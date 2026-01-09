Quinn Lemley to Present RITA HAYWORTH: THE HEAT IS ON! at the Triad Theater

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Quinn Lemley is bringing the glamour back to New York! Her show Rita Hayworth: The Heat Is On! - A Life in Concert is returning to the Triad Theater with a trio of dates that give you two very different experiences: the full, brassy punch of a Big Band night, and the sleek, intimate vibe of the Quartet performances.

The show is a high-voltage celebration of Rita's mystique, but it's also layered with heart, humor, and that old-Hollywood shimmer that most people try to fake and she somehow makes feel effortless.

Upcoming Shows at the Triad Theater will take place on Saturday, January 10 at 6:30 PM - Big Band; Wednesday, February 18 at 6:30 PM - Quartet; and Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 PM - Quartet. Tickets: $25-$50 (plus $25 food & beverage minimum)