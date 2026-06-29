SOPHISTICATED LADIES, BEEHIVE and More Set for Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Rhapsodies of Rhythm' 2026-2027 Season

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Individual tickets and season subscriptions are now on sale for Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's 2026-2027 theatre season of shows, with the theme “Rhapsodies of Rhythm.” The MainStage season will include “Sophisticated Ladies,” Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” “BEEHIVE – The '60s Musical” and “Stevie: A Stevie Wonder Revue”; the holiday show – which is not part of the season subscription – is “A Motown Christmas.”

The season will open with “Sophisticated Ladies,” a Tony Award-winning theatrical journey through Duke Ellington's music. Director will be Jim Weaver; show runs from October 14 – November 22, 2026. Next up will be a radical departure for WBTT: Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night's Dream.” Director will be Geoffrey Owens, who may be best known for his role as Elvin Tibideaux on "The Cosby Show” but has a deep resume with acting, directing and teaching Shakespeare, among other prominent endeavors on Broadway, in films, and on TV. Show runs from January 13 – February 21, 2027. The next show will shine the spotlight on the ladies: “BEEHIVE – The 60s Musical” is a high-energy, ensemble-driven celebration framed through the shared experience of women navigating a rapidly changing world. Director will be Jim Weaver; show runs from March 3 – April 11, 2027. The season will close with “Stevie: A Stevie Wonder Revue,” a new musical revue celebrating the best hits of the iconic singer, songwriter, musician and activist, Stevie Wonder. Creator and director is Nate Jacobs; the show runs from April 21 – May 30, 2027.

The holiday show will be “A Motown Christmas,” a seasonal gift that folds the warmth of the season into the irresistible groove of a legendary sound. The production, which was created by and will be directed by Jacobs, had its world premiere in 2015, with three additional performance runs since its debut. Show runs from December 2, 2026 – January 3, 2027.

“'Rhapsodies of Rhythm' celebrates a musically poetic changing of beats and the diverse sounds of jazz, pop, R&B and the blues,” said Jacobs. “Our 27th anniversary season will be a free-flowing symphony comprising everything from 1930s Duke Ellington and the 1960s girl groups revolution to the soulful explosion of Motown!”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays-Sundays; all performances take place in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).

Season subscriptions – which do not include the holiday show – are $180/regular subscription or $160/preview subscription (the first three nights of the run); subscription cost is just $100 for students and active military (with valid ID). Individual tickets are $60/adults, $50/adults for preview shows, or $25/students and active military.

Due to high call volume, phone orders may experience extended wait times. Patrons are encouraged to visit westcoastblacktheatre.org to reserve their seats.

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