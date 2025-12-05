Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes And Jamal Shead Debut As Cannon Dolls In THE NUTCRACKER

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, has announced the roster of Cannon Dolls for James Kudelka’s The Nutcracker. Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes and Jamal Shead will make their first appearance as Cannon Dolls on December 19. As part of the ballet’s 30th anniversary season, Rex Harrington—who originated the role of Peter/The Nutcracker—will return as a Cannon Doll on opening night, December 5.

This year’s lineup includes Tom Power of CBC Q, Arkells frontman Max Kerman, Olympic ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, Wynton McManis and Damonte Coxie of the Toronto Argos, Chris Boushy and Challen Rogers of the Toronto Rock, Toronto AFC players Victoria Pickett and Sarah Rollins, Canadian women’s rugby athletes Brittany Kassil and Taylor McKnight, Toronto Star reporters Joshua Chong and Victoria Gibson, Sirius XM Radio hosts Allison Dore and Victor Bibby (DJ Frank Vinatra), TSN analyst Davis Sanchez with host Kate Beirness, and Global TV’s Susan Hay—returning for her 23rd year—appearing with anchor Antony Robart.

In addition to these guests, the National Ballet will welcome members of DanceWorks, Hart Dance, dance immersion, Surrey Place, York South Family Network, and West Neighbourhood House. The Cannon Doll roles—highly visible walk-on appearances in Act I—remain a longstanding tradition within Nutcracker productions internationally. To date, 1,378 Canadian figures from across the arts, sports, and public life have participated.

Past Cannon Dolls have included former Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry and Matt Thomas, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and former winger Mitch Marner, Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Summer McIntosh, actors Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Graham Greene, and Sarah Gadon, astronaut Chris Hadfield, comedian Rick Mercer, authors Carley Fortune and Emma Donoghue, musician Brendan Canning, and others.

Since its premiere in 1995, The Nutcracker has been performed 672 times for more than 1.3 million audience members. The production features choreography by James Kudelka, Tchaikovsky’s score, designs by Santo Loquasto, and lighting by Jennifer Tipton.

TICKETING

Tickets for The Nutcracker are nearly sold out, with best availability on December 31.