A CHORUS LIINE and More Set for Theatre Aspen 2026 Summer Season

Ahead of its 43rd Season, Theatre Aspen has unveiled its three summer productions for 2026, including A.R. Gurney’s play Sylvia (June 15-27); the groundbreaking, seventh-longest running Broadway musical, A Chorus Line (July 3-25); and rounding out the season, the rock-and-roll phenomenon Grease (July 31-August 29).

Along with the Summer Season announcement, Theatre Aspen will also present the return of the Summer Cabaret Series to be held on Sunday, June 28; Sunday, July 19; and Sunday, August 16 at the iconic Hotel Jerome and the seventh annual Solo Flights new works festival.

Additional information on the entire 2026 season, including complete casting and creative team, will be announced in the coming months.

Returning for its fourth year, the Local Season Pass Sale will open for in-person purchases at Clark’s Market Aspen on Tuesday, April 7 from 10AM-6PM MT. Online sales will begin on Wednesday, April 8 at 10AM MT until they sell out.

In-person single tickets will be available for purchase on Tuesday, May 12 at the Hurst Theatre Tent; online sales will begin on Wednesday, May 13.