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Joe Iconis & FAMILY – AUGUST 18 & 20 – 23 AT 7PM

Joe Iconis & Family are proud to return to their home-away-from-home for a blow-out run that promises to be their biggest shows yet. Featuring a massive cast of Iconis’s beloved Rogue’s Gallery of showtune punks, expect to hear classic tunes from Joe’s musicals, world premieres, and works-in-progress. Part cabaret, part rock concert, this is new musical theater come to blazing life all around you. At an Iconis & Family gig, you simply never know who will pop up on stage… or at your table! Spill a drink, make a friend, and join The Family.

Joe Iconis is a Tony®-nominated musical theater writer and performer. His musical Be More Chill has played Broadway, London, and Tokyo, and his new show The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical (directed by Christopher Ashley) plays Washington D.C.’s Signature Theatre in June 2025. Joe is the author of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, Punk Rock Girl!, and more. His albums include the 44-song retrospective Album, Two-Player Game (with George Salazar), The Joe Iconis Rock & Roll Jamboree, and many more, all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. Joe is hugely inspired by Robert Altman, Dolly Parton, The Muppets, and the Family of artists he frequently surrounds himself with. www.MrJoeIconis.com

Featuring Liz Lark Brown, Seth Eliser (Aug 18, 20, & 21 only), John El-Jor, Badia Farha (Aug 21-23 only), Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green (Aug 18 & 20-22 only), Molly Hager (Aug 18 & 23 only), Ian Kagey, Jaz Koft, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse (Aug 18, 20, & 21 only), Will Roland, Mike Rosengarten, Lance Rubin (Aug 23 only), Brent Stranathan, Taylor Trensch (Aug 23 only), Max Wagner, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and more stars to be announced!

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees) – $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS PHINEAS AND FERB: 104 DAYS OF SUMMER VACATION – AUGUST 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We know what you’re gonna do today! Come see Broadway’s Basement turn into Broadway’s Backyard as we celebrate the hit songs from everyone’s favorite TV Show about two step brothers who have built a rocket, fought a mummy, and climbed the Eiffel Tower. Featuring songs like “Busted,” “Gitchee Gitchee Goo,” and “S.I.M.P. (Squirrels In My Pants),” we are certain that this will be the best night of your summer vacation ever.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Philippe Arroyo, Alexandra Baker, Ian Coursey, Cara Rose DiPietro, Camryn Duckworth, Jake Letts, Eric May Liu, Andrew "Andi" Maroney, Mars, Kyle McArthur, Marcus McGee, Juliette Ojeda, Molly Oldham, Ren Parker, Brenna Patzer, Echo Deva Picone, Oliver Richman, Syd Sider, Mitchell Sink, and Carrie Wagner.

Disclaimer: If you do not come, we cannot promise that Dr. Doofenshmirtz won’t curse your name out in vain.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY AT 50! THE MUSICALS OF 1975 FROM A CHORUS LINE TO THE WIZ – AUGUST 19 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A Chorus Line! Chicago! The Wiz!

Those three musicals, plus many others, all made their Broadway debut in 1975. Now, 50 years later, 54 Below will be celebrating those iconic musicals, and many more that opened in 1975, with an all-star musical celebration.

Join us on August 19th for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace Broadway’s stages fifty years ago!

Behind the Curtain’s Robert W. Schneider will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the season that gave us such songs as “All That Jazz,” “One,” “Ease on Down The Road,” and so many more! Expect some of the incredible performers who brought many of these songs to life to make an appearance and take a musical stroll down memory lane all the way back to 1975! Hosted by Matt Koplik.

Featuring Aeja L. Barrows representing The Wiz, Steve Boockvor representing The Lieutenant, Tony Award® nominee Robert Cuccioli representing Shenandoah, Tony Award® nominee Penny Fuller representing Broadway Legends, Ilene Graff representing Truckload, Travis Kent representing The Lieutenant, Carolyn Kirsch representing A Chorus Line, Michael Lavine representing the cut songs of 1975, Jeanne Lehman representing A Musical Jubilee, Michon Peacock representing Chicago, Austin Pendleton representing Goodtime Charley, Kurt Peterson representing By Bernstein, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams representing Broadway Legends, Virginia Seidel representing Very Good Eddie, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 BELOW DUELS VOLUME I: THE GENRE GAME – AUGUST 19 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s about to be changed “For Good.” Get ready for Volume I of 54 Below DUELS, where some of the brightest lights on Broadway will be put head to head to belt iconic songs! Hosted by dueling music directors and pianists Joshua Turchin and Julia Schade, this edition will feature exciting renditions of theatrical classics in entirely new genres, most of which have never been seen (and will never be heard from again)! There’s “A Whole New World” to discover, so grab your tickets and get ready to duel!

