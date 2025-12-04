BROADWAY UNPLUGGED MATINEE: VOICES UNLEASHED Comes To The Green Room 42 This January

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present BROADWAY UNPLUGGED MATINEE: VOICES UNLEASHED, featuring performers from Adam Ross Glickman’s vocal coaching and performance studio.

The concert will feature selections across genres and will spotlight artists connected through shared training and collaboration.

The program will include Broadway favorites along with additional repertoire chosen by participating artists. The event aims to highlight a community of performers whose work spans the worlds of stage, screen, and live performance.

The lineup will include talented vocalists including Mia Tucker, Carson Holley, Klenton Sanchez, Gia Marino, Kait Hickey, Derrick Leon, Saoirse Reed, Nikko Tolentino, Penny Butler Schillinger, Kathleen Yeager, Katie Van Horn, Rosie Prieto, Laura Arcaro, Donna Zalter, and Claudette Francyne.

They will be accompanied by pianist and musical director, Peter Leigh-Nilsen

Adam Ross Glickman is a seasoned vocal coach and performer whose professional credits include The Sound of Music, Disney Music Group, and VICE TV.

Learn more and purchase tickets at the link below.