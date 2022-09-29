Ann Kittredge to Perform at The Laurie Beechman Theatre and The New York Cabaret Convention in October

This past spring, award-winning vocalist Ann Kittredge released her debut recording re:IMAGINE (Jazzheads, Inc./King Kozmo Music), a specially curated collection of songs uniquely re-imagined. Since then, the album has generated over 300,000 streams and has been met with critical acclaim. In May, Ms. Kittredge's show of the same title, reIMAGINE, wowed audiences and critics alike. To give audiences who missed the first opportunity to experience this eclectic program that mixes songs from the album with new and unique arrangements from classic rock, jazz and musical theatre, Ms. Kittredge will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 West 42nd Street - between 9th & 10th Avenues) on Sunday, October 23rd at 7pm with her Musical Director Christopher Denny (piano), Sean Harkness (guitar), Mary Ann McSweeney (bass), Rex Benincasa(drums) and special guests Robbie Kondor and Steve Ross. The evening will once again be directed by Barry Kleinbort. There is a $25 cover charge ($25 food/beverage minimum.) Tickets are available here or by calling (212) 695-6909. Produced by award-winning songwriter and record producer Paul Rolnick, the album is available on all digital platforms, with CD's available for purchase at the show. For more information, visit www.jazzheads.com.

Ms. Kittredge will make her debut performance on the first night of the 33rd New York Cabaret Convention at the Rose Theater, Jazz At Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall (Broadway at 60th Street, NYC) on Wednesday, October 26 at 6pm as part of the evening entitled Look to the Rainbow/The Songs of Yip Harburg, hosted by Andrea Marcovicci & Jeff Harnar. Joining Ann that evening will be Karen Akers, Ari Axelrod, Danny Bacher, Elena Bennett, Anna Bergman, Leanne Borghesi, Michael-Demby Cain, Clearly Now (Sean Harkness, Lina Koutrakos, Marcus Simeone), Tovah Feldshuh, Christian Holder, Paula Dione Ingram, Maude Maggart, Madalynn Mathews, Marissa Mulder, Todd Murray, Marta Sanders, Josephine Sanges, Those Girls (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy Russell), and Andrew Walesch. Tickets may be obtained here or by calling (212) 721-6500.

ABOUT re:IMAGINE

As a professional actress and singer, Ann Kittredge has devoted herself to a life of "imagining." This acumen has successfully taken her to Broadway, off-Broadway, regional theaters, films and television. When the pandemic and its subsequent lockdown happened in 2020, Ann devised an online cabaret series, "Virtual Shorts," as a way to keep live collaborative music active. The journey from monthly stream to recording studio proved inevitable. And so, welcome to reIMAGINE, the album with selections that are eclectically culled from Broadway, the movies, contemporary pop, and, in one case, a century old operetta. As the title proclaims, these songs have been re-imagined; newly conceived and inventively arranged. Employing three ace musical directors, Wendy Cavett, Christopher Denny and Alex Rybeck, a small group of top-notch side players, and artfully produced by Paul Rolnick of Zevely Records, Ann Kittredge provides you with a listening experience that is deeply moving, fresh and intimate.

Ann Kittredge

is an award-winning performer who has worked on Broadway and off and at major venues across the country with top producers and directors throughout her career. She is a recipient of the MAC award for her cabaret show, One Night Only at Feinstein's/54 Below, her Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty and Movie Nite has garnered rave reviews, and she has become a regular in the major NYC cabaret venues. She produced and hosted the critically acclaimed online program, "Virtual Shorts", inspired by the isolation of the pandemic and eagerness for live, collaborative performance. Offstage, Ann's favorite pastime involves chains, leather and sand (sure, ask her about it). She volunteered for many years as a child education advocate and currently sits on the American Songbook Association Executive Board, an organization that provides cabaret workshops to underprivileged NYC public school students and music programs for underserved Senior Centers. She is also an active member of Soka Gakkai International, a Buddhist NGO of the United Nations.

Christopher Denny

is a multi-Bistro and MAC Award winner who has served as musical director, arranger and pianist for such theater, cabaret and opera luminaries as Julie Wilson, Karen Mason, Brent Barrett, Lorna Dallas, Rod Gilfry, Tammy Grimes, Gregg Edelman, David Campbell, David Burnham, Ron Raines, Faith Prince, Jason Graae, Andrea Marcovicci, Lauren Bacall, Dorothy Loudon, Kaye Ballard, Jeff Harnar and Steven Brinberg. His forty-year career has taken him to virtually all of the major venues in New York and throughout the U.S., notably including Carnegie Hall, where he performed his own arrangements with Skitch Henderson and the New York Pops, as well as to Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu, Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Mexico, Paris and London's West End. Film work includes having produced the recording sessions of Placido Domingo for Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning musical film, Moulin Rouge. He has recorded about thirty-five CD's.

Wendy Bobbitt Cavett

is currently Music Director for Broadway's Come From Away. Other Broadway and Off- Broadway credits include: Hamilton, Mamma Mia!, The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Year with Frog and Toad, The Most Happy Fella, and A Tale of Two Cities. National and International credits include: The Who's Tommy, Mamma Mia!, and A Chorus Line. Musical in development: SuperYou, a female superhero fantasy. Wendy is on the theatre faculty of Wagner College.

Alex Rybeck

is an award-winning pianist, arranger, composer and music director, known for his work on Broadway (Grand Hotel, Merrily We Roll Along), in cabarets and concert halls, and on recordings. Among the countless artists he has been privileged to work with are Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway, Faith Prince, Jane Olivor, Donna McKechnie, Karen Akers, Karen Mason, Billy Porter, Sally Mayes and Jeff Harnar. In recent years he has created acts for Kevin Dozier, Celia Berk, Ann Talman, and Ann Kittredge. As a songwriter, he has collaborated with such lyricists as Carol Hall, Michael Stewart, Ira Gasman, Bob Levy and Barbara Fried. He was mentored by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, and Stephen Sondheim. He lives in New York.

Paul Rolnick

is a record producer, engineer, session singer and Award-winning songwriter. Including Let The Music Play (2022 MAC Award), It's About Time (2013 MAC Award), Cold Enough To Cross (2006 Backstage BISTRO Award), and Shoot For The Moon (EMMY Award Nomination). He was honored with the 2020 ASCAP Foundation Jamie DeRoy & Friends Award. Paul co-created, co-produced and co-wrote +AUTO-TUNE The Munsters for COZI-TV. And theme music for The Big Apple Circus. Artists he has worked with include Judy Collins, Michael McDonald, Jimmy Buffet, Willie Nelson, Shawn Colvin, Rosanne Cash, Jim Dawson, Steven Stills, Ani DiFranco, Frank Sinatra, Julie Gold, Robert Gordon, Joan Baez, Stephen Schwartz, Kathie Lee Gifford, Barry Manilow, Billy Stritch, Karen Mason (8 Albums), Paul Evans, Rebecca Luker, Billy Goldenberg, Julie Wilson, Shelly Markham, Jamie DeRoy & Friends (6 Albums), David Friedman, and Herman Munster. TV music includes Embracing Judaism; Grateful Am I, To You; To God's Ear (ABC); Kid's Court (Nickelodeon); Afterdrive (Comedy Central); American Families (Nostalgia Network); numerous songs on "Young & Restless," "As The World Turns," "Guiding Light," "Another World," and Hallmark Movies_.

Barry Kleinbort

has earned the prestigious Edward Kleban Foundation Award for Lyric Writing, two Gilman-Gonzalez Musical Theatre Awards, the Second Stage Theater Writers Award for Musicals, the Jamie deRoy/ ASCAP award, two Back Stage Bistro awards and twelve Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) awards for his directorial and songwriting efforts. He recently did the book for Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood at the YORK theater which is returning there in the fall. He has written music, book and lyrics for many musicals both regionally and off-Broadway including WAS (with Joseph Thalken) and 13 Things About Ed Carpolotti starring Penny Fuller at 59 E 59. Also off-Broadway and on tour, he co-conceived and directed Len Cariou in his one-man show, Broadway and the Bard. He provided scripts for eight PBS TV specials and was an artistic consultant for "Cathouse: The Musical" for HBO. He has directed and/or written special material for Brent Barrett, Petula Clark, Marvin Hamlisch, Kaye Ballard, Rita Gardner, Regis Philbin, John Barrowman, Lorna Dallas, Liz Robertson, John Epperson, Tony Roberts, Anita Gillette, Karen Mason, Sylvia McNair, Harolyn Blackwell, Heather MacRae, and many, many others.

Jazzheads Music Group/King Kozmo Music

is headed by award winning composer, pianist, author, and educator Randy Klein. Randy takes a very active part in working with all aspects of the recordings that are released on Jazzheads. He demands a high level of musical excellence from himself as well as from the product on the label. Jazzheads Music Group is a creative independent music company that is constantly growing and evolving. Jazzheads Music Group provides excellent services including production, manufacturing, distribution, and promotion with experienced and qualified decision making that is personable and artist-friendly.

www.annkitttredge.com

www.jazzheads.com