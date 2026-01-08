Nicholas Rodriguez to Perform SINCERELY, SONDHEIM at Chelsea Table + Stage

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy nominee Nicholas Rodriguez (Company, The Sound of Music) will return to New York City with his deeply personal concert, Sincerely, Sondheim, on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM at Chelsea Table + Stage, featuring special guest Emmy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Sondheim on Sondheim).

A tribute to the lyrical and musical genius of Stephen Sondheim, Sincerely, Sondheim draws inspiration from hundreds of typewritten letters exchanged between the legendary composer and his fans, collaborators, and contemporaries alike. Drawing from Sondheim's own words, Rodriguez weaves together intimate stories from this correspondence that illuminate Sondheim's creative relationships with iconic figures such as Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerry Herman, Steven Spielberg, Jonathan Larson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more, while also reflecting on the profound influence Sondheim's work has had on a generation of artists-including Rodriguez himself, who worked directly with the composer on his final Broadway bow in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company.

The concert features music from Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, and more, offering audiences an intimate and deeply moving celebration of Sondheim's enduring legacy. Rodriguez is joined by pianist Balint Varga, with direction by Greg Kamp.

Following performances at performing arts centers across the country, Sincerely, Sondheim returns to New York for this special engagement, bringing the concert home to the city most closely associated with Stephen Sondheim's legacy. The evening will feature special guest Norm Lewis, whose celebrated career has included a longstanding association with Sondheim's work, making this New York performance a fitting and resonant homecoming.