Full Cast Set For DEATH OF A SALESMAN in Australia

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A cast comprising some of Australia's finest actors is set to take the stage in GWB Entertainment and Andrew Henry Presents' production of Arthur Miller's timeless Pulitzer Prize-winning classic Death of a Salesman for strictly limited seasons in Melbourne (from 11 August) and Brisbane (from 28 August).

Already announced is the return of Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony Award winner Anthony LaPaglia, reprising his role as Willy Loman alongside one of Australia's finest actors Alison Whyte, re-creating her critically acclaimed performance as Linda Loman. Josh Helman returns in his Green Room Award-nominated performance as Willy's tortured son Biff Loman, with Ben O'Toole also reprising his celebrated performance as Biff's feckless brother Happy.Other returning cast members announced today include Anthony Phelan (QTC's Boy Swallows Universe, Belvoir's The Wild Duck) as Uncle Ben, Willy's enigmatic and successful older brother; Marco Chiappi (Belvoir's Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Bell Shakespeare's Coriolanus) as Charley, Willy's loyal friend; Paula Arundell (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, STC's Dracula and Malthouse Theatre's The Birds) as The Woman; Simon Maiden (MTC's West Gate, STC's True West) as Howard: Elizabeth Blackmore (Malthouse's Troy, Ensemble Theatre's The Queen's Nanny) as Miss Forsythe and Aisha Aidara (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, A Christmas Carol) playing both Jenny and Letta.

Newly joining this ensemble is Darcy Brown (Shake & Stir's Frankenstein, Opera Queensland's Into the Woods) as Bernard and Stanley.

Death of a Salesman features set design by Dale Ferguson, costume design by Dale Ferguson and Sophie Woodward, lighting design by Niklas Pajanti, music by Alan John, and sound design by David Greasley and David Tonion.

Directed by legendary stage and screen director Neil Armfield (Cloudstreet, The Diary of a Madman, The Secret River), this celebrated production offers theatregoers an unparalleled opportunity to witness the power of live theatre in a transformative experience.

Performances will run at Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne 11 – 22 August 2026 as well as QPAC Lyric Theatre, Brisbane 28 August – 6 September 2026.

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