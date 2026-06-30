Mahindra Kabira Festival Reveals 10th Edition In Varanasi Set For December

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The Mahindra Kabira Festival will return to Varanasi from the 4th to 6th of December, 2026, for its landmark 10th edition, presented by the Mahindra Group, and produced by Teamwork Arts. The Festival, that seeks “Kabir in every sense”, is a tribute to the unique ideology of the 15th-century mystic-poet.

The 10th edition shall feature an eclectic line-up of celebrated artists and performers, including Aruna Sairam, Shabnam Virmani, Kabir Café, Kalapini Komkali, Fakira, The Aahvaan Project, Maharaj Trio, Umesh Kabir, Sveta Hattangdi Kilpady, and Kamala Shankar. Bringing classical, folk, devotional, and contemporary musical traditions together, these artists embody the spirit of Kabir's teachings, and will contribute to a rich tapestry of performances that lie at the heart of the Mahindra Kabira Festival experience

Over the past decade, the Festival has established a deeply rooted philosophy—celebrating Kabir's infinite wisdom, and his syncretic and radical ideas. It embodies the “Mahindra Kabira Way” —a distinctive ethos shaped by its ideals and its programming. Attendees learn to seek a sense of calm in the frenetic and ancient city of Varanasi, valuing generosity, tolerance, and compassion, as preached by Sant Kabir, alongside a deep appreciation of history, nature, art, music, and craftsmanship. As the Festival continues to evolve, it fosters a growing and connected community—a “tribe” of audiences, artists, and thinkers who return year after year, bound by a shared sensibility and a deep engagement with Kabir's philosophy.

Set against the timeless Ganga, the 2026 edition will continue this legacy with a thoughtfully curated programme, featuring Morning and Evening Music concerts, as well as literary dialogue and immersive cultural experiences, that reflect Kabir's enduring relevance in contemporary times. The Festival welcomes delegates from across the world, with specially curated packages designed to offer deeper engagement and seamless access to its many offerings.

Past editions of the Mahindra Kabira Festival have featured an extraordinary array of artists and thinkers, including Pandit Ajoy Chakravarty, Prahlad Singh Tipaniya, Mukhtiyar Ali, Aruna Sairam, The Raghu Dixit Project, Indian Ocean, Thaikkudam Bridge, Anwar Khan Manganiar, Shabnam Virmani, Kabir Café, Kailash Kher, Shubha Mudgal, Mooralala, Malini Awasthi, Dastaan Live, Paresh Maity, Purushottam Agrawal, and Linda Hess, among others.

The Mahindra Kabira Festival Delegate Experience is a thoughtfully envisaged journey, where each delegate is looked after with meticulous attention, allowing them to enjoy a bountiful programme of classical, folk and fusion music, a glimpse of Varanasi's heritage and history, philosophical dialogue, a rich and delicious cuisine showcase, and an abiding sense of community and camaraderie.

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