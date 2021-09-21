AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Return to the Green Room 42 Featuring Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates

Stephen DeAngelis is resuming his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE...™ to be held on Monday, September 27th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and Hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. Performers scheduled for the 148th edition of the series are Lorna Courtney (Understudy for the role of Maria in West Side Story), Michael Einav (Understudy for the roles of Motl Kamzoyl, Fyedka, Pertshik and Der Rov in Fiddler on the Roof [Fiddler Akn Dakh], Mary Claire King (Understudy for the role of Velma Kelly in Chicago), Elijah Ahmed Lewis ( Understudy for the roles of David Ruffin, Otis Williams, Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations ), Joseph London (Standby for the roles of Amos Hart and Mary Sunshine in Chicago ) , Ellen Marlow (Understudy for the role of Anna in Frozen), Aveena Sawyer (U n derstudy for the Voice of Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors) , Lily Tamburo (Understudy for the role of Natalie Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire The Musical ) , Frank Viveros (Standby for the roles of T h e Genie, The Sultan and Babkak from the Broadway production of Aladdin) and Ty-Tynisa Wilson (Understudy for the roles of Angelica Schuyler; Eliza Hamilton and Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in Hamilton). The evening will also feature a Special Appearance by Lana Gordon. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

At This Performance... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1083 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 5152 roles in 572 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Shereen Ahmed, Kerstin Anderson, Donna Marie Asbury, Major Attaway, De'Adre Aziza, Bryan Batt, Emily Bautista, Jeannette Bayardelle, James Delisco Beeks, Heidi Blickenstaff, Sarah Bockel, Felicia Boswell, Caroline Bowman, Tee Boyich, Josh Breckenridge, Lisa Brescia, Alex Brightman, Sharon Catherine Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Stephen R. Buntrock, Todd Buonopane, Jonathan Burke, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Haven Burton, Billy Bustamante, Gabi Campo, Gerard Canonico, Courtnee Carter, Kristy Cates, Darlesia Cearcy, Anthony Chatmon II, Travis Cloer, Patti Cohenour, Britney Coleman, Carrie Compere, Ben Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Kristoffer Cusick, Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee Daniels, Charity Angel Dawson, Christina DeCicco, Michelle DeJean, Joshua Dela Cruz, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Janine DiVita, Matt Doyle, Michelle Duffy, Laura Marie Duncan, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Hannah Elless, Ilan Eskenazi, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Lulu Fall, Bryan Fenkart, Rona Figueroa, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean Ford, Alyssa Fox, Annie Funke, Mia Gentile, Jared Gertner, Jared Watne Gladly, Montego Glover, Deonte Goodman, Alan H. Green, John Arthur Greene, Jonathan Groff, Adam Grupper, Becky Gulsvig, Nathaniel Hackmann, Shawna M. Hamic, Deedee Magno Hall, Blake Hammond, Tyler Hanes, Tyler Hardwick, Jessica Hendy, Joshua Henry, Zach Hess, Adrianna Hicks, Megan Hilty, Curtis Holbrook, A.J. Holmes, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Rodney Ingram, Troy Iwata, Arica Jackson, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Morgan James, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Jimmie 'JJ' Jeter, Brittney Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Nehal Joshi, Joaquina Kalukango, Kendra Kassebaum, Tari Kelly, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober, Emily Koch, Blaine Krauss, Leslie Kritzer, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Sam Leicht, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Lulu Lloyd, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison Luff, Kimbrly Marable, Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Kristin Martin, Ginna Claire Mason, Jared Mason, Kyle Dean Massey, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McClesky, Michael McGowan, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Betsy Morgan, Jeremy Morse, Linda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Shoba Narayan, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Brian Ray Norris, Desi Oakley, Brynn O'Malley, Rory O'Malley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Eric Peterson, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Olivia Puckett, Nadia Quinn, Rachelle Rak, Chase Ramsey, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Jonathan Rayson, Angel Reda, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Jelani Remy, Darren Ritchie, Kris Roberts, Angela Robinson, Arbender Robinson, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Jenna Rubaii, Gabrielle Ruiz, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous, Lianah Sta. Ana, Paul Schoeffler, Ayla Schwartz, Rashidra Scott, Garen Scribner, Drew Seigla, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Jonathan Shew, Laura Shoop, Bret Shuford, Megan Sikora, Antonique Smith, Christine Cornish Smith, Howie Michael Smith, Jennifer Smith, Salome Smith, Alexandra Socha, Joey Sorge, Kevin Spirtas, Jim Stanek, Edward Staudenmayer, Jamison Stern, Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Dennis Stowe, Samantha Sturm, Eric Lajuan Summers, Pearl Sun, Talia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Haley Swindal, Julius Thomas III, Raven Thomas, Melvin Tunstall III, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer, Zurin Villanueva, Donna Vivino, Jessica Vosk, Danielle Wade, Joel Waggoner, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Elena Wang, Deonte L. Warren, Alena Watters, Rema Webb, Morgan Weed, Brit West, Kayin West DeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Christian Dante White, Diamond Essence White, Khaila Wilcoxin, Billie Wildrick, Shonn Wiley, Aurelia Williams, Dan'yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow Wilson, Cortney Wolfson, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young . Tickets are $29, $39 and $59 each (No Food and Beverage minimum) and are available at www.thegreenroom42.com , by calling 646-449-7792 or at the Box Office on the evening of performance.