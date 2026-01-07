Photos: See Highlights from 54 TELLS TRANS STORIES at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Finn Inman and a cast of transgender and queer aspiring actors brought a celebration of transgender stories in musical theatre to 54 Below on Friday January 2, 2026 at 9:30 pm. 54 Tells Trans Stories is a cabaret show telling iconic stories of queerness and exploring transgender themes in a few old numbers as well. The show featured songs like “I’m Alive” from Next to Normal, “No Good Deed” from Wicked, “Lost In The Waves” written by Kooman and Dimond, and more.

This a heart-touching night celebrating unsung transgender lives in musical theatre featured an evening full of beautifully queer melodies sung by the beautifully queer folk in the transgender community! The show was directed, produced and featured music direction by Finn Inman, with accompaniment by Alex Baker on the piano. The cast featured Marla Alpert, Nesziah Dennis, Joc Elena, Alexi Gardella, Kathel Griffin, Connor Hobbs, Finn Inman and Alex McEnroe.

See photos from the night below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Learn more about director / producer Finn Inman on TikTok here.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

Finn Inman. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Alex Baker. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Connor Hobbs. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Connor Hobbs. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Kathel Griffin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Kathel Griffin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Marla Alpert. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Marla Alpert. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Marla Alpert. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Alec McEnroe. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Alec McEnroe. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Alexi Gardella. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Alexi Gardella. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Finn Inman. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Joc Elena. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Joc Elena. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Nesziah Dennis. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Nesziah Dennis. Photo credit: Conor Weiss