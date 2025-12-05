VIDEO: Meet The Queens Of SIX THE MUSICAL At Denver Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Denver Center for the Performing Arts has released a new video introducing the company of Six The Musical currently performing at the Buell Theatre. The production reframes the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII, presenting them as a modern pop ensemble who revisit their histories through a concert-style narrative. The tour extends the show’s presence nationwide following its award-winning season on Broadway.

With music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX remains one of the most recognized titles of the 2021/2022 Broadway season. As the production notes, the musical moves “from Tudor Queens to Pop Icons,” with the six wives of Henry VIII taking the microphone to “remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!” The Broadway production earned 23 awards in the 2021/2022 season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Critical praise has included The New York Times calling SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic’s Pick), while The Washington Post described the show as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!” The cast album SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed six million streams in its first month.

SHOW INFORMATION

Six The Musical is performed at the Buell Theatre. The production runs 80 minutes with no intermission and includes flashing lights, strobe effects, theatrical haze, and loud music throughout. The show is recommended for ages 10 and up, though the production notes that audiences of all ages are welcome.

The engagement runs January 7–11, 2026. Tickets are available through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.