Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEENS on FOX - Tuesday, November 9, 2021

See what's coming up on the new episode.

Nov. 4, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEENS on FOX - Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Brianna faces some unexpected emotions and circumstances in her home life, but she finds support amongst her Queens. Meanwhile, Jill continues to struggle with her romantic relationships, and Naomi grapples with the truth behind the identity of JoJo's father.

Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

Watch a clip here:
