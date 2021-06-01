Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of THE CELEBRITY DATING GAME on ABC - Monday, June 14, 2021

Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and multiple GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, "The Celebrity Dating Game" offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrities in their pursuit to find love. In the series premiere of "The Celebrity Dating Game," former Bachelorette and season 28 winner of "Dancing with the Stars" Hannah Brown asks potential suitors to name a fun and romantic activity they can do at home, and Michael Bolton performs a hilarious parody of "I Found Someone" to give her suitors some important clues. Meanwhile, comedian, actress and TV host Nicole Byer tests suitors by asking them, "If I was a frozen pizza, how would you get me hot?" and Michael Bolton offers his rendition of "Wind Beneath My Wings" to help the suitors figure out Byer's identity. (TV-14, DL)

Offering the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there's a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.