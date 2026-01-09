Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Rent original stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, plus many more.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY – JANUARY 12 & 13 AT 7PM

The performance on Jan 12 will also be livestreamed. Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below by popular demand in their hit duo show, this time with some brand new exciting songs added!

In this special 4-performance encore of their hit show, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

RENT, by Jonathan Larson, has gone on to become an international phenomenon from its Off-Broadway beginnings. Fans everywhere relate to the theme and stories of RENT and certainly have connected with the characters and the actors who portrayed them. Since their time as members of the original cast, Adam and Anthony have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional great work on Broadway, film, and TV, since originating the roles of Roger and Mark in this landmark show.

Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman. Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show Without You Off-Broadway, and is known for starring in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and If/Then.

Join Adam and Anthony at 54 Below for a very special evening you’ll never forget!

This is not a performance of or affiliated with Wicked.

Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman, and Rachel Tucker have each soared to extraordinary heights on the West End and Broadway, captivating audiences with their powerhouse vocals. Now, for one exclusive performance at 54 Below, these musical theatre icons unite for GRAVITY – a spectacular celebration of the roles that defined them, the songs that shaped them, and the journey that made them stars.

Expect an electrifying afternoon of show stopping anthems, career-defining performances, and thrilling surprises, as three of the most celebrated leading ladies in modern musical theatre take flight in a concert event not to be missed.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF Nygel D. Robinson AND Brian Quijada – JANUARY 13 AT 9:30PM

Hot off of their critically acclaimed run of Mexodus at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, Nygel D. Robinson and Brian Quijada are making their 54 Below debut with, We only singing it cuz that’s the way we live with it. The pair met in 2020 and, as perfect strangers, developed Mexodus during lockdown but what else have they been up to? What else have they been writing together and separately? Come down (or up, or over) to 54 Below for a night of Robinson and Quijada’s other compositions (and a few familiar tunes from Mexodus).

Featuring special guests Satya Chávez, Florencia Cuenca, Gabriela Moscoso, Scott Redmond, and more stars to be announced!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway AND Liz Callaway: BOOM! 15TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – JANUARY 14 – 17 AT 7PM

The performance on Jan 17 will also be livestreamed.

Tony Award-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder, and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

$95.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees) - $156.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EAST COAST/WEST COAST SHOWDOWN – JANUARY 14 AT 9:30PM

Frank Sinatra. Beach Boys. Alicia Keys. Red Hot Chili Peppers. Billy Joel.

Get your MTA card and dodge the LA traffic to come to 54 Below for a showdown of the ages: the concrete jungle of New York versus the sun and fun of California. Songs about and by artists from these two iconic places will take the stage for a night to decide which coast truly is the best. Whether you’re sightseeing at the Statue Of Liberty or the Golden Gate Bridge, taking a stroll down Broadway or Hollywood Boulevard, there will be songs for you!

Expect to hear songs like “Theme from New York, New York,” “Californication,” “No Sleep Till Brooklyn,” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.” From those who are in a “New York State of Mind” to those who are “California Dreamin’,” come root for your favorite city on a night you won’t want to miss!

Produced by Thomas E. Carley, with assistant production and music direction by Benjamin Balatbat.

Featuring Marlowe Baker, Brett Boline, Lauren Brown, Dev, Ryan Doyle, Dillon Drozdz, Meg Dwinell, Zach Faust, Roy Gantz, Nick Adam Humphries, Nicholas J. Kraft, Ava Locknar, Andrew “Andi” Maroney, Kendall W. Morgan, Ryan Orbe-Basch, Moana Poyer, Gabriela Sofia Torres, Chris Tucker, Kamiah Vickers, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Alex Jashinski on sax and Kyle Roemer on drums.

Produced in association with AfterThought Productions.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RAISE YOUR GLASS: A SHARP GOES P!NK – JANUARY 15 AT 9:30PM

P!nk will not appear at this performance

Come on and “Raise Your Glass” to P!nk- one of the most badass vocalists of our generation! P!nk is a highly decorated pop artist with many awards including 3 Grammy Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, 7 MTV VMA Awards, 2 MTV EMA Awards, 2 Brit Awards, and 3 Daytime Emmy Awards. Join A SHARP Theater Collective as they sing her hits from the early 2000s to now, ranging from “Just Give Me A Reason,” “Who Knew,” “Lady Marmalade,” and so many other platinum hits as well! “Get The Party Started” in Broadway’s Living Room- you won’t want to miss this rockin’ evening!

Produced by Anthony A. Allocca and Jules Ferolie.

Featuring Naja Nicole Brown, Liam Collins, Gi DiFebbo, LaRaisha Dionne, Amanda Gomes, Aiyana Greene, Lucia Padilla Katz, Nia Maya, Sydney Morrison Hoffman, Amaris Rios, Natalie Alexa Taylor, Steven Thomas, Isan Salem, Caroline Santiago-Turner, and Chelsea Udoye.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 STOPS MAKING SENSE: A TALKING HEADS TRIBUTE – JANUARY 16 AT 9:30PM

The Talking Heads will not appear at this performance

Everyone will be trying to get to 54 Below for 54 Stops Making Sense, a once in a lifetime celebration of Talking Heads’ seminal concert! Join a vibrant, electrifying cast as they sing, dance, and play through a collection of genre-defining tunes that’s sure to burn the house down! The band will play all your favorite songs, including “Psycho Killer,” “Burning Down The House,” “Life During Wartime,” “Once In A Lifetime,” and more! When this party’s over, it won’t start again– so don’t miss out!

Featuring Aaron Clark Burstein (he/him), Marquis Ellis (he/they), Grant Evan (she/they), Ella Ruth Francis (she/her), James C. Harris (he/him), Valerie Mandl (they/them), Sofia R.C. Melendez (any/all), Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (he/it), Dyoisa Wiggins (they/them), and Kirstin Wolf (she/her).

Musical direction by JQ Welch (she/her) on the keys, with Monster Mike Welch (he/him) leading the band on guitar, Max Currie (they/them) on bass, and Fara Faidzan (she/they) on the drums.

American Sign Language interpretation provided by JO Welch (My Broken Language Off-Broadway) and Adrian Walker.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE TRIPLE THREATS OF TOMORROW WITH BATAVIA PERFORMING ARTS STUDIO HOSTED BY SAMI ROTH – JANUARY 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Founded in 2024 by Sami Roth, Batavia Performing Arts Studios’ Triple Threat program takes on 54 Below in our official NYC debut. Highlighting the next generation of performers in three key areas- acting, dancing, and singing- these Pittsburgh preteens can be seen across the East Coast. Outside of the Arts, the program focuses highly on community service and activism, thanks to organizations like Miss Sami’s personal non-profit Take A Stand 501c3, the March for Dimes, the Miss America Organization, and more. Whether on a stage as small as community theatres, or as large as our recent performance at Walt Disney World, these students will remind you of your love for theatre. Piano by Sean Andrews.

Featuring Annie Baker, Maya Batavia, Alledria Bauman, Ian Best, Grace Carnicelli, Megan Culpepper, Maggie Cummings, Violet Deal, Anna DeVyver, Claire Elliott, Veronica Fowler, Isabella Jackson, Audrey Jeffries, Kate Lynd, Adalinn McQueen, Maggie Meisel, Maddy Primer, Chloe Robertson, and Libby Schwartz.

Also joined by the Junior Triple Threat Program and Senior Triple Threat Programs!

The Junior Triple Threat Program includes Kara Anderson, Alledria Bauman, Lucy Fencil, Emily Galbraith, Lauren Galbraith, Ryan Hileman, Alina Jones, Adalinn McQueen, Maggie Meisel, Mary Novak, Aria Olsen, Trinity Slater, Nova Smith, and Addy Wolk.

The Senior Triple Threat Program includes Annie Baker, Maya Batavia, Maci Billing, Grace Carnicelli, Violet Deal, Taetum Dougherty, Charlotte Gift, Audrey Jeffries, Isabella Jackson, Alex Sullenger, and Gemma Whiting.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sean McDermott: THE BEST OF ME! – JANUARY 18 & 20 AT 7PM

The performance on Jan 18 will also be livestreamed. Broadway veteran Sean McDermott, star of Miss Saigon, Falsettos, Starlight Express, and Grease returns to 54 Below with The Best Of Me! This seasoned Broadway tenor hits the high notes of his amazing career while recounting anecdotes from his time singing with Barbra Streisand to rolling off the stage as Rusty in Starlight Express to playing opposite Mandy Patinkin in Falsettos and performing with Bernadette Peters at Carnegie Hall, just to name a few. He’ll treat you to songs he’s best known for from his Broadway repertoire as well as personal favorites by composers that have inspired him throughout his career (Cy Coleman, Leiber & Stoller, Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Sondheim, and much more). You don’t want to miss this walk down memory lane. So come let The Best Of Me be a night you’ll never forget!

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Sean’s credits include playing Chris in the original Broadway run of Miss Saigon with Lea Salonga and Liz Callaway before starring opposite Mandy Patinkin as Whizzer in Falsettos. Sean first rolled onto the Main Stem in the original Broadway cast of Starlight Express and then toured the US and Canada in the first national company as Rusty. He starred as Danny in the first Broadway revival of Grease, toured as Billy Flynn in Chicago, and in Australia, he starred as Tony in the acclaimed revival of West Side Story.

All of his recordings are available on iTunes and Spotify. SeanMcDermott.com

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JIMMIE HERROD – JANUARY 18 AT 9:30PM

“A voice that stops you in your tracks.”- Oregon Public Broadcasting

Jimmie Herrod returns with his solo show to 54 Below! Known for his Golden Buzzer win on “America’s Got Talent” to playing Angel in the symphonic version of Rent at the Kennedy Center, and touring around the world as a special guest vocalist for Pink Martini, Jimmie shares his favorite songs and stories in this intimate and personal performance. From fresh interpretations of Sondheim classics to singular covers of some of Jimmie’s favorite songs, he brings his “otherwordly” voice to his highly anticipated return. Celebrating the release of his new album Pretty Is What Changes, this show is sure to be filled with high notes and rich artistry.

Featuring special guest Andy Ezrin on piano. Featuring special guest Brooke Simpson (“The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent”) and more stars to be announced!

Described as a voice that is “to be reminded of the joy of being alive” by Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale, Jimmie brings singular power and expressivity to his global career as a singer, songwriter and entertainer on stage and screen. He has performed to critical and audience acclaim numerous times with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, including on the nationally PBS broadcast Joni Mitchell Songbook. His recent appearances include headlining with the orchestras of Houston, San Francisco, Cleveland, St. Louis, Nashville, Oregon, and numerous others.

Jimmie first came to worldwide prominence as a finalist on the NBC nationally broadcast show “America’s Got Talent,” earning the rare Golden Buzzer recognition and returning the following year on the “AGT All-Stars” series. He continues to headline concerts in venues across North America in addition to appearances in France, Japan and other major cities around the world.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY January 12 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway: BOOM! 15TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT January 17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE TRIPLE THREATS OF TOMORROW January 17 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Sean McDermott: THE BEST OF ME! January 18 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)