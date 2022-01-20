Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Sunday, January 30, 2022
See what's coming up on the season finale!
Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a star-studded spin on America's Game® and welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. (TV-PG)
This episode's celebrity contestants include Von Miller (playing for Von's Vision Foundation), Ali Wentworth (playing for Good+Foundation) and Laverne Cox (playing for Trans Justice Funding Project, an Initiative of the Tides Center).
Watch a clip from the series here:
This episode's celebrity contestants include Von Miller (playing for Von's Vision Foundation), Ali Wentworth (playing for Good+Foundation) and Laverne Cox (playing for Trans Justice Funding Project, an Initiative of the Tides Center).
Watch a clip from the series here: