Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 10/28-11/1

The following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 1. Please note: lineup is subject to change.



Monday, Oct. 28: Captain Tammie Jo Shults, the pilot who safely landed a flight after a mid-air explosion. Plus: Dana Bledsoe on healing her cancer holistically.



Tuesday, Oct. 29: Rapper and actor T.I. Plus: Writer Dan Piepenbring on the collaboration with Prince for his memoir, "The Beautiful Ones."



Wednesday, Oct. 30: An exclusive interview with Debra Newell whose romance, which went horribly wrong, inspired the blockbuster podcast "Dirty John."



Thursday, Oct. 31: Tamron's first-ever Halloween Legends Ball with the legendary Chaka Khan.



Friday, Nov. 1: Dan Gasby on his decision to start dating while still caring for his wife B. Smith, who has Alzheimer's; plus his partner Alex Lerner and daughter Dana. And: kitchen tricks with Lauren Braun Costello.



From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed, and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.



"Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. The show, which premiered Sept. 9, 2019, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.





