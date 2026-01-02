Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater Set Programming Featuring Marilyn Maye, Dee Dee Bridgewater, And Bill Charlap

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will present a full slate of jazz, cabaret, and big band programming across both venues. The schedule includes multi-night engagements, one-night performances, and returning resident series by established and emerging artists.

Performances will take place upstairs at Birdland Jazz Club and downstairs at Birdland Theater.

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club will include A Conversation with Marilyn Maye, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap, Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet, Stella Cole, Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Michael Wolff Trio, and Sam Dillon Quartet. Programming at Birdland Theater will include Melissa Aldana Quartet, Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom, Alicia Olatuja & Christian Sands Duo, and The Lovestruck Balladeers, along with repeat engagements by Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Live at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater

January 5th – January 18th

January 5–6 (Monday–Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday evening in April at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector’s item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

January 5 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

A Conversation with Marilyn Maye

Join host Jim Caruso and legendary songstress Marilyn Maye for an intimate, joy-filled evening of stories, laughter, and a little music. Fresh off her acclaimed New Year’s run at Birdland, the 97-year-old wonder will share tales from her extraordinary life in show business—from her record-breaking appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson to her travels around the world and the devoted fans who follow her every note. Two old friends will dish, reminisce, and celebrate a dazzling career that continues to sparkle, with a few musical surprises along the way, courtesy of maestro Tedd Firth. A true treasure of American song, Marilyn Maye has made 76 appearances on The Tonight Show, earned a 1966 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and received lifetime achievement awards from both the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and the American Jazz Museum. Discovered by Steve Allen and famously praised by Johnny Carson on live television—“And that, young singers, is the way it’s done”—Maye has remained a singular force of vitality, musicality, and grace for decades. Her bond with audiences has only deepened over time; Rex Reed declared, “The second coming of Marilyn Maye continues full steam ahead,” while The New York Times has praised her “inexhaustible stamina” and radiant optimism. Few artists embody the living history of American popular song quite like Marilyn Maye.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 5 (Monday) 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground! Every Monday, the iconic venue transforms into a raucous, star-studded celebration of music, comedy, and jaw-dropping talent, where seasoned pros and up-and-coming performers share the stage in an unforgettable, high-energy variety show. Leading the charge is Jim Caruso, with Billy Stritch at the piano, Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 6–10 (Tuesday–Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

7:00 & 9:30 PM (1/6–8); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (1/9–10)

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap

Music legend Dee Dee Bridgewater joins pianist Bill Charlap for a five-night engagement at Birdland Jazz Club.

$55 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 7 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band continues its long-running Birdland residency.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 7 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Mike Stern & Pasquale Grasso

Frank Vignola hosts his weekly Guitar Night at Birdland Theater, featuring special guests Mike Stern and Pasquale Grasso.

Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 8 (Thursday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band continues its weekly engagement at Birdland Theater.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 9 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

The Birdland Big Band performs its weekly Friday engagement at Birdland Jazz Club.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 9 (Friday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Melissa Aldana Quartet

Saxophonist Melissa Aldana brings her quartet to Birdland Theater for a one-night engagement.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 10 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet

Pianist Isaiah J. Thompson leads a quartet performance at Birdland Jazz Club.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 10 (Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom

Drummer Allison Miller brings Boom Tic Boom to Birdland Theater.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 11 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Stella Cole

Vocalist Stella Cole appears in a one-night engagement at Birdland Jazz Club.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 11 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Alicia Olatuja & Christian Sands Duo

Vocalist Alicia Olatuja and pianist Christian Sands perform in duo format at Birdland Theater.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 11 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

David DeJesus & The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

Birdland presents the debut of its Latin Jazz Orchestra, directed by David DeJesus.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 12–13 (Monday–Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks return for their Monday and Tuesday engagement at Birdland Theater.

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

January 12–17 (Monday–Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

7:00 & 9:30 PM (1/12–15); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (1/16–17)

Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis leads The Uptown Jazz Orchestra in a multi-night engagement at Birdland Jazz Club.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 14 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band continues its weekly residency at Birdland Theater.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 14 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Mike Stern

Frank Vignola hosts Guitar Night featuring guest Mike Stern.

Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 15 (Thursday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band returns for its weekly Thursday performances.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 16 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

The Birdland Big Band performs its weekly Friday engagement.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 16–18 (Friday–Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lovestruck Balladeers

The Lovestruck Balladeers make their Birdland Theater debut with a weekend engagement.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 17 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Michael Wolff Trio

Pianist Michael Wolff returns with his trio for a one-night performance.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 18 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Sam Dillon Quartet

Saxophonist Sam Dillon leads a quartet performance at Birdland Jazz Club.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 18 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

David DeJesus & The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra returns under the direction of David DeJesus.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum