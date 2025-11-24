54 Below to Celebrate the Holiday Season with Joe Iconis, Norm Lewis, Joy Woods and More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 BELOW will celebrate the happiest time of the year with an incredible lineup of performances by Tony winner Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Darius de Haas, Tony nominee Charles Busch, and more.

Christine Ebersole WITH Billy Stritch: I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS – NOVEMBER 29 & 30 & DECEMBER 2, 3, 5, & 6 AT 7PM

Join legendary two-time Tony Award® winner Christine Ebersole and musical icon Billy Stritch at the piano, as they celebrate the holidays together. I’ll Be Home For Christmas will feature the greatest hits of their twenty year partnership, going all the way back to 42nd Street on Broadway when they first met!

Christine Ebersole recently co-starred on Chuck Lorre’s hit sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” for CBS. She starred most recently on Broadway in War Paint in her Tony® nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony® nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar nominated film Licorice Pizza as Lucille Doolittle, based on Lucille Ball. In 2018 she made her LA Opera debut as the Old Lady in Francesca Zambello’s production of Candide, conducted by James Conlon.

Her extensive Broadway career also includes her Tony Award®-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the hit revival of 42nd Street, in addition to leading roles in On the Twentieth Century, Oklahoma!, Camelot, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, Steel Magnolias, the revival of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit, and Dinner at Eight, for which she received both Tony® and Drama Desk Award nominations. She received an Obie Award and a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads. Concert appearances include the concert version of the opera The Grapes of Wrath at Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Symphony’s tribute to Leonard Bernstein, the Boston Pops’ concert version of A Little Night Music, and PBS concerts Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall and The Rodgers & Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty.

In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Christine has also appeared in numerous hit films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Steven Universe, and The Big Wedding, in which she also composed and performed the song “Gently Down The Stream.” Her television career began as a regular cast member on “Saturday Night Live” alongside Eddie Murphy. She also played Tessitura in Gypsy with Bette Midler and has appeared on “Pose,” “Madam Secretary,” “Blue Bloods,” “American Horror Story,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Search Party,” “Will & Grace,” “Murphy Brown,” and “The Colbert Report.”

Pianist-singer Billy Stritch has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. He began his career in Houston where we formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The threesome performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they parted ways in 1990. That same year, Billy started his solo performing career. He is perhaps best known for his 25 year position as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli and has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, and many other top singers. His 1993 composition “Does He Love You” won the Grammy Award and was recently recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023. He was recently named Outstanding Musical Director for the fourth time by BroadwayWorld and his 2022 birthday show at New York’s famed Birdland Jazz Club was named Outstanding Vocal Jazz Engagement of the year. Billy has recorded numerous solo albums as well as two with Christine Ebersole and his most recent release, Billy’s Place (Club44 Records), is available on all the streaming platforms and at his website billystritch.com. Follow Billy on Instagram @billystritchPhoto of Christine Ebersole by Kit Kittle.

$106.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $167 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $172 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SING US OUT: MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT – NOVEMBER 29 AT 9:30PM

The November edition of the Sing Us Out series, Sing Us Out: Making Spirits Bright, will be a holiday celebration full of joy, nostalgia, and fire. Expect powerful ballads, festive favorites, and intimate reflections, as a lineup of dynamic performers share the warmth and wonder of the season. This show balances the sparkle of holiday cheer with the intimacy and emotional depth that define the Sing Us Out series.

Produced by Sofia Thérèse Maroulis.

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Peyton Amaral, Joel Ceruto, Olivia Conti, Vidda Del Orbe, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Isabella Fortunato, Madison Halla, Olivia Hansen, Sofia Thérèse Maroulis, Bea Mienik, Juliana Padilla, Lussi Pearl, Echo Deva Picone, Hayden Poe, Ethan Sadkowski, Maritina Sardis, Lily Schantz, Teddy Sferrazza, Drew Stutz, and Katie Trumbull.

