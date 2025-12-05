CLUE To Play Limited Engagement At Providence Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Providence Performing Arts Center will present CLUE from January 16–18, 2026, sponsored by Rhode Island Energy. The production, part of PPAC’s 2025/2026 Encore Series, will bring the murder-mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and 1985 film to Providence for a limited engagement.

“We would like to thank Rhode Island Energy for their sponsorship of CLUE,” said PPAC President and CEO J.L. “Lynn” Singleton. “It's great to welcome them back as a show sponsor this season. We're looking forward to audiences experiencing CLUE in January; it is a highly entertaining and hilarious play based on the 1985 film!”

"Rhode Island Energy is committed to investing in the communities we serve, and we are proud to sponsor the upcoming production of CLUE," said Greg Cornett, President of Rhode Island Energy. "Events like this bring people together and strengthen the connections that make Rhode Island such a great place to live and work!"

The cast includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron as Mrs. White, Adam Brett as Wadsworth, Camille Capers as Miss Scarlet, Nate Curlott as Colonel Mustard, Joseph Dalfonso as Mr. Boddy and others, TJ Lamando as Mr. Green, Madeline Raube as Mrs. Peacock, AT Sanders as The Cook and others, Zoie Tannous as Yvette, Kebron Woodfin as the Cop and others, and Kyle Yampiro as Professor Plum. The understudies are Thomas Netter, Allison Masulis, Taylor Tveten, and Layne Roate.

Directed by Broadway’s Casey Hushion, the production brings the iconic characters of Boddy Manor to the stage as six guests gather for an evening of chaos, blackmail, and mystery. The play is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Original music is by Michael Holland.

The creative team includes scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, sound design by Jeff Human, and hair, wig, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Saki Kawamura serves as associate director, with fight choreography by Robert Westley. Casting is by Whitley Theatrical. The Production Stage Manager is Jenna Wadleigh and the Company Manager is Laurence Christopher.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the board game “Cluedo,” now owned and published by Hasbro, which has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. The Paramount Pictures film adaptation, released in 1985, developed a lasting cult following.

The Second North American tour of CLUE is produced by Work Light Productions and LME Productions. The show was originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse and developed by Cleveland Playhouse.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office, online at ppacri.org/clue, or by calling 401-421-ARTS (2787). Regular box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with extended hours beginning two hours prior to each performance.