Featuring Ezekiel Andrew, Josie Axelson, Swayam Bhatia, TyNia Brandon, Tsilala Brock, Sydney Chan, Jonathan Christopher, L.R. Davidson, Desmond Luis Edwards, Austin Elle Fisher, Charles Flaherty, Tré Frazier, Manny Houston, Caroline Howard, Madison Kopec, Ava Locknar, Annika Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Clark Mantilla, Noah Marlowe, Devon Meddock, Ariel Neydavoud, Jacob Pham, Echo Deva Picone, Jelani Remy, Isabella Scolaro, Alexa Ramos Seda, Jason Shaffer, Ahmad Simmons, and Anna Zavelson.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AIN’T IT FUN: CELEBRATING PARAMORE – AUGUST 20 AT 9:30PM

Paramore will not appear at this performance

Through their 2000s classics or chart-topping hits of today, Paramore has become an iconic name for punk-rock bands. Winner of a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song, the band’s distinct sound headed by lead singer Hayley Williams is something that ignites the rockstar in all of us! For one night only, we’re bringing the songs of their 20 year career to the stage. Produced by Haiden Pederson, join us at 54 Below to hear fan favorites like “Still Into You,” “Ain’t It Fun,” “Misery Business,” newer releases like “Hard Times,” “Running Out Of Time,” and more!

Featuring Marcus Brooks, Kristen Das, Sydney DiSibato, Aidan B. Jones, Kyra Kennedy, Catherine Kim, Sarah Lepre, Ashley Morton, Haiden Pederson, Kayla Rodríguez Pérez, Sophie Tyler, and Hannah Verdi.

Also joined by Jonah Barnett on guitar, Skyler Fortgang on drums, Lindsay Rosenberg on bass, and James Stryska on piano.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PENN & TELLER AT RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL WITH SPECIAL AFTER PARTY AT 54 BELOW! – AUGUST 21 AT 8PM

You’re invited to a magical evening with Penn & Teller! You’ve seen the jaw-dropping duo on TV with their acclaimed shows “Fool Us” and “Bullshit!,” in movies, on and off Broadway, and at their 20 year residency at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas. BUT, did you know that this Obie Award winning, Olivier-nominated pair first hit it big in 1985 in the 247-seat Westside Arts Theatre, produced by none other than our founders––Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steve Baruch, and Marc Routh––in their very first undertaking as partners?

Now, 40 years after Penn & Teller’s first New York performance, and 50 years into their career, they’re playing Radio City Music Hall as part of their worldwide 50th Anniversary tour and 54 Below is sponsoring a Gala Benefit visit to Radio City to celebrate the occasion.

Come experience what they’re all about and where it all began in a fabulous night out with the 54 Below family. Your purchase includes:

A prime orchestra seat at Radio City Music Hall

Tickets to the Official After Party with Penn & Teller themselves (in all their magical charm)

A full open bar

Passed hors d’oeuvres

Festive buffet as only 54 Below can provide

All tickets are $500 of which $300 is tax-deductible. Your purchase will not only provide you with a great evening, but will support our mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret. Extremely limited availability so order now to secure your spot!

When ordering, please use your 54 Below account email. For help reserving your tickets, email giving@54below.org. Tickets are non-refundable.

We look forward to sharing this magical evening with you!

$500 Premium Tickets ($300 is tax deductible). Includes one premium orchestra seat at Radio City Music Hall and admittance to the after party at 54 Below with Penn & Teller. Full open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, and festive buffet included.

SUMMER 2025 WRAPPED – AUGUST 22 AT 9:30PM

54 Below is turning up the heat with an unforgettable night of sizzling tunes and summer vibes, sung by some of Broadway’s best! Summer 2025 Wrapped is a sun-soaked celebration of the most iconic, feel-good, and heart-stirring hits from the playlists that defined the season. From beachy ballads to high-energy anthems, this cabaret is keeping the spirit of summer alive long after the sun sets.

Produced by Linnae Medeiros and Maya Bryant.

