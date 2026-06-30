Photos: Leslie Odom, Jr. in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Debut in HAMILTON

All new rehearsal photos have been released ahead of Leslie Odom, Jr.’s West End debut in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre, where he will be reprising his Tony and Grammy Award-winning role as ‘Aaron Burr’ from Friday 3 July 2026. Check out the photos below!

Leslie Odom, Jr. is scheduled to appear at all performances Friday 3 July - Saturday 5 September inclusive (excluding Monday 27 July, Tuesday 28 July and Wednesday 29 July).

The current company includes Stephenson Ardern-Sodje as Alexander Hamilton, Yeukayi Ushe Aaron Burr, Georgina Onuorah Angelica Schuyler, Bente Mulan Eliza Hamilton Akmed Junior Khemalai George Washington, Ashley J. Daniels Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Bellinfantie Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Shak Mancel James John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Jasmine Jia Yung Shen Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Boys King George III.

The cast is completed by Yuki Abe, Turrell Barrett-Wallace, John Browning, Milan Cacacie, Joshua Clemetson, Roxanne Couch, Yesy Garcia, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Riccardo Haerri, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Olivia Kate Holding, Sergi Ibanez, Jared Irving, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Lily Laight, Michael Lin, Avigalle Mendoza, Fallon Mondlane, Tamara Morgan, Liam Morris, Tim Nutt, Joshian Angelo Omaña, Aharon Rayner , Phoebe Samuel-Gray and Daisy Ward.

Hamilton has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

Hamilton is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...