Sing Us Out began as a one-night-only farewell for graduating seniors, but it quickly evolved into something much more. Originally “sing us out” meant goodbyes and final bows — an exit. Now, it means the opposite: sing us out to the max. Each edition of the series celebrates a different theme, brought to life by performers who feel passionately connected to it. With max passion, max emotion, and max storytelling, Sing Us Out has become a platform for artists of all kinds to share their stories through music — leaving audiences with unforgettable, heartfelt performances.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL – DECEMBER 4 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“It Feels Like Christmas” over at 54 Below.

Join us at Broadway’s living room for a most sensational, Muppetational evening at 54 Celebrates The Muppet Christmas Carol! In this concert of Jim Henson’s most merry of movie musicals, experience “Marley & Marley,” “When Love Is Gone,” “One More Sleep ’Til Christmas,” and more like never before. Featuring an all-star cast, your “Thankful Heart” will be full to the brim with holiday cheer. So don’t be a Scrooge and come on down for a night you won’t soon forget!

Produced by Ben Caplan and Fergie L. Philippe.

Direction by Fergie L. Philippe.

Music direction and arrangements by Ben Caplan.

Featuring Caroline Aimetti, Jarrod Allan, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Katelyn Bowman, F Michael Haynie, Danté Jeanfelix, Clare Martin, Jenn Maurer, Shereen Pimentel, Ben Schrager, Adam B. Shapiro, Phil Sloves, Grace Yurchuk, and more stars to be announced!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A GAY HOLLYDAY SPECTACULAR FEAT. HOLLY HARKNESS AND HER JOLLY HUSSIES – DECEMBER 7 AT 9:30PM

O’ come all ye slayful to 54 Below for a Gay Hollyday Spectacular! Locally tolerated drag queen Holly Harkness is celebrating non-denominational winter holidays (but mostly Christmas) with a variety of show-stopping seasonal tunes. Miss Harkness and her Holly Jolly Hussies will don their gay apparel to put on the draggiest and gaggiest holiday cabaret of all time. You won’t wanna miss these ho ho hoes!

Featuring MJ Anderson, Lady Celestina, Frida Cox, Sasha Curvy, Blossom Dior, V Giorgione, Sophia Gurule, Michael Hernandez, Emma Kern, Mara Jade Koenig, Joe Paladino, Jill Saperstein, Rose Shyk, Sir Spence, and Volkie Leigh Versace.

Joined by Sonia Baturina on piano.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

2025 WRAPPED – DECEMBER 8 AT 9:30PM

With the end of the year around the corner, it’s time to celebrate the iconic and groundbreaking music of 2025! Join your favorite stars in Broadway’s basement to celebrate the songs, albums, and artists that changed the game this year. You won’t want to miss this unforgettable wrap-up of the year in music!

Produced by Moller Heller and Linnae Medeiros.

Featuring Senzel Ahmady, Michael Iván Carrier, Bella Coppola, Rodd Cyrus, Sadie Dickerson, Nick Drake, Claire Kwon, Marty Lauter, Storm Lever, Lauren Marcus, SarahGrace Mariani, Chris Medlin, Emily Kristen Morris, Amanda Reid, Didi Romero, MiMi Scardulla, Christopher James Tamayo, Rixey Terry, and Amy Weaver.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 15TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA – DECEMBER 12 – 14 AT 7PM & 11PM

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition celebrates its Fifteenth Year of putting the “extra” in “extravaganza!”

Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district. Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, feisty elves, emotional reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as Liz Lark Brown, Aaron Clark Burstein, Gerard Canonico, Sarah Cetrulo, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Max Mendoza Crumm, Laura Dadap, Michaela DeJoseph, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Zeth Dixon, John El-Jor, Seth Eliser (Sat shows only), Vince Fazzolari (7pm shows only), Matthew Fedorek, Omar Garibay, Danielle Gimbal, Madeline Glave, Morgan Siobhan Green, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Jaz Koft (11pm shows only), Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Devon Meddock, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Kevin Michael Murphy, Rob Rokicki (7pm shows only), Philip Romano, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, Brooke Shapiro, Lena Skeele, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Lilly Tobin, Vinnie Urdea, Jason Veasey, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and more Family members to be announced!

Kathleen Rose Gallardo stage manages, Christine O’Grady choreographs and costumes are by Brendan McCann. Max Friedman is assistant director and environmental designer, Alexa Spiegel is associate producer, and Carolyn Byrne, Bailey Ford, Jadyn Fine, Corinne Renick, and Emily Wynn are PAs.

For the 7pm performance: $68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees) - $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 11pm performance: $51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees) - $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES HANUKKAH: A FESTIVAL OF WRITERS – DECEMBER 15 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

It’s an evening of music hotter than latkes! Get into the Hanukkah spirit early this year at 54 Below.

Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Wonder no more! For the fifth exciting year, 54 Below will be showcasing some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand new, original Hanukkah song. Join them along with some of Broadway’s biggest mensches as we give the festival of lights the songbook it deserves. You’ll want the miraculous, musical magic to last for eight days and beyond!

Produced by Jen Sandler.

Hosted by Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project).

Musical supervision by Lena Gabrielle.

With music by writing duo Josh Freilich and Seth Christenfeld, writing duo Lisette Glodowski and Richard Walter, writing duo Pamela Weiler Grayson and Clare P. Cooper, writing duo Tony Award® winner Larry Hochman and Laurie Hochman, Asher Muldoon, writing duo Billy Recce and Danny Salles, writing duo Joshua Rosenblum and Joanne Lessner, writing duo Sequoia Sellinger and Rona Moriah, and Ben Wexler.

Featuring Dani Apple, Jordan Matthew Brown, Max Chernin, Danielle Cohn, Jessica Fontana, Blair Goldberg, Jared Goldsmith, Zal Owen, Alexandra Silber, Becca Suskauer, and more stars to be announced!

For the 7pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Darius de Haas: LET ME CARRY YOU THIS CHRISTMAS ALBUM RELEASE – DECEMBER 16 & 17 AT 7PM

Darius de Haas (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Carousel, Rent, Marie Christine, Shuffle Along, and the upcoming Song Sung Blue w Hugh Jackman, plus TV’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) releases his holiday album Let Me Carry You This Christmas with a concert kick-off to celebrate. The album’s all-star musician line up includes pianist/composer Matthew Whitaker, drummer Mark McLean, bassist George Farmer, pianist Tedd Firth, guitarist Armand Hirsch, as well as amazing orchestral arrangements from Charlie Rosen (Some Like It Hot) and David Chase (Roundabout’s Kiss Me, Kate). Darius shares his love of the holidays, cherished family memories, and expanding his musical palette through timeless classics like “We Need A Little Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” as well as the Steve Allen penned “Cool Yule” (introduced by Louis Armstrong) and newer songs destined to become classics such as Mervyn Warren’s “Who Would Imagine A King” (from The Preacher’s Wife), Annie Lennox’s “Cold” and the title song “Let Me Carry You This Christmas” written for Darius by Tom Mizer and Curtis Moore (of …Maisel). Darius is so excited to finally share this labor of love and joy. This is a musical event not to be missed.

Darius de Haas enjoys a multifaceted career as an award-winning widely acclaimed popular singer and actor. Born in Chicago and raised in a musical family he has proven successful as a performer ranging from the Broadway stage to recordings to concert venues throughout the world. He has been described by The New York Times as …”An astonishing vocal acrobat, Mr. de Haas combines the timbre of a pure wind instrument with a fearless but disciplined theatricality and the swinging authority of a jazz powerhouse” and as a vocalist “who can reveal the sorrows, pains and joys of the composer’s richly layered repertoire with an intensity and honesty that easily envelops and mesmerizes the listener.”- (Variety)

