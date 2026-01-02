Review: The Legendary Performer Returns with SIDNEY MYER RIDES AGAIN at Pangea

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The word “legendary” is rather overused these days. For Sidney Meyer, the sui generis cabaret performer and genial fellow who has booked talent at Don’t Tell Mama for decades, it seems almost not big enough a label. Meyer finished a series of sold-out December performances at Pangea’s intimate cabaret room, with the final show on New Year’s Eve. This writer attended his December 23rd outing. The room was filled to the brim with adoring fans, many of whom are entertainment notables themselves, including Lee Roy Reams, Marieann Meringolo, and singer/songwriters Julie Gold and Bonnie Lee Sanders.

Myers returned to performing solo shows after some 25 years behind the scenes, after a spectacular appearance at the Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention, where he performed “It’s So Nice to Have a Man Around the House” (Harold Spina/Jack Elliott), which he also sang at this show.

Myer was accompanied at Pangea by pianist and music director Tracy Stark, bassist Skip Ward, and drummer David Silliman.

"I'm Perfect" (Phillip Namanworth), its lyrics filled with Randy Newman-esque turns of phrase and whimsy, is a great example of Myer’s ability to elevate a song from the original while making it entirely his own. His timing, especially his use of caesura to create space, is stunning, and his physicality - whether how he holds his body, moves his arms, or even gestures with his eyes - is equally a strong suit. His storytelling skills are nonpareil. While his vocal ability is limited, his voice perfectly suits him.

In the middle of the excellent "I Am Your Man" (Bonnie Lee Sanders and Ellen Schwartz), he exclaimed, “I learned this move at one of P. Diddy’s freak-offs,” the funniest line of the night.

The innuendo-filled "Santa Baby" (Phillip Springer/Joan Javits) had its lyrics replaced with Myer’s hysterically funny parody lyrics, filled with very New York Jewish/Yiddish references - who else could get “Santa Bubby” and “gefilte fish” into a Christmas song?

It was perfect timing for the even funnier list song, "A New Year's Eve Love Song” (Joshua Cohen), wherein Myer declared the many adventurous places he would shlep to for his love, from the slopes of Mount Everest to the Devil’s own lair in Hades, except one: New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

Myer showed his tender side on "Namely You" (Gene DePaul/Johnny Mercer) with a sweet, poignant delivery, and a delightful duet with Tracy Stark on her original song (with lyrics by Mark Dundas Wood), “Too Much Love.” A moving rendition of the Irish ballad, "The Kerry Dance" (James Lynam Molloy), found Skip Ward switching to acoustic guitar, and Stark on flute before switching to the piano.

Returning to the humorous material, Myer killed with the brilliant "Mary Cohen" (Chuck Prentiss) wherein the protagonist, when traveling to Latin America, does not understand why everyone calls out the name “Mary Cohen” wherever he goes. (He mishears the derogatory Spanish word for queer, “maricon”).

Myer’s expressions in the risqué "Pheromones" (Joan Cushing) were priceless, and on "Good Advice" Allan Sherman & Lou Busch), everyone in the room helped out singing the title. (With so many performers present, it sounded marvelous!)

After a lovely finale of "True Love" (Cole Porter), Myer returned for an encore of "Angels On Your Pillow” (Paul Horner & Peggy Lee).

It's difficult to describe Myer and do him justice. He must be experienced in person. Everything about him is unique, from his unruly mop of hair, to his manner of speech, his choices in material, and a sublime delivery and timing that can spin every word and gesture into comedy or dramatic gold. He could be the love child of Oscar Wilde and Hermione Gingold. And that’s saying something! Whenever he returns to Pangea, grab a ticket!

Photos: Lou Montesano

Find more upcoming shows at Pangea NYC here.

Reader Reviews

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...