Featuring Shelby Acosta, Jisel Soleil Ayon, Maya Boyd, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Byrd, Molly Griggs, Gizel Jiménez, Khailah Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, Ryah Nixon, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Jelani Remy, Josh Andrés Rivera, Arianna Rosario, Kay Sibal, Justin David Sullivan, Bethany Tesarck, and Lizzy Tucker.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Lin-Manuel Miranda – AUGUST 25 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will not appear this performance

Back by popular demand! Join us for 54 Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda as we sing through the beloved composer’s extensive repertoire from stage to screen and beyond! Lin-Manuel Miranda has revolutionized theatre since the late 2000s. Tonight, we pay homage and tribute to this iconic composer from In The Heights to Hamilton, from his work with Disney to some of his newest songs!

Produced by Noah Simau.

Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Tatianna Córdoba, Nick T. Daly, Tré Frazier, Sofia Gomez, Giselle Gutierrez, Claire Kwon, Pablo David Laucerica, Matte Martinez, Amanda Nolan, Stefanie Renee Salyers, Noah Simau, Vinny Supp, Cristina Vee, Joey B. Williams, Kaila Wooten, Bekah Zornosa, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Dave D’aranjo on bass, Peter Douskalis on guitar, Ryan McCausland on drums, and Joshua Turchin on keys.

For the 7pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NaTasha Yvette Williams: SOULFUL SUMMER NIGHTS – AUGUST 26 AT 7PM

Step into a hot summer night filled with music, memories and magic as NaTasha Yvette Williams lends her velvety voice in a distinct blend of jazz, showtimes, and gospel for a show that is sure to warm your heart and melt any troubles away.

This special evening is a nostalgic joyride full of laughter, love and light! Every note will paint a scene creating an intimate electrifying night that is sure to not only entertain you but leave with your soul a little fuller!!

Born in Rochester, NY, Natasha joined her church’s “tiny tot” choir and honed her performance skills as a child in front of the TV with her family, making her debut on stage by the age of 13 at the Fayetteville Little Theater. A proud and founding member of Black Theatre United, Williams has made her reputation with many productions, including her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in A Night with Janis Joplin, as well roles in Porgy and Bess, Chicken and Biscuits, Waitress, Chicago, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and the Broadway production of The Color Purple. Venturing into TV/Film, she can be seen in shows and films such as “ Run the World,” “Partner Track,” “Harlem,” “New Amsterdam,” “The Good Fight,” “The Godfather of Harlem,” and the Disney+ movie Better Nate Than Never. She’s also sung with the Indianapolis Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, and Baltimore Symphony.

Earning a master’s degree at Michigan State University, Williams has received an Outer Critics Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical and a Tony Award® nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Some Like It Hot.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S A DRAG! – AUGUST 26 AT 9:30PM

Tara Bull, alongside an all drag artist cast, is excited to host Broadway’s a Drag! Tara will be joined by Creatine Price and a variety of New York’s best drag queens with an all drag band: The Bad Judies, featuring Lyra Vega on piano, WorshipHER on drums, Wesley on bass guitar, and Mercy Be on saxophone and violin. Produced and directed by Tara Bull, Broadway’s a Drag is a collection of theatre’s greatest songs performed as they were originally intended: by drag queens! From Little Shop of Horrors to Wicked, these queens will have all of Broadway covered… in glitter! Come see Broadway like you’ve never seen it before!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Casey Likes: BACK TO THE PAST – AUGUST 27, 29, & 30 AT 7PM

At 23 years old Casey Likes (Back to the Future the Musical) is relatively new to the scene (and life). But with a professional career already spanning over 18 years, there’s, not surprisingly, a lot for him to reflect upon his journey to the artist he is now. Join Casey at 54 Below as he recounts the music he listened to, the artists who shaped him, and much more – all of which can be revisited from his life thanks to his…..…time traveling abilities. Come prepared to go back in time as you travel through a musical landscape featuring songs from genres spanning early 2000s pop, rock and roll, R&B, and a few surprises, including some special guests that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

$73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees) - $123 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE DEATH OF THE LIVING CLUB BY MATT DEMARIA – AUGUST 27 AT 9:30PM

For one night only, join us at 54 Below for a high-octane musical mashup of zombies, video games, and synth fueled chaos. The Death of the Living Club finds four teenagers trapped in a shopping mall overrun by the undead. Watch as they fight for survival – and their sanity – armed with pop-punk anthems, glittering weapons, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship. This new musical by Vincent composer, Matt DeMaria, will take you to the edge of your seat as you learn that surviving doesn’t always mean you’re alive.

Featuring Marguerite A. Boone, Delilah Jane Dunn, Shania Jackson, Grace McNally, Analía Piloto, and Cristian Velasquez.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lee Mead: AN ENGLISHMAN IN NEW YORK – AUGUST 28 AT 7PM

Lee Mead, star of television and award winning West End leading man, makes his 54 Below debut, journeying through his career spanning over 20 years. Join Lee and his band as he showcases stunning arrangements of songs from his musical influences and regales you with songs from some of your favorite shows such as Chicago, Grease, and more. He’ll also be sharing some music from his brand new EP. This will be a night you won’t forget!

Lee Mead shot to prominence after winning the BBC series “Any Dream Will Do” to take the role of Joseph in the West End in 2007. In June 2007 he released “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.” The songs entered the UK Singles Download Charts and peaked at No 2. Lee released his first album Lee Mead in 2007 and his second album Nothing Else Matters in 2009. Lee returned to the West End in 2010 to take on the role of Fyero in the musical Wicked to critical acclaim. He continued to pursue his solo singing career, taking his own show An Evening with Lee Mead around the UK. He also starred in his own Christmas show at the London Coliseum in December 2010. He played Emmett Forrest in the smash hit musical Legally Blonde at the Savoy Theatre on London’s West End. The end of 2011 saw Lee touring his own sell out show in Japan with the National Polish Orchestra.

Lee took on the role of Caractacus Potts in a new touring production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2016. He released his fourth album Some Enchanted Evening, which went into the Top 20 in February 2016 and toured with his own show of the same name throughout 2015/2016.

Recently, Lee fulfilled one of his childhood ambitions by performing in front of the entire Royal Family at the Royal Albert Hall Festival of Remembrance Concert alongside James Blunt, Leona Lewis, and Rick Astley. During his career to date, Lee has duetted with some of the world’s most popular artists including Josh Groban, Susan Boyle, and Donny Osmond to name a few. Having just finished another starring role in Sister Act at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End, Lee is now working on his 6th studio album which will be released in 2026.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SUMMER STALKERS: A NIGHT OF WICKEDLY WONDERFUL DREAM ROLES! – AUGUST 28 AT 9:30PM

The Summer Stalkers are BACK! This Wickedly talented group is ready to stalk their dream roles, and make this one seriously swankified summer. After their first 2 sold-out seasons in NYC, they’ve finally made it to Broadway(‘s premiere Supper Club). And in honor of this historic summer between parts 1 and 2 of the biggest musical blockbusters this side of the rainbow, they’re dedicating this summer season to all things ~Wickedly~ Wonderful…except for Wicked itself (unless we can somehow, someway, be the FIRST ametuer regional theatre troupe to acquire the rights from Jon M. Chu himself!!!) So buckle up folks, for there is a -definish- chance you’ll be changed: for good.

Directed and produced by Daniel Barrett.

Co-produced by Lauren Dietzel.

Music direction/piano by Evan Swanson.

Featuring Kelly Autry, Daniel Barrett, Clarice Bruch, Kimberly Camacho, Juliana Chimenti, Glen Chitty, Ellie Creedon, Lauren Dietzel, Bobby Eddy, Rachel Eddy, Meredith Eib, Adriana Ellis, Andrew Gryniewicz, Amanda Harris, Greta Hicks, Eliza Knode, Kyra Linekin, Jessica Lynch, Shea Madison, Devin McCall, Michaela Moore, Matt Paris, Jackie Romankow, Matheus Ting, Katie Van Horn, Hannah Verdi, Keith Weiss, Kai B. White, and Rachel Zamorano.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS IN PERFECT HARMONY – AUGUST 29 AT 9:30PM

Celebrate Broadway’s most melodic and breathtaking harmonies with 54 Sings in Perfect Harmony. This show will feature up-and-coming Broadway stars performing beloved showstoppers, from chilling ballads to catchy cult classics. Hear iconic songs such as “Mama Who Bore Me (Reprise),” “The I Love You Song,” “You Could Drive A Person Crazy,” and many more. Experience the power of crunchy and captivating harmonies with musical theatre’s best small group songs. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of musical theatre magic!

Produced and directed by Marielle Utayde.

Music directed by Braden Allison.

