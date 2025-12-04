AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns to the Green Room 42 With CHESS, & JULIET, and More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring standbys, understudies and alternates from Chess; & Juliet; Moulin Rouge!; Hadestown; The Baker’s Wife, and Bat Boy: The Musical.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE…™ to be held on Monday, December 15th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see". Performers.scheduled for the 191st edition are August Bagg (Understudy for the role of Bat Boy in Bat Boy: The Musical). Rayven Bailey (Understudy for the role of Satine in Moulin Rouge!), Jeffrey Cornelius (Understudy for the role of Orpheus in Hadestown); Aleksandr Ivan Pevec (Understudy for the role of Freddie Trumper in Chess), Hailey Thomas (Understudy for the role of Genevieve Castagnet in The Baker’s Wife), and Zalah Vallien (Understudy for the role of Juliet in & Juliet), Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt,

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1367 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 6490 roles in 716 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past six years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list.