Video: Amanda Kloots and The Sarafinas Star In MY WAY At Theatre Raleigh

Purdie Entertainment and Theatre Raleigh will present The Sarafinas, My Way from February 12–15, 2026. The production will feature Amanda Kloots alongside The Sarafinas, the New York City precision dance company.

The concert incorporates live vocals by Dominic Scaglione, Jr. and is set to music from the American Songbook.

Described as an elegant reimagining of crooner-era selections, the work frames familiar songs through a contemporary, female-driven perspective. The production will blend dance, theatre, and concert elements into a unified performance. Additional information is available at theatreraleigh.com/sarafinas.

The performance includes the song “Can't Help It” by Shtriker Big Band.

EVENT INFORMATION

The Sarafinas, My Way will run February 12–15, 2026. Details and ticketing information can be found at theatreraleigh.com/sarafinas.