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK: VOLUME 2 – DECEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Jantzen Theatrical’s Christmas in New York returns to 54 Below for Volume 2, bringing a brand-new night of holiday magic to the heart of the city. Featuring a dazzling lineup of Broadway favorites and rising stars, this festive celebration blends timeless carols, show-stopping numbers, and a few sparkling surprises along the way. With lush arrangements, unforgettable voices, and the unmistakable charm of Christmas in New York, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the season. One night only — let the city’s most magical time of year sing. Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Makaila Anderson, Brayden Bambino, Robbie Beirne, Olivia Flaherty, Joey Herr, Stanley Niekamp, Benny Poort, Tyler Price Robinson, Hank Santos, Paul Schoeller, Skyler Shields, Gavin Smith, Khyle Smith, Taryn Smithson, Hayley Sutton, Daniel Swanson, Ayden Weinstein, and Brielle Diaz Withers.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY HOLIDAY SPECIAL – DECEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Off-Broadway cast of THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY is thrilled to bring their “method cabaret” to life for one night only at 54 Below! In this uniquely unhinged holiday special, each cast member has taken on a very serious research project: what would their Dunder Mifflin character sing at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton Branch Holiday Talent Show? The result? A wildly entertaining night of musical theatre mayhem, cabaret camp, and character-driven chaos. Since 2018, THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY has been entertaining audiences on 50th between 8th and Broadway. Now, the cast is going off-campus for a very special field trip (but shhh—don’t tell David Wallace).

Created and produced by Kayla Moore.

Directed and produced by Daniel Barrett.

Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Jenna Arkontaky, Emily Boggs, Joyelle Duer, Isabela Gaya, Dylan James, Nick Mason, Madelyn Matthews, Madelyn Mickelsen, Zane Murphy, Emma Puerta, Kathleen Rembish, Larie Rodriguez, Nick Rubano, Daniel Starnes, Rylee Vogel, and Annabelle Woodard.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Norm Lewis: CHRISTMAS LIVES HERE – DECEMBER 18 - 24 AT 7PM

It’s official! Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is returning to 54 Below for an 11th season of his Christmas and Holiday residency, right back where it all began, here in Broadway’s Living Room. It can easily be stated that the Tony® and Emmy-nominated Broadway, film, and television star is a holiday time attraction and must-see, adding him and 54 Below to your lists of Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, the windows at Saks Fifth Avenue, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, and any other beloved New York City tradition you cherish at Christmastime. And because it all started right here at 54 Below, Mr. Lewis is calling this year’s edition, Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here. On board, once again, are his director Richard Jay-Alexander and his musical director Joseph Joubert, as well as the hottest holiday band, featuring Joubert on the keys, Michael Olatuja on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion. There’s plenty of new material and annual favorites and, as usual, Norm always has some surprises and tricks up his sleeve. You won’t want to miss it and you’re going to want to secure your reservations early, as this engagement is always a sellout.

$117.50 cover charge (includes $12.50 in fees). $182 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $187 premium seating (includes $17 in fees. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MACON PRICKETT IN MACON: HIS OWN WAY… THE COMEBACK! – DECEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Macon Prickett is back in the basement! The “boisterous boy with the big voice” is thrilled to return to the 54 Below stage in MACON: His Own Way… The Comeback! This “newly minted cabaret star” will once again present an evening of show tunes, standards, eleven o’clock numbers, and a little bit of diva worship on the side. After spending the last several years working in the little basement of dreams at 54 Below, Macon has observed and learned from the best that the cabaret world has to offer. This performance is Macon’s own way of paying homage to the great show-stoppers that have graced the 54 Below stage! It’s fun! It’s opulent! It’s Broadway!

Featuring special guests Sarah Goodman and Cassi Mikat (The Sound of Music international tour).

Hailing from the farmlands of Prickettville, Alabama, Macon Prickett was born to entertain! Since making the big move to the Big Apple over 7 years ago, Macon has draped himself across pianos on stages throughout the city at venues such as 54 Below plus The Duplex, Don’t Tell Mama, Greenroom42, and late night karaoke at Baby Grand. Macon is a member of Actor’s Equity Association, occasionally chewing the scenery as a cow, a snail, an earthworm, a ghost, and awaiting the day he’ll get the chance to play a real boy!

Visit Macon online at www.maconwprickett.com or on social media @mrmaconprickett to follow along as he rises to at least the middle!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A-WASSAILING, A-WAND’RING WITH JOHN BRANCY AND Peter Dugan – DECEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

“Refreshingly, marvelously different” – The Washington Post

Grammy Award-winning baritone John Brancy (Festival AIX, MasterVoices (Ted Sperling), Royal Opera Covent Garden) and pianist Peter Dugan, the host of NPR’s From the Top, team up for their 54 Below debut in A-Wassailing A-Wand’ring, a holiday miscellany that explores the joy, magic, and mystery of the winter season amid an array of songs from different centuries and styles of music. In this one-night-only performance, Brancy and Dugan, together with special guests, will share their favorite classics and uncover hidden holiday gems.

The duo met as students at The Juilliard School and have since garnered international acclaim as classical artists, debuting at Carnegie Hall in 2016 and soloing with the San Francisco Symphony, Boston Symphony, and Chicago Symphony. Equally at home in musical theater, cabaret, and jazz, they have recently become regulars at New York’s Cafe Carlyle, where they are known for bringing virtuosic ingenuity to classics by composers like Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, and Kurt Weill. New Yorkers know Mr. Brancy as the beloved anthem singer for the NY Rangers.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SWINGING IN THE HOLIDAYS – DECEMBER 21 AT 1PM

Celebrate the season with Swinging in the Holidays! It’s a hip, sophisticated spin on holiday classics, drawing from Broadway showstoppers, jazz icons, Old Hollywood charm, and legends like Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Nat “King” Cole, and Ella Fitzgerald. Led by Champian Fulton, acclaimed musicians from Jazz at Lincoln Center, NYC’s Birdland, and NBC’s “The Voice” come together for an unforgettable afternoon of swinging winter cheer. Bring the family for a festive brunch that’s sure to have you swinging straight into the season.

Featuring Champian Fulton, Olivia Chindamo, Wyatt Michael, and Ken Peplowski.

Also joined by Alex Raderman on drums and Neal Miner on bass.

Please note this is a private event.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Robert Bannon: ‘TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS – DECEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

‘Twas the night after Christmas and all through the club, we are celebrating! Robert Bannon is back and set to captivate audiences with his brand new holiday show ‘Twas The Night AFTER Christmas. His Christmas shows have been called “a delight from start to finish” by BroadwayWorld and this year will be no different. The show is directed by Robbie Rozelle and music directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

The evening will feature live music and special guests filled with holiday cheer. Robert will also be celebrating the holidays and his single from last Christmas, “Don’t Save It All For Christmas Day.” It’s a must-see event that will bring joy and holiday spirit to everyone this season. Bring your family, your friends, put on some holiday matching pajamas, and come celebrate the season with all your favorite holiday classics.

With a background in performing arts that includes hosting The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld, YouTube, and the Broadway Podcast Network, as well as creating The Broadway Lecture Series, Bannon has established himself as a versatile talent. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned stars such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Chastain, and Josh Groban, and his debut album, Unfinished Business, soared to the top of the Amazon A/C Chart. His Pride single “I Think He Knew” has become a viral anthem for the queer community, all while he teaches 6th grade in Detroit during the day.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW YEAR, NEW VOICES: TOMORROW’S GENERATION TAKES THE MIC – DECEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Join us as we welcome the new year with new voices and passionate dreams! Produced by Melinda DeSantis and Jamielynn Korotki, New Year, New Voices is an inspiring celebration of emerging artists as they break into the industry, step into the spotlight, and work towards turning their dreams into reality.

Come out, support these young performers, and be able to say, “I saw them first!”

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Reese Aguilar, Vita Augugliaro, Angelina Brennan, Joseph Brennan, Queyonté Carolina, Olivia Conti, Ilaria Davniero, Samantha Fiore, Avery Gallagher, Gabby Gibbs, Ben Goffredo, Abigail Granowsky, Lina Harrison, Lorenzo Hilliard, Isabella Jackson, Siri Joliffe, Lyla Karekinian, Rhylee Larson, Ollie Mauer, Caelyn Osbern, Cecelia Reina, Alixea Reyes, Lyla Ross, Zayla Rodriguez, Mary Claire Smyth, and Isabel Marin Young.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF RANKIN/BASS, FEATURING THE CHROMATICS – DECEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

The Songs of Rankin/Bass is comin’ back to 54 Below! For 65 years, the animated classics created by Rankin/Bass productions have inspired everyone to have a Holly Jolly Christmas. Timeless holiday figures like Kris Kringle, Frosty the Snowman, the Miser Brothers, and more remind us every year of the season of giving and goodwill towards all. From traditional classics to obscure gems, The Chromatics are ready to provide you with the best entertainment outside of the North Pole!

Featuring Shailen Patel Braun, Emmarose Campbell, Jackson Cline, Jailyn Feliz, Alloria Frayser, Richard Michael Gomez, Emma Iannuzzi, Andrew Tompkins Lewis, Noel MacNeal, Lora Margerum, Katie Nail, Ally Cachay Narva, Connor O’Shea, Will Porter, Allison Posner, Lav Raman, Eric Scherer, Ashley Vankirk, and Lachlan Watson.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH Charles Busch – DECEMBER 31 AT 7PM

The legendary Charles Busch returns to 54 Below to ring in the New Year with his unique mix of stories and songs. Accompanied by his musical director, Jono Mainelli, and a band of top musicians, Charles will perform an eclectic repertoire which includes the best of Jerome Kern, Stephen Sondheim, the Andrews Sisters, and seventies disco.

Charles Busch has forged a unique place in the world of entertainment as playwright, actor, director, novelist, cabaret performer, and drag icon. He is the author and star of over 25 plays, including the Tony®-nominated The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, one of the longest running plays in Off-Broadway history. In this past year, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. He is a two-time MAC Award winner, a Bistro Award Honoree, and has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Paris, Barcelona, and New York. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

For this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes. All guests will be charged $95 per person for their meals (this pricing does not include additional beverages or tax & gratuity).

$101 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $161.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees).

Joy Woods: JOY TO THE NEW YEAR – DECEMBER 31 AT 11PM

Say goodbye to 2025 and ring in the New Year at 54 Below with Tony Award® nominee Joy Woods! After dazzling audiences as Louise in Broadway’s Gypsy, Joy is stepping out from under her rock to share the highs, the lows, and the hilarious chaos of her 25th year around the sun—the ultimate 21st-century quarter-life crisis. Join her for an electric evening of song, laughter, bubbles, and pure Joy. Midnight never looked so good!

Joy Woods is a Chicago-born, New York–based performer who has quickly established herself as one of Broadway’s rising stars. She received a 2025 Tony Award® nomination for her performance as Louise in the Broadway revival of Gypsy opposite Audra McDonald, and most recently starred in London’s 30th Anniversary Concert of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs For A New World.

Joy made her professional debut at 19 as Chiffon in the 2019 Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, and later returned to the show in the leading role of Audrey. In 2022, she made her Broadway debut in SIX as Catherine Parr. She gained widespread attention for her breakout performance as Middle Allie in the 2024 Broadway adaptation of The Notebook. Her powerful rendition of the song “My Days” became a viral sensation, amassing millions of views on TikTok and 10 million streams on Spotify. Other stage credits include performances at Classic Stage Company, New York City Center, and regional theatres across the US.

Renowned for her powerhouse voice and captivating presence, she is committed to telling stories that center women of color and expand the emotional vocabulary of contemporary musical theater.

For this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes. All guests will be charged $125 per person for their meals (this pricing does not include additional beverages or tax & gratuity).

$156 cover charge (includes $16 in fees). $207 premium seating (includes $17 in fees).

GRANT SPARR AND MEG GALLO: NEW YEAR, NEW US – JANUARY 10 AT 9:30PM

Grant Sparr and Meg Gallo, producers behind Uh Umm Productions, have decided it’s time to shake things up with a New Year, New Us cabaret at 54 Below. Get ready for a night of mystery, splendor, and New Year’s resolutions. The night will serve as a tribute to shows from ‘25 while teasing shows for the upcoming year. Meg and Grant can’t help but share the spotlight with their talented friends, including social media’s brightest stars, Broadway’s up-and-comers, and genuinely good people! They are thrilled to make their producing debut at 54 Below and are excited to make their New Year’s wishes come true.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL December 4 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY HOLIDAY SPECIAL December 17 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

MACON PRICKETT IN MACON: HIS OWN WAY… THE COMEBACK! December 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Robert Bannon: ‘TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS December 26 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)