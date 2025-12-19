Review: SUPERHERO at Tower Groves Abbey

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The worlds of masked crusaders and hardscrabble characters collide in Stray Dog Theatre’s Superhero.

Premiering Off Broadway in 2019, the musical is the creation of Pulitzer Prize, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and Tony Award-winning writer John Logan.

Set in modern-day New York, the musical explores rescue, survival, and connection, blending heroes and villains with teenage angst, grief, and isolation.

Superhero centers around Simon Branson, a teenage boy with a serious passion for comic books. Having recently moved, he feels lonely and disconnected from other kids his age.

Simon's father's death two years ago wounded him deeply. He lives with his mother, Charlotte, a university teacher whose supervisors want her more involved with students and published to keep her job.

Mourning the death of her husband and raising a son, Charlotte works hard to keep everything together. Despite the pressures of her job, she keeps her son’s welfare as a priority.

As for Simon, he’s still finding his footing at school. Unwilling to discuss what has happened to his father, he creates a fantasy world, filled with superheroes, in which to reside. Living in an environment of his own creation, Simon feels wanted, seen, and powerful.

As the story unfolds, audiences drift seamlessly between reality and the comic book world of Simon’s imagination. Despite being comfortable in a realm of his own, the boy quickly realizes that he can’t escape the trauma of his past.

Complicating both of their lives is Jim, their neighbor. A former bus with awkward social skills, he injects himself into their lives after Charlotte invites him to dinner. Thinking that he harbors a secret, Simon remains wary. Every ounce of his superhero knowledge tells him that Jim has a secret identity.

The situation becomes more tense when Jim’s relationship with Charlotte and Simon grows. Blaming his frequent quick departures on panic attacks, Jim’s behavior becomes more erratic.

The closer Charlotte gets to Jim, the more dubious Simon becomes. Things between the two come to a head after a family dinner goes awry. Confronting his nemesis, Simon discovers the truth.

In the meantime, Simon decides to gain the attention of Vee, a girl he likes at school, by helping her with a presentation on the environment. Despite growing closer to her, Simon still wrestles with his inner turmoil.

These emotionally taut plotlines converge in the second act as Simon and Charlotte both recognize their superpowers lie in facing their loss together. This transformative event changes both of their lives.

Director Justin Been, who also drew the illustrations used in the production, uses raw emotion to propel the drama. Aided by Rob Lippert’s scenic design, he creates a visual world that is often framed like a comic book. Tyler Duenow’s lighting helps the director establish the shifting moods that frame the show. Aided by a top-notch band, his potent drama also uses moving songs to bring everything together.

The cast is terrific. At the center of the production is Jabari Boykin as Simon. Possessing charisma, a great voice, and emotional depth, this exciting company newcomer commands the production from start to finish.

Joining him is Stray Dog veteran Sarah Gene Dowling as Charlotte. Her dynamic performance is accentuated by great solos on What’s Happened To My Boy?, It Happens to You, and the finale Superhero.

Aaron Fischer shines in his company debut. Starring as Jim, he balances pathos and comedy to create a character whose true motives keep audiences guessing. His scenes with Dowling resonate emotionally.

Featuring exciting newcomers and familiar company faces, Stray Dog Theatre’s Superhero is an emotional adventure ripped from the pages of comic book culture. The perfect mix of might and melancholy, the production underscores the power of personal perseverance in the face of adversity and emotional strife. It’s also a captivating character study of grief, loneliness and the importance of family.