Featuring Brandon Berg, Cat Boynton, Daniel Braaten, Calista Case, Miguel Castillo, Gabriela Diaz, Carolyn Dunbar, Hayden Elefante, Jose Emilio Escoto, Phoebe Eskovitz, Sophie Glenn, Charlie Kadair, Cece Labowe, Lucy McIver, Kelsey McLennan, Gustavo Molina, Aidan Rawlinson, Liam Restivo, Madelynn Taylor, and Tuesday Usry.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS – AUGUST 30 AT 9:30PM

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will not appear at this performance

Back by popular demand! Join us at 54 Below for a joyous evening celebrating the songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons! Hosted by Samantha Roberts and featuring a fabulous cast, this show will go back to where it all began as performers celebrate the group’s incredible music, their inspirations, and the lives of Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Nick Massi, and Tommy DeVito. It will be an unforgettable tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and were better for a concert of these songs… than in Broadway’s Supper Club?! With songs like “Sherry,” “Beggin’,” “Toy Soldier,” “Candy Girl,” “Big Man in Town,” and more, this evening will be one you don’t want to miss! Oh, what a night!

Featuring Sarah Bloom, Alan Cid, Skylar Deming, Melissa Foreman, Josh Ilan, Halle Kaufax, KP, Savannah LaSalle, Raheem KD Lee, Darren Lorenzo, Max Lynch, Clay Miller, Ndanu Mutisya, Jake Nicholson, Samantha Roberts, T’Bone Rube, Taylor Simon, Mitchell Turner, and Zane Zapata.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – AUGUST 31 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Matzah Belle-Soup, Tillie the Clown, and Hassan.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LORDE – AUGUST 31 AT 7PM

Lorde will not appear at this performance.

It’s “Lorde Summer” at 54 Below! Join us for a wild and fluorescent night of NYC’s best celebrating the work of pop icon Lorde. Featuring the hit songs “Royals,” “Supercut,” “Solar Power,” and newly released “What Was That,” this will not be a show to miss. Whether you are a long-time fan, or you just saw John Proctor Is the Villain and really liked the song at the end, grab your inner teenager and join us for a night of Melodrama, soft ballads, and pop hits that make you want to dance the night away.

Produced by Olivia Bloch.

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Olivia Bloch, Sofia Carvajal, Melody Chen, Olivia Cholewczynski, Lauryn Ciardullo, Brooks Gillespie, Ashley Hamilton, Benedicta Syran Hentch, Camille Larsen, Jessica Lewis, Olivia Luzquinos, Omara Morales, Isha Narayanan, Adelaide Rhys, Leah Taylor, Abby Turner, and Sophia Villano.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PUNK GOES BROADWAY! VOL 2 – AUGUST 31 AT 9:30PM

Punk Goes Broadway! Vol. 2 is a showstopping marriage between two distinct styles of music that has never been performed like this! Creatively arranged by the mind of Dre Shapiro, Punk Goes Broadway! Vol 2 brings a classical and contemporary showtune spirit to the songs that defined our teens. Songs such as “Misery Business” by Paramore, “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance, “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs” by Fall Out Boy, and some new iconic tunes will be transformed and performed in one radical evening. These solos, duets, and group numbers will be an event for any punk or Broadway enthusiast. Come celebrate the music as well as these up-and-coming artists as they perform another installment of Punk Goes Broadway!

Produced by Jon McLawhorn and Dre Shapiro.

Directed by Jon McLawhorn.

Music directed by Nick Sienkiewicz.

Featuring Leila Bruske, Sam Grace Buyers, Ruth Green, Jason Long, Luz, Ava Masias, Georgia Mobley, Stone Mountain, Jesse Pike, Clover Pujols, Dre Shapiro, Maxwell Swangel, and Charlie Valdez.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

NEW MUSICAL! GOODBYE, NYLE! August 2 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

BROADWAY’S RISING STARS HAVE RISEN: A REUNION CONCERT August 5 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Ali Ewoldt: WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR August 10 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 CELEBRATES Henry Mancini August 11 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Nyla Watson: YESSED BY GOD! August 11 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Leah Crocetto: A QUIET THING August 12 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

SPEAKING OUT, SINGING LOUDER!: STANDING UP THROUGH SONG August 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Nick Cartell: BIG NICK ENERGY August 17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

NEW MUSICAL! THE WHITE HOUSE BY Darius Delk AND Matthew Lowy August 17 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 SINGS PHINEAS AND FERB: 104 DAYS OF SUMMER VACATION August 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

BROADWAY AT 50! THE MUSICALS OF 1975 FROM A CHORUS LINE TO THE WIZ August 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 SINGS Lin-Manuel Miranda